Commissioners met July 8 in special session

Chairman Zweber called the July 20th, 2021 meeting to order. Commissioners present: Everson, Hagny, Frost and Tanner.

New highway shop was discussed along with financing. Tabled until July 22nd at 8:00 a.m.

Amendment number 1, Agreement number 716929 will be tabled to the August meeting.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $9.53.

-072921