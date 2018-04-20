Commissioners postpone Equalization meeting

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS PROCEEDINGS

APRIL 10, 2018

GETTYSBURG, SD

Co-Chairman Zweber called an adjourned meeting of the Potter County Board of Commissioners to order at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Other Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams. Frost entered 1:15 P.M.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to postpone Consolidated Board of Equalization until April 17th 1:00 P.M. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to move into Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to move out of Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

