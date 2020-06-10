Community opens with caution, splash, and bang

While Potter County remains an island with no reported cases of the coronavirus, steps are being taken to bring life back to “normal” as the summer season gets underway.

The Potter County courthouse has reopened to the public, and the county library is reopen by appointment with safety restrictions still in place for patrons and staff. Driver’s licensing will resume by appointment on Wednesdays only. Details on the library and license services are reported on page 2.

During Monday night’s city council meeting in Gettysburg, it was decided to open the swimming pool with a date set for the first day of summer on June 20. There will be no swim lessons offered this year, and recommendations were presented to the council for ways to open safely following CDC guidelines for staff and swimmers. Some of the safety measures may include placing a plexi glass barrier at the check-in counter to help protect employees, and monitoring temperature of people entering the pool. There will also be extra sanitation and cleaning done at the pool and bathhouse. Tausha Kraft, who is the director of nursing in Gettysburg, attended the council meeting via Zoom and offered some suggestions for preliminary health screening of people using the pool such as checking temperature and oxygen levels, and offered services to help train and educate staff to assist with proper ways to document the findings. Protocols will be reviewed further by the pool committee.

In other council business, discussion turned to the 4th of July event planned by the fire department at the city park. The community gathering is being organized when both the car show and fishing tournament were cancelled to discourage large groups. Council president Philip Nagel, who is also part of the volunteer fire department, said he hopes a lot of people will come to the event and that the community support has been “tremendous,” with large donations made for music and fireworks.

During the discussion, it was also commented that the council gave their blessing to the school for the graduation ceremony, and the graduates were allowed to have a class photo which was not socially distanced. Further discussion involved encouraging people in the community to behave responsibly, but the plans are moving forward for the fireworks show and party in the park for Independence Day.