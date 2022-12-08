Community invited to Miracle on Main Street holiday event Sunday

The community is invited to help raise funds for the swimming pool while enjoying some Christmas cheer on Sunday evening in downtown Gettysburg.

Set for Sunday, Dec. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the city auditorium and Loitwood Park, Miracle on Main Street is being organized by the Gettysburg In Action (GIA) organization. The event will feature sleigh rides, visits with Santa Claus, and a soup supper along with fun events for the whole family.

There is an admission fee for the event and tickets will be for sale at the door for some of the activities. Part of the lineup includes a freewill soup supper, shopping, cookie decorating, holiday baked goods sale, and Christmas crafts, in addition to the activities for kids. There will also be Christmas carols, lighting of the big tree at Loitwood park, and pictures with Santa. If the weather cooperates, a fireworks show will top off the event at 7:10 p.m.

Four sleighs, provided by Jayden Hansen, Monty Cronin, and the Rinehart’s ranch from Highmore will give horse drawn sleigh rides through town. The sleigh ride route starts downtown by the park, runs west along Commercial Avenue to Main Street, south to Logan Avenue, east to East Street, then south to King Avenue, east to Potter Street, south to Lincoln Avenue, east to Broadway Street, north to Commercial, and back downtown to the auditorium. People who live along the sleigh ride route are encouraged to decorate their yards to light the way for the sleighs.

The community can also help with the Miracle on Main Street event. GIA would appreciate donations of baked goods and Christmas treats for the bake sale, along with a few volunteers to help during the evening. Please contact Kelsey Fischer at 605-769-1366 if you are able to help out in either of those ways. See the ad on page 8 for more details.