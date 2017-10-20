Community blood drive set for next week, Oct. 23-24

The Grace Bible Church is sponsoring the Gettysburg Blood Drive, which will be held on two days this month.

The fall blood drive is set for Monday, Oct. 23 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Grace Bible Church, and again on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Grace Bible Church fellowship hall.

Dorothy Smith, who is helping to coordinate the blood drive, said there is a need for blood and the donations from the Gettysburg area are very much needed and appreciated. This year A, B, and O negative blood types are in higher demand, but all types are welcome and needed.

To set up an appointment time for your donation, contact Dorothy Smith at 765-9706, 769-1322, or sign up online at www.bloodhero.com with the sponsor code: gettysburg.