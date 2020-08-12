Commissioners hold special meeting Monday

Potter County Board
of Commissioners minutes
August 10, 2020
Chairman Zweber called the August 10th, 2020 meeting to order. Present: Frost, Iverson, Everson & Hagny.
DOE-ADAM ROSELAND
DOE Roseland confirmed basic schooling dates October 5-9.
Roseland discussed consolidated boards resolution that needs to be passed by the 2nd Tuesday in November.
Discussion of the Ag Assessment Value class Roseland and Osier attended.
Discussion of Vanguard to start work September 2021.
STATES ATTORNEY-CRAIG SMITH
States Attorney Smith discussed the resignation of highway supt. Long. Discussion of advertisement for Highway Supt. & Weed Supervisor.
Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to accept the resignation of Mick Hagny. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Provisional budget was addressed.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $15.39.
-081320
