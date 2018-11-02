Commissioners held special meeting Oct. 25

POTTER COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS MINUTES
OCTOBER 25, 2018
GETTYSBURG, SD 57442
A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00A.M in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, & Williams. Absent Zweber. States attorney Craig Smith and Highway Supt. JD Long were also present.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Iverson, seconded by Williams to enter into Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to exit Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Worth for Highway Supt. Long to hire Paul Miller and Scott Flad at $16.00 per hour. Seconded by Williams. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by the Williams to request the States Attorney Craig Smith to address the employee issues that were discussed during executive session. Seconded by Worth. All in favor. Motion carried.
WAGES
Discussion on highway maintenance wages. Starting wage was increased to $16.00. Highway maintenance employees feel that they should also get a $1.25 raise. Auditor Shaw stated that with the wage increase to the highway maintenance she will be making less as an Elected Official than the employees for highway maintenance. This will be discussed at the November 8th meeting.
ELLENBECKER BRIDGE
Supt Long discussed a phone call he received from Kelly Armfield, from SDDOT.
ADJOURN
Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $20.31
-110118
Leave a Reply