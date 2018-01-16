Concert series performance Jan. 27 at Legion Building

Forever Young will be presented in Gettysburg on Saturday, Jan. 27 when the musical theatre production performs at the Legion Community Building as part of this season’s High Plains Concert Series. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Adding to the Saturday evening, a free will spaghetti supper will be served for those attending the concert before the show from 6 to 7 p.m.

Forever Young is a musical theater production that first started in Branson, MO. It’s set in a basement in the Midwest, featuring five high school friends hanging out together in the 1970s. The story revolves around the music that they grew up with, listened to, and loved. It features pop, rock, and country music – a soundtrack of dreams from the ‘60s to the 1980s. It stars five power-house singers who relive the music of their lives with energetic dance moves, sets, lights, costumes and loads of laughs, bringing to the Gettysburg stage an exciting and sentimental journey of a lifetime. It is billed as a great show for the whole family.

This show is sure to dazzle and impress. Bringing back a nostalgic feel reminiscent of garage band days and record players, Forever Young showcases the energy and vitality of music. This show focuses on these classics in order to give these songs a timeless showcase. Some of the music in the show was made popular by the Beatles, Van Morrison, Johnny Cash, Barry White, Frank Sinatra, John Mellencamp, Three Dog Night, David Bowie, CCR, Bob Dylan, and more.

The cast includes a cruise ship performer who appeared on TV shows such as America’s Got Talent and the Sing Off, one who performed with artists like Enrique Iglesias and Celine Dion, and toured with the Chicago Children’s Choir, and a man who has traveled around the world and sang in over 100 different countries and performed with artists such as Andy Williams, LeAnne Rhimes, and The Osmond Brothers.

The program is brought to Gettysburg through the High Plains Concert Series. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Watch next week’s edition of the News for more info.