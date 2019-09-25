Community Care Clinic joins Avera

As of Oct. 1, the Community Care Clinic in Gettysburg will be operated by Avera. The morning of Oct. 1 clinic staff will begin moving to the temporary clinic location in Avera Gettysburg hospital to allow construction crews to raze the current clinic building and begin the necessary dirt work for the future Avera Missouri River Health Center.

“We are happy to welcome Community Care Clinic providers and employees into the Avera family,” said Karl Richards, Vice President of Clinic Operations for Avera St. Mary’s and Avera Gettysburg Hospitals. “Bringing the hospital and clinic operations under one roof will result in greater integration of health care services. This closer integration will benefit patients and the community alike, because it expands our capabilities to serve the health needs of the region.”

The Community Care Clinic will become an Avera Medical Group location. All RHCI employees in Gettysburg will become Avera employees.

Avera and RHCI have worked together to make this a smooth transition for patients, employees, advanced practice providers and physicians. The number to call for clinic appointments remains 605-765-2273 (CARE). Regular clinic hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eventually, the Avera Medical Group clinic will reside in the Avera Missouri River Health Center. Until the new facility is complete, clinic services will be relocated to a temporary clinic space inside the Avera Gettysburg Hospital. To get to the clinic, enter the hospital building through the west entrance off North Harrison Street. Internal signs will direct you to the clinic.

If you have an urgent medical need during the move, there will be limited services available at the current clinic location at 608 W. Garfield Avenue. If it’s a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Avera Gettysburg Hospital emergency room at 606 E. Garfield Avenue.

All clinic services are expected be up and running in the new location on Wednesday, Oct. 2.