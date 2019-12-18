Commissioners held special meeting Dec. 11 to appoint DOE

POTTER COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS MINUTES
DECEMBER 11TH, 2019
A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 4:30 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Zweber, Iverson & Everson. Absent: Hagny.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Everson, seconded by Zweber to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. motion carried.
DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION
Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to hire Matt Risetter as DOE. Wage $35,000 per year. One year to complete Certification. Wage after Certification $37,400.00. Time sheet provided bi-weekly. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Zweber, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $12.04
-121919
