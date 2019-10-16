Community events planned at Dakota Sunset Museum

The museum in Gettysburg has some fun events planned. The first event on the agenda is a celebration of the museum’s kitchen, with time set aside to decorate cookies on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 2-3:30 p.m. Folks are invited to come to the Dakota Sunset Museum and decorate cookies made from “grandma’s” recipe.

It’s also time to be thinking of decorations for the Christmas Tree Extravaganza. This year the holiday celebration will be held at the museum on Saturday, Dec. 14. Organizations and businesses are invited to bring a tree to decorate and stop by that afternoon for treats and entertainment.