Committee formed to discuss preschool

May 10, 2021

May 2021-1

The Gettysburg Board of Education met on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, Caylee Sorum, Crissy Bieber, Blair Robbennolt, Christy Saltsman, Stacey Penrod, Beth Joachim, Vern Smith, Kelli Nagel and Tricia Heien.

Board President Brian Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Kusser, second by Rausch to approve the agenda with the following additions: add approve donation and Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the following consent agenda: approve the 4-12-21 regular school board minutes and the 4-9-21 special school board minutes; approve the financial reports; approve the 5-7-21 claims; and acknowledge there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest with claims to Schatz Electric and his aye vote does include those claims.

May 7, 2021 CLAIMS

See below…

VENDOR AMOUNT DESCRIPTION

GENERAL FUND

ARAMARK 171.02 April svcs

ASCA CONFERENCE 299.00 Guid conference regis fee

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS 240.00 Annual fee/fire alarm system

BEST WESTERN PLUS RAMKOTA 219.98 Lodging/State FCCLA

BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 150.00 Rpr trombone

BSN SPORTS LLC 397.00 Track shorts & spikes

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,312.66 Cust supplies

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 625.46 COVID/Cust/MS/Tech/ Intervention supplies

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 391.26 Water

COLE PAPERS, INC. 1,909.95 Copier paper

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 102.53 Tech/bus/cust supplies

EVERSON, BARBARA 78.12 Travel

G & R CONTROLS 529.05 Boiler/pump rprs

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 1,777.49

ost Office 275.00 Postage

aulkton School 110.00 Golf entry fees(2)

eith Kusler 274.00 Track official

im Schlekeway 241.60 Track official

ave Bauer 190.00 Track official

hristy Saltsman 20.89 Reimb class supplies

imee Townsend 260.00 Reimb.student tuition

BO School 100.00 Track entry fee

pswich HS 150.00 Track entry fee

pswich HS 30.00 Golf entry fee

aulkton Area Medical Center 126.00 CDL Medical Exam

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 773.57 Lunch 2nds & milk pd by Board(March)

GAS’N GOODIES 681.77 School vehicle gas

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking svcs

HEARTLAND WASTE MNMGT INC 240.00 Apr svcs

HODGES BADGE COMPANY INC 140.50 Elem Field Day ribbons

HOLZWARTH SALES & SERVICE 158.40 Ag/CO2 tanks(2)

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS, LLC 73.00 Band award

JONES SCHOOL SUPPLY CO 51.95 Band/chorus award pins

JOSTENS, INC. 261.28 Grad diplomas & covers

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 36.28 Track/FACS/Elem groc

LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 589.29 Forklift rental/labor

LEMKE, MERCEDES 115.19 Reim fuel/State FFA

MID-AMER. RESEARCH CHEM COR 1,095.46 Cust/COVID

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 5,113.85 Electricity/Natural gas

NDSU SCHOOL OF EDUCATION 1,000.00 Ag regis fee/CASE virtual

PETTY CASH 23.35 Postage

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 250.76 Fiscal printing

QUALITY INN & SUITES 168.00 State FFA lodging (1/2)

RAMKOTA INN 212.00

SALTSMAN, CHRISTY 132.83 Reim supplies for Elem awards

SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 2,844.04 Weight room/FB field/ exit lights repair

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 14.74 Cust/AD supplies

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 138.64 School office supplies

SCOTT, KEITH 48.00 State FCCLA meals (bus driver)

SDHSAA 1,042.00 AD participation fees/ rule books

SDVBCA 70.00 VB/membership dues

SLEEP INN 1,120.00 State FCCLA lodging

STANLEY’S, INC. 721.46 Bus diesel

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 72.30 AD/Cust/HS supplies

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 398.24 Communications

WAGER, SHANE 2,140.00 May tech svcs

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. 955.94 Cust/Sink & wtr heater rprs/shop pit

ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 170.86 Cust/replace part on kitchen fridge

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 301.43 Lib books/HS computer adapters

G & R CONTROLS 16,407.00 Replace boiler motor etc

LINCOLN ELECTRIC CO., THE 1,291.67 Add’l plasma cutter cost/ Perkins

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 9,657.00 Chromebooks (38 ESSER 2/Computer bags/Class of 2025

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 20.70 SpEd supplies

COLE PAPERS, INC. 337.05 Copier paper

WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 2,218.00 Psychological svcs

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MNMGT INC 120.00 Apr svcs

TAHER, INC 15,021.71 Mar purch svcs

Mr. Sundberg reported that Enterprise Sales Co will be here the end of May to repair the seams on the new gym roof. G&R are checking the pipes of the boiler and the parking lot striping will be getting done.

Motion by Kusser, second by Schatz to add Phases to the Back to School Plan and establish that we are now in Phase 1, where masks are recommended, not required. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The Preschool Board discussed staffing and the importance of preschool to student learning. A committee of Rausch, Kusser and Business Manager Everson will form a committee to discuss the preschool.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to approve the 2021-22 Negotiated Agreement. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Schatz to approve the following contracts for the 2020-21 school year: Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barbara Everson, Trisha Ahlemeier, Jay Berglund, Cristina Bieber, Valerie Dahlquist, Nina DeRouchey, Jamie Dupree, Kim Goebel, Kirsten Hansen, Tricia Heien, Kathryn Larson, Mercedes Lemke, Aleisha McCarthy, Kelli Nagel, Blair Robbennolt, Walker Rose, Christine Saltsman, Keith Scott, Sally Simon, Vernon Smith, Caylee Sorum, Andrew Tuttle, Loralyn Weidlich, Julie Williams, Katrina Smith, and extra-corricular contracts for Tricia Heien, Head GBB coach and April Hobert, MSBBB coach. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the amended bond refinancing resolution. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Zeigler to approve the resignation of school secretary, Alexandra Gimbel, with regrets as of June 4, 2021. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the adoption and renewal motions for ASBSD Health Insurance and Worker’s Compensation for the 2021-22 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson presented the Preliminary Budget.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to vote for the following SDHSAA ballots: Yes on amendment No 1; Cooper Garnos for West River at Large Representative; Derek Barrios for Division II Representative-Superintendent; and Jeff Kosters for Division IV Representative. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that next school year all student lunch and breakfasts will be free of cost. There is no criteria to meet so all schools will have this. There will still be a fee for seconds and for extra milks and juices. She reported that the ESSER II application was sent in and explained what we wrote the application for.

Mr. Sundberg reported on field day. He also reported that Elementary Awards are on the last day of school. On June 7, RASDAK bikers are coming to Gettysburg and staying in the gym. The junior class will be making breakfast for them. He also reported on elementary attendance. He discussed the DOE learning loss survey and re-opening plans for next year.

Mrs. Smith wasn’t present at the meeting but emailed her report to the board. It included state assessment information, a 3-D printer the AG department received through a grant; and upcoming events.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg to accept the donation for approximately $28,000 from old track donations. All present voted aye. Motion carried. AD Smith will get quotes for a Fully automatic timing system to the board for approval.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to adjourn for Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 9:17 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:21 PM.

The next meeting will be June 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 9:23 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Published once at the total approximate cost of $236.03.