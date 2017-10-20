Commissioners pay poor lien claim

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS MINUTES
SPECIAL MEETING
OCTOBER 10, 2017
GETTYSBURG, SD
A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Williams at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Frost and Zweber.
STATES ATTORNEY
CRAIG SMITH
Moved by Worth, seconded by Worth to move to Executive Session for legal matters. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Frost for States Attorney Craig Smith to settle a poor lien claim based upon the circuit court’s ruling and authorized payment within parameters discussed and payment of the claim for the settlement amount. Seconded by Worth. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Worth, seconded by Frost to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
BRUCE WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
