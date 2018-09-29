Concert series starts Wednesday

For those who get the paper early, the High Plains Concert Series starts tonight (Wednesday).

A country music band called the Doo-Wah Riders will be performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Legion Community Building.

The Doo-Wah Riders have been based in Southern California for over 35 years. They are country, with a unique, original sound they define as “high energy country with a cajun twist.”

The 2018-19 concert series season has reciprocity with Redfield, Pierre, Huron, and Mobridge, which provides 19 concert opportunities for members. Funds raised from the concert will help support the annual concert series throughout the year.

Tickets are on sale by contacting concert series members and they will also be available at the door at tonight’s show.