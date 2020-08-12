Commissioners hold special meeting Monday

Potter County Board

of Commissioners minutes

August 10, 2020

Chairman Zweber called the August 10th, 2020 meeting to order. Present: Frost, Iverson, Everson & Hagny.

DOE-ADAM ROSELAND

DOE Roseland confirmed basic schooling dates October 5-9.

Roseland discussed consolidated boards resolution that needs to be passed by the 2nd Tuesday in November.

Discussion of the Ag Assessment Value class Roseland and Osier attended.

Discussion of Vanguard to start work September 2021.

STATES ATTORNEY-CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith discussed the resignation of highway supt. Long. Discussion of advertisement for Highway Supt. & Weed Supervisor.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to accept the resignation of Mick Hagny. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Provisional budget was addressed.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $15.39.

-081320