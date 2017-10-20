Commissioners pay poor lien claim

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

SPECIAL MEETING

OCTOBER 10, 2017

GETTYSBURG, SD

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Williams at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Frost and Zweber.

STATES ATTORNEY

CRAIG SMITH

Moved by Worth, seconded by Worth to move to Executive Session for legal matters. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost for States Attorney Craig Smith to settle a poor lien claim based upon the circuit court’s ruling and authorized payment within parameters discussed and payment of the claim for the settlement amount. Seconded by Worth. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Worth, seconded by Frost to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BRUCE WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

