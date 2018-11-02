Community breakfast to honor visiting veterans on Nov. 11

The Gettysburg VFW Post 8530 is again hosting the national Decorated Veterans Hunt and the community is invited to meet the visiting veterans at a Veterans Day breakfast.

The American Legion will be hosting a breakfast on Sunday morning, Nov. 11, immediately after the Avenue of Flags have been put up, and the public is invited to stop by the Legion Community Building and meet the veterans who have traveled from around the country to participate in this year’s hunt.

The visiting veterans include Rex Wilson from Fallbrook, CA, Doug Thompson from Karlstad, MN, Gary Evins from San Antonio, TX, Daniel Essig from Deer River, MN, and Agapito Vega from Houston, TX.

Butch Anderson, who is helping organize the event, encourages everyone to stop down for breakfast to welcome the men to the annual hunt. There will be a free will offering for the breakfast.

The Winston M. Toomey VFW Post 8530 in Gettysburg has hosted the national event which was honored with the National Award of Excellence at the VFW National Convention in July. The event allows decorated veterans from around the country enjoy the great pheasant hunting offered in Potter County.