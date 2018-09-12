Concert set for Sept. 26

A concert event is coming to Gettysburg on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The band The Doo-Wah Riders will perform at the Legion Community Building to kick off the High Plains Concert Series season. The group came about one night after two of the members stood in a parking lot and talked about country music until the wee hours of the morning. They found that they had a mutual passion, and decided to put a band together just for “laughs.” Since then, the Doo-Whah Riders are still going strong and enjoying the “laughs!”

The Doo-Wah Riders have been based in Southern California for over 35 years. They posses the rare combination of many years of experience and youthful energy, fired by a love for what they do. They are country, with a unique, original sound they define as “high energy country with a cajun twist.” Their tight musicianship and powerful arrangements of classic and original songs have made them favorites everywhere they go.

The 2018-19 concert series season has reciprocity with Refield, Pierre, Huron,a nd Mobridge, which provides 19 concert opportunities for members. Funds raised from the concert will help support the annual concert series throughout the year. Tickets are on sale by contacting concert series members.

Some of the pre-sold tickets had the date for the first concert incorrectly set of Oct. 26, so disregard that and come to the show in September.

-Molly McRoberts