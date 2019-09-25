Concert series show Monday

Monday, Sept. 30 is the kick off of the new season for the High Plains Concert Series. The performance Monday night features songs by the a capella group, Ball in the House. Billed as “music that’ll move ya’” the Boston based group puts on a high energy show with singing, dancing, and beatboxing. They have opened for big time acts like The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, Blondie, Smokey Robinson, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Diamond Rio, just to name a few. They’ve appeared on the television show America’s Got Talent, and they are bringing their talent to the stage at the Gettysburg Legion Building. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and season membership tickets will be sold at the door.

This year’s season tickets will give concert goers the chance to see 18 shows in Gettysburg, Mobridge, Pierre, Redfield, and Huron. The concerts in Gettysburg feature a rock ‘n roll mix, an Everly Brothers Tribute group, and a circus show that will be fun for the entire family. For ticket information contact Anne Robbennolt, Shirlee Drew, or Sarah Sue Tanner.