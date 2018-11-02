Commissioners held special meeting Oct. 25

POTTER COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

OCTOBER 25, 2018

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00A.M in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, & Williams. Absent Zweber. States attorney Craig Smith and Highway Supt. JD Long were also present.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Williams to enter into Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to exit Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth for Highway Supt. Long to hire Paul Miller and Scott Flad at $16.00 per hour. Seconded by Williams. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by the Williams to request the States Attorney Craig Smith to address the employee issues that were discussed during executive session. Seconded by Worth. All in favor. Motion carried.

WAGES

Discussion on highway maintenance wages. Starting wage was increased to $16.00. Highway maintenance employees feel that they should also get a $1.25 raise. Auditor Shaw stated that with the wage increase to the highway maintenance she will be making less as an Elected Official than the employees for highway maintenance. This will be discussed at the November 8th meeting.

ELLENBECKER BRIDGE

Supt Long discussed a phone call he received from Kelly Armfield, from SDDOT.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

