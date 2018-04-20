Commissioners postpone Equalization meeting

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS PROCEEDINGS
APRIL 10, 2018
GETTYSBURG, SD
Co-Chairman Zweber called an adjourned meeting of the Potter County Board of Commissioners to order at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Other Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams. Frost entered 1:15 P.M.
Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to postpone Consolidated Board of Equalization until April 17th 1:00 P.M. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to move into Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to move out of Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
