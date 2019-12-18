Commissioners held special meeting Dec. 11 to appoint DOE

POTTER COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

DECEMBER 11TH, 2019

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 4:30 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Zweber, Iverson & Everson. Absent: Hagny.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Zweber to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. motion carried.

DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to hire Matt Risetter as DOE. Wage $35,000 per year. One year to complete Certification. Wage after Certification $37,400.00. Time sheet provided bi-weekly. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

-121919