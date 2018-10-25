Commissioners raise starting wage to $16 for Highway Maintenance employees

POTTER COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

OCTOBER 15, 2018

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Zweber, and Williams.

Discussion on 4-H and Extension office meeting that Williams and Iverson attended Saturday October 6th, 2018. Commissioners discussed that there should be an Extension Board. This will be discussed at the November 8th meeting.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by William, seconded by Worth to enter into Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to exit Executive Session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Commissioners, States Attorney Smith and Highway Supt Long discussed Highway Maintenance starting wage.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams for States Attorney Smith to look into personnel matters. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WAGES

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams for Highway Maintenance, operating heavy equipment with CDL, starting wage $16.00 per hour. All voted aye. Motion carried.

During the rainy/wet weather the school bus was stuck out at Kirby’s.

Supt. Long discussed hauling gravel from Hoven or Potts pit. Supt Long feels Potts pit has more binder in it.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

