Concert series features PaulTheBeatle Monday night

Beatles fans won’t want to miss this.

Classics from the Fab Four, along with numbers made popular by Paul McCartney’s band “Wings” will be performed in Gettysburg next week when PaulTheBeatle hits the stage at the Legion Community Building. The performance is second of this season’s High Plains Concert Series.

The concert will be held on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

In what is described as “a brilliant one-man Beatlemania-esque show,” Paul McCartney is portrayed by musician and actor Bob Halligan Jr. The performance follows the Beatle through his career. Throughout the show, the audience is led back to the songs they love through conversations the musician has with the audience and himself. The band’s musical journey is traced, along with McCartney’s contributions to it.

The music and theatrical format includes on stage costume changes that take the audience through the years from the mop top to the Magical Mystery Tour days, all done without the help of backup musicians. He even takes requests and there is audience participation in this one-of-a-kind show.

Some of the songs in his repertoire include All My Lovin’, When I’m 64, Silly Love Songs, and Let It Be.

The program is brought to Gettysburg through the High Plains Concert Series. Concert series memberships will be sold at the door, and one time show tickets are available that evening. Membership holders are also eligible to attend concert series shows in Redfield, Pierre, Mobridge, and Huron.

For more information contact Anne Robbennolt or any High Plains Concert Series member, or better yet, come to the show on Monday night!

-Molly McRoberts