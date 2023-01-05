Conclusion to 2022-the year that was

Last week we highlighted lots of news that happened in and around Potter County before turning the calendar to welcome 2023. Now for the exciting conclusion to 2022 — the year in review.

June

The day turned out great for the Dakota Kruzers Summer Run car show held in Gettysburg at the city park on Saturday, June 25. The temperatures were in the mid 70s under sunny, blue skies, with a breeze to keep the bugs at bay. Trophies were presented to the top winner in each category, with 79 entries on display at the park throughout the afternoon. Vendors from the region set up booths around the Gettysburg City Park as part of the Dakota Kruzers car show and Freedom Day event, which offered a variety of things for guests to see and do during the day. Fire fighters were put to the test during the water fights following the car show. Teams from volunteer fire departments from around the region faced off to move a barrel hanging from a cable during the friendly competition. A visit from the Avera Care Flight helicopter drew a lot of attention when it landed on the baseball field at the Gettysburg City Park as part of the fun. The big fireworks show by the Gettysburg Volunteeer Fire Department drew oohs and ahhs from the crowd of fans as it topped off Saturday night.

Gabby Goebel, 13-year-old daughter of Mike and Kim Goebel of Gettysburg, was one of the young people who participated in the 4-H Performing Arts Troupe Camp June 12-18 on the campus of Northern State University, Aberdeen, SD. This year’s performance was named “4-H Performing Arts Troupe Goes Around The World.” The troupe has existed for 39 years, and this year’s troupe is made up of 28 members.

July

A storm that blew through Potter County on Tuesday morning, July 5, dumped over 2.5” in this area of the northwest part of the county, leaving some county roads impassable for a short time. The storm brought strong winds and hail to some parts of the region, but by the end of the afternoon the sun was shining and clouds cleared.

The US Hwy 212 project through Gettysburg is on schedule and is hoping to be wrapped up sometime in September or early October. Twoway traffic is maintained within the US212 highway right-of-way with a 10’ width restriction in place.

Although the Delta Dental bus that was parked at the Avera Missouri River Health Center drew smiles from people passing by, the biggest smiles were found inside. The mobile dental office came to Gettysburg last week to help provide dental care for youngsters, and those visiting felt right at home when they were greeted by three of the caregivers who are from Gettysburg. Thy are dentist Dr. Holly Heien, a 2007 graduate of GHS who has been with the Delta Dental bus full-time for the past two years, Dental Hygienist Kelly Luken, and 2019 GHS graduate and Delta Dental summer intern Mim Knoble, who is a student at SDSU in Brookings with plans to attend dental school. Chase Phillips, son of Cyle and Vanessa Phillips of Gettysburg, was one of the patients who visited the bus and left with a smile.

The Rotary Club officer installation ceremony took place on Thursday, July 7 at the 212 Mini Mall/ Coffee Bean in Gettysburg when President Sarah Goebel was recongized for her service to the organization. Goebel served as president for the past two years through the pandemic.

The Ackerman-Ackerman-Ackerman team won the Whitlock Walleye Tournament over the weekend, pulling in a two day total of 39.43 pounds of fish. They weighed in six fish on both days of the tournament, with their largest coming in on the first day at 8.08 pounds. The tournament is organized by the Potter County Sportsman’s Club, and paid out $4,000 for the first place win out of the 40 teams participating, with prize money going to the top four places. The team included Tim Ackerman of Gettysburg and sons Jordan and Levi. The tourney was based out of West Whitlock Resort, which added $1,000 to the winning team. Whitlock Bay Supper Club at South Whitlock hosted the registration meeting and calcutta for the event, and Dakota Applicators sponsored a meal for the tournament.

It looked like everyone and their dogs came out for the annual Gettysburg In Action River Run on Saturday, July 2 at West Whitlock. The event drew 104 registered participants who helped raise over $4,500 for youth programs and projects. Nick Schlachter of Gettysburg won the male division with a time of 19:07 and Dannika Kaup of Hoven won the female division with a time of 22:36.

High temperatures and low water levels are no reason not to play on the bay. When the mercury rose to temps in the 90s with almost no wind, folks took to the cool water of Whitlock Bay west of Gettysburg on Sunday afternoon for a refreshing splash. The forecast is calling for hot weather and wind throughout the week.

Two-year-old Hazen Hansen, son of Kirsten and Jayden, thought it was pretty interesting to see a wild duck show up at the Potter County Library/Extension office building on Thursday, July 14. Showing off his color skills, Hazen pointed out that the duck had a black head, white cheeks, and a blue bill. Jean Senyak, who is the county’s 4-H Program Assistant and a big fan of ducks, said the blue bill was found “hanging out” by the east door of the building in Gettysburg, so she got a portable kennel and some help from the librarians to give the bird a little tub of water and a temporary home until the local Game, Fish and Parks released it back to the wild later that afternoon.

West Whitlock Resort Neighbors donated $1,842 to the Avera Missouri River Health Center Physical Therapy department, and $1,942 to the Quilts of Valor program organized locally by the Prairie Quilters and American Legion Auxiliary. The money was raised by selling breakfast burritos and holding bake sales during the Whitlock Bay walleye fishing tournament. A group of five people from West Whitlock Resort spearhead the project to help raise funds for the Gettysburg services, but said they are assisted by the whole resort in making baked goods and helping with the fundraising efforts. They said that members of their river community have benefitted by using Avera’s PT department, and they also appreciate the honor given to military veterans through the Quilts of Valor presentations. The money donated to the PT department will help with equipment purchases of a rebounder and a massage chair. The donation to the Quilts of Valor will be used to purchase quilting supplies. The donation was presented from West Whitlock Resort Neighbors Rita Price, Joyce Olson, and Eileen Krom, with fundraising help from Deb Karpen and Paula Stocker.

The US 212 road project through Gettysburg got one step closer to completion last week when the traffic was moved over to travel on the new part of the highway. Although it is still two-lane traffic from the Mannston intersection, which is closed to north/south traffic, to the west side of town, the open road is much more comfortable for travel. Access is still available, although a little rough, to get to Ace Hardware from the highway while the work is being done, but locals can get to the businesses on the north side by using the “back roads” on that side of the highway.

Young artists are having fun this summer at the Potter County Extension office, where they are getting projects ready for the 4-H Achievement Days portion of the county fair. A rock painting class was presented by Jane Brehe and Penny Rogers.

Potter County Battler track and field coaches were named area coaches of the year by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association. Head Coach Jamie Cronin was named as one of the Area 1 Class B Head Coaches of the Year, while assistant coach Jessica Larson was named as one of the Area 1 Class B Assistant Coaches of the Year. Also honored in Class B was Aberdeen Roncalli head coach Mark Stone, who is a 1981 graduate of GHS.

The Eastern Star Pin was presented to Doris Quiett of Gettysburg for 70 years of membership. Doris, who celebrated her 100th birthday on July 22, went into the organization on June 14, 1950. Sara Wuttke, Worthy Matron, presented the pin to Doris, who served as Worthy Matron in 1958.

August

During Monday night’s city council meeting Gettysburg Mayor Bill Wuttke was honored by members of the town’s volunteer fire department for his 40 years of service as a volunteer fire fighter.

There were 72 golfers making up 18 teams who came out to the Gettysburg Country Club on Friday, July 29 to golf in the Moonlight Tourney to help raise funds to fight cancer. Joined by people who placed bids at the silent auction, enjoyed a bite to eat, or just made donations, the annual event raised over $16,000 for Keep Hope Local, Inc., a non-profit that helps people in the area who are battling cancer. The decorate yourself prize went to the Mario Cart team of Julie Schanauman, Bobby Jenner, Kami Stanley, and Kristin Hawkinson during the Moonlight Golf Tournament.

A friendly sibling rivalry made for some good entertainment at the county fair talent show, when Cooper and Teagan Nelson sang their rendition of the musical comedy number, “Anything You Can Do.” They were accompanied by their grandmother, Cheryl Nelson.

The women’s break away roping competition drew around 40 competitors to the Potter County Fairgrounds for the contest on Thursday, Aug. 4. Abilene McGuire of Gettysburg was one of the local riders among the field from all across the region. The fairboard has been working throughout the season to improve the grounds and bring more rodeo entertainment to the county.

Taking first place in the bean bag tournament at the county fair were Ron Simon and Randy Tennant of Lebanon. They were awarded their prize by the 4-H Queen Dakota Jensen.

Three boys from Gettysburg competed in the River Kid Triathlon held at Farm Island in Pierre, SD on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. The event had three age divisions, with Wyatt Beringer and Nash Fischer competing in the 6-8 year old division swimming 100 yards, biking two miles, and running a half mile. Wyatt placed first and Nash placed second in their division. Logan Kusser competed in the 9-11 year old division swimming 200 yards, biking four miles, and running a half mile, and he placed third in his division.

Gettysburg’s ag teacher has been named the South Dakota Associa- tion of Career and Technical Education New Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mercedes Lemke, agricultural educator and FFA adviser who has completed her fourth year of teaching at the Gettysburg School District, was given the honor by the SDACTE during their summer conference earlier this summer. This award recognizes new CTE teachers who have made significant contributions in their CTE program early in their professional career within 3-5 years of experience.

A crew from ABC News was in Potter County last week doing a story on the sunflower crop. While visiting Cronin Farms at Gettysburg, they did an interview about sunflower production, its impact locally, and the larger impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The camera crew also shot drone footage of the sunflower crop and the Gettysburg community. The news piece was done for the ABC Good Morning America Weekend program. The interview with Tregg Cronin was conducted by Em Nguyen, a reporter based out of Washington, D.C. The story’s producer, Tracy Wholf, serves as Coordinating Producer of the climate unit for ABC News and is based out of New York City. The camera crew was with Rum Jungle Media out of Minneapolis. The Cronin family’s farming operation is know throughout the world for leading agriculture practices and was referred to the program by John Sandbakken, Executive Director of the National Sunflower Association based in Mandan, ND.

A memorial bench was made by Garrett Zeigler in honor of the late Robert “Bob” Hageman. Garrett was asked by the Hageman family to create a bench that they could donate to the fairgrounds. Bob was a lifetime supporter of 4-H and the family thought that would be a fitting way to honor his memory. Garrett spent many hours planning, cutting, and welding this bench. With the help of his ag teacher, Ms. Mercedes Lemke, and the school’s plasma cutter, he created a nice backing to the bench that depicted Bob’s love for agriculture. The seat cushion was made from Bob’s jeans and adds a nice touch to the bench. Bob would be a great-great uncle to Garrett. Bob and Garrett’s great-grandmother, the late Delores DeRouchey, were siblings. Garrett was honored to make the bench and loved how it turned out. His efforts earned a Purple Ribbon and a Best of Show in the Welding Science category at the county fair. He is a junior at Gettysburg High School and the son of Kari and Daryn Zeigler.

The Master’s Walleye Circuit (MWC) fishing tournament kicked off in Gettysburg and the CC Bar annex on Thursday, Aug. 18 for a rules meeting, registration, dinner, and a calcutta. Sam McCloud of M&R Auctions of Hoven was the auctioneer for the calcutta, and got some help from friends in the Potter County Sportsman’s Club. The total payout for the Lake Oahe fishing tournament was $58,498 that paid out 12 places between 63 teams. It was reported that 190 walleyes were caught that weighed a combined 676-06 pounds. The big fish of the weekend weighed 12-04 pounds and the team of Tyson Keller and Brandt Becker from Pierre brought in a two day total of 44 pounds and 4 ounces of walleye for the win. Whitlock Bay on Lake Oahe was the second to final stop of the 2022 season on Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s MWC tournament schedule. The second place team had Gettysburg connections with Travor Diegel and Paul Steffen reeling in 38 pounds 06 ounces for $4,870 cash and $2,800 option pot.

Students at the Gettysburg school got back to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and those in the elementary were greeted with a happy smile from the new Superintendent, Mrs. Amber Mikkelsen. This year there are 99 students in the elementary, 49 in middle school, and 69 in high school. There are 13 youngsters who make up this year’s kindergarten class, while 14 seniors are finishing up their last year at GHS.

September

The Potter County Booster Club organized a tailgate party at Battler Field before the football game against the Faulkton Area Trojans on Friday, Sept. 2 to generate some energy for the game and help encourage new members for the Booster Club organization. It was a picture-perfect night for fans to come out and enjoy the evening, even if it didn’t turn out to be a great night for the home team.

Mrs. Chelsey Cronin is a new face in the Gettysburg School this year. Mrs. Cronin is teaching sixth through eighth grade English, along with eighth grade Social Studies, Reading, and Success. She is a 2008 GHS graduate.

Mrs. Amber Mikkelsen has returned “home” to the Gettysburg School. She is no stranger to GHS, having worked previously as an educator in the middle school, but now is serving as the new superintendent. She and her husband, Andy, graduated from GHS in 1999 and were married in 2003.

Spending the school year in Gettysburg are exchange students Teresa Leo Montalvo from Spain, and Thaksawadi Aengchuan, better known as “Mind,” from Thailand. They are staying with host parents Daylon and Melissa Wiggert.

Exchange students Ian Guimaraes of Brazil and Benjamin Van Der Luit of the Netherlands are playing football for the Mighty Potter County Battlers this fall. They are living with host parents Doug and Jessica Larson.

Potter County Register of Deeds Elaine “Dugger” Storkson got a surprise last week when a special parking spot was reserved for her at the county courthouse in Gettysburg. Deputy Sheriff Levi Broker, along with Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner, ordered the parking sign as a little “thank you” to their friend on the second floor. It will be 65 years of service when Dugger retires from her office at the end of the year, and the sign will go with her as a happy reminder.

Rena Robbennolt, CNP will join Avera Medical Group Gettysburg full time this fall. Jada Rausch, CNP will also practice one day per week in Gettysburg. Also joining the staff is Kacie Jacobsen, PA.

Motorcycles and classic cars lined the west block of Gettysburg’s downtown business district on Saturday afternoon as part of the Rally 4 Robert — Rods and Rides Dice Run. The groups from Pierre came to town as part of the fundraising event done each fall, making a 139 mile ride benefitting a program through the Countryside Support and Memory Center which provides travel funds for cancer patients. The proceeds benefited the Pennies for Robert program in memory of Robert Disburg who died of cancer at age 12 in 2003. The vehicles stopped at Mugs as part of the dice run.

It was around 2 p.m. when the emergency sirens called rescue crews to the site of an accident at the intersection by the Gettysburg school. Fortunately, it was only a drill. The program held on Monday, Sept. 12, included high school students from Gettysburg and surrounding school districts who participated in the Freshman Impact: Caught In The Moment Program at the school. The program was a one-day alcohol and drug prevention program that gave students the opportunity through hands-on activities, demonstration, and presentations to gain information and develop skills in dealing with negative peer pressure, bullying, teenage issues, and making healthy decisions while driving a vehicle. Students were able to try goggles to simulate drunk driving while driving on a controlled track in the school parking lot, and they heard presentations from people who experienced loss from vehicle accidents. They also attended a mock funeral and court hearing.

This year’s Potter County Lady Battler volleyball team captains are Gettysburg seniors Tyler Simon and Taelor Zweber, joined with Hoven seniors Ashlee Kaup and Rylee Kaup. The season is only beginning, but the captains are ready to give it their all for their final year.

Potter County Battler football captains are Chase DeRouchey, Ashton Larson, Alex Tanner, and Carter Luikens.

With fall sports well underway in the new school year, the Potter Country Cross Country team is making great strides. This season’s team captains are Nicholas Schlachter and Tori Crook. Both have been in cross country since sixth grade.

Members of the Gettysburg High School FFA brought home third place honors from the South Dakota Farmers Union Farm Safety Quiz Bowl. The contest was held September 3 during the South Dakota State Fair. Members of the Gettysburg FFA team were Tanner Eide, Owen Rausch, Alex Tanner, and Garret Ziegler, and their FFA adviser is Ms. Mercedes Lemke.

A Gettysburg native and 1970 GHS graduate will spend the weekend being honored for his work as an entertainment promoter. Randy Merrill will be inducted into the 2022 South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association (SDRRMA) Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Ramkota Inn Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. He is being honored for his work as a promotor with Winterset Productions, where he is the CEO/President. Merrill started his entertainment carer playing in bands before becoming an on-air personality, broadcasting on both radio and television. He eventually purchased the Denver-based talent agency, Winterset. He worked as an agent for Capitol Records country music recording artist Chris LeDoux, and since 1993 has been based in Nashville, TN.

Ms. Harlyn Perlado is roughly 7,000 miles away from her home – the Philippines. This year she is the middle school special education teacher at Gettysburg.

There has been excitement brewing in the elementary school this week. Third grade teacher, Mrs. Kirsten Hansen and librarian, Mrs. Sally Simon have put together an elementary Student Council. There are members from each grade in hopes to create a community. The current members include kindergartener Abby Saltsman, first graders Fallyn Brown and Jakobe Jones, second grader Jameson Brown, third graders Kashera Jones and Chiles Heien, fourth graders Kyley Saltsman and Rowan Brown, and fifth graders Logan Kusser and Peyton Ahlemeier. New members can join after each nine weeks by filling out an application.

Homecoming at GHS got underway on Monday, Sept. 26 with coronation at the school gym. Queen Tyler Simon and King Alex Tanner were chosen to reign over the week’s activities. Candidates were Jaidn Wager, Ashton Larson, Morgan Frost, and Taelor Zweber.

Gloria Duenwald of Hoven will receive the Humanitarian of the Year Award at the South Dakota State Right to Life Convention in Rapid City held Sept. 30 – Oct. 1.

Noah Goebel, a third grader at Gettysburg Elementary and son of Andrea and Jeff Goebel, competed in the National Pedal Pull at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. He brought home the award for placing 22nd in the nation in the 8-year-old boy division on Saturday, Sept. 24. He started by winning his division of the Pedal Tractor Pull at the Sully County Fair which qualified him to attend the state competition on Labor Day and from there advanced to the national contest. The top four pullers from 17 states ranging in age from four to 12 competed at the Corn Palace on Saturday, bringing over 500 kids to participate. The weight pulled was estimated around 200 pounds and he pulled 23 feet, 11 inches for his medal.

The Gettysburg High School Homecoming, following the theme “Back to a Battler Victory: Bring Back Your Favorite Part of the Past” had a picture perfect day for the annual parade on Friday, Sept. 30. The winning floats from the school were: 1st Juniors-Pirates, 2nd 8th grade-Cavemen, and 3rd Seniors- Drive in Movie. Community floats recognized were: 1st Bookmobile, 2nd Avera, and 3rd Grace Bible Church.

Gettysburg Superintendent Amber Mikkelsen and Superintendent Orion Thompson from Agar-Blunt- Onida each took a pie in the face following the homecoming volleyball match at GHS on Sept. 26 after more than $8,800 was raised by donations from fans in honor of a Faulkton student fighting leukemia, with the donations going to Sanford’s Castle/Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

October

Gettysburg’s volunteer fire fighters pumped water from all sides while fighting a structure fire at the home of the JD Long family on Broadway Street. The sirens sounded a little after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 for a garage fire. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and seeing flames and lots of smoke. The city and county law enforcement, Gettysburg EMTs, and the fire department from Hoven also provided assistance, and local firefighters were called back to the site around 11:30 p.m. when smoke was again spotted coming from the house. The family made it out safely, but pets were lost in the fire, along with all of the family’s personal items. The house was built in 1925, with additions added in 1957 and 1962. For many years it was owned by the family of Orie and Agnes Hall, and prior to the Longs was the home of Pat and Barb Everson. The exact cause of the fire is still being determined.

The Potter County volleyball team helped Battler Libero Ashlee Kaup, daughter of Tami and Colby, celebrate on Saturday, Oct. 8 when she was recognized for her 1000th dig. The Hoven High School senior hit the milestone during the team’s tournament at the Gettysburg gym in front of the hometown crowd. The digs were made during varsity play, and Kaup started playing varsity as a freshman. Jamie Cronin is head coach for the Lady Battlers.

Plans continue to develop for the 140th celebration set for Gettysburg the last weekend of June next year. Letters have been sent out to GHS alumni, so folks can make plans to register for the big reunion. Jane (Marks) Bachman, GHS class of 1979, submitted the logo which was selected by the committee. A small tweak was made with the addition of a tag line by committee member Kara Williams, GHS class of 1981, so the teamwork produced the final logo that will be used on souvenirs. Bachman, who put together the logo, received $50 in Chamber Cash for her winning artwork.

Tom Gesinger and Mick Hagny were among the 83 U.S. Military Veterans who participated in the Midwest Honor Flight’s Mission 13 to Washington, DC on Sunday, Oct. 2. Sponsored by the SD American Legion flew the veterans to the U.S. Capitol to see memorials to honor their service. During their 10 hours in D.C., some of the sites they visited were the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and the Vietnam War Memorial, and the monuments for the different branches of service, along with the changing of the guards at the cemetery at Arlington.

Members of the Gettysburg FCCLA and FFA took advantage of nice weather and an early school release last week to take part in the Adopt a Highway program to clean ditches west of town. The FCCLA adviser is Ms. Aliesha McCarthy and the adviser for FFA is Ms. Mercedes Lemke.

With the dry, windy conditions, coupled with the fire siren blowing on both Saturday and Sunday, Potter County is now under a burn ban until further notice. Smoked filled the sky and area farmers kicked up dirt as they worked to disc ahead of the fire line while helping firefighters with a fire just west of Gettysburg on Sunday afternoon. The field of dry stubble was stoked by the winds, and it was thought it may have been accidentally started by hunters. Extreme caution is urged, and it’s a good idea to have a fire extinguisher along for the ride. In addition to the help from tractors on the scene, water trucks were also brought to the field to assist the fire department.

The Potter County Battler cross country teams are heading to the state meet in Huron on Saturday, Oct. 22. The girls have had a great season, bringing home honors from every meet this year, and the boys are heading to the state meet for the first time as a team since 2012. Heading to state are Emma Schlachter, Jadyn Ahlemeier, Dannika Kaup, Coach Jessica Larson, Rayel Persoon, Paige Ahlemeier, Sean Seuer, Tanner Eide, Maksymilian Mazela, Nicholas Schlachter, and Jerand Chase. HHS freshman Dannika Kaup finished first place in the Region 4B varsity girls 5000 meter run during the cross country meet in Gettysburg on Wednesday, Oct. 12. She had a time of 19:05. GHS junior Nicholas Schlachter finished first place in the varsity boys 5000 meter run at the region cross country meet in Gettysburg on Wednesday, Oct. 12 with a time of 17:14.

The Gettysburg Area Community Foundation has granted $1,000 to the Gettysburg Parent Teacher Organization. The foundation funds will be used to plan and execute teacher, family, and student enrichment.

The Gettysburg School Board was presented an award from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. The award was presented for their efforts to enhance their knowledge of school board work. Board members are Austin Lake, Kyle Kusser, Paul Kellogg, Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler, Andrea Goebel, and Kelsey Fischer. The school’s Business Manager is Barb Everson, Principal is Wendy Smith, and Superintendent is Amber Mikkelsen.

The Potter County Lady Battlers wore pink socks to help bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer, and also matched the gate’s admission to donate $227 to the cancer battle through Keep Hope Local during their Dig Pink night against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) announced Curtis Hamburger has achieved All-American status as a Post commander. To achieve this honor, Post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth, and strong support of VFW core programs. Hamburger, a life member and commander of Winston M. Toomey Post 8530 in Gettysburg, SD is one of 270 VFW Post commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American commander.

The Potter County Battler girls brought home their first team championship from the State B Cross County meet held Oct. 22 at Broadland

Creek Golf Course in Huron. The girls earned first place with a score of 24 points. The next closest team was Arlington, at a distant 60 points. Nicholas Schlachter placed third. Coach Jessica Larson said the girls brought home second place from the state meet last year, along with top honors from every run this season. It is her first state championship coaching the cross country teams, but doesn’t believe it will be the last from her young group of runners.

Mrs. Jenna Beringer has taken over duties as the preschool teacher at Gettysburg. She previously ran a daycare in her home and said she was ready for a career change, and preschool was a perfect move for her.

Sully Buttes beat the Potter County Battlers during round one of the football playoffs on Thursday, October 20, putting an end to hopes of a trip back to the state championship at the DakotaDome.

November

Members of the GHS senior class watched as their government teacher, Mr. Keith Scott, showed them how the voting machine worked at the polls in Gettysburg on Tuesday morning. Each year Mr. Scott encourages his students to vote by taking them to the county courthouse to register to vote, and during election years the students are brought to the polls and those who are old enough cast their votes.

The annual Snow Queen and Talent Contest will look a little different this year. This year there were no contestants from the senior class, so the program will feature Junior Snow Queen candidates from the freshman class at GHS. There will also be a talent contest, with the winners advancing to the State Junior Snow Queen Pageant in Aberdeen early next year.

Issac Full has been named Potter County Veterans Service Officer, and will take over the duties of the office that has been held by Don Hericks for the past six years. The office is located in the back of the Potter County Library next to the county extension office. Office hours are Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment by calling 817- 701-6707.

Coach Jamie Cronin retired as head coach of the Lady Battler volleyball team after 17 seasons. The 2022 volleyball season came to an end on November 3rd, losing in the Class B Region 6 Semifinals playoff game in Selby.

Crowned as Junior Miss Gettysburg from the freshman class was Emma Schlachter, daughter of Julene and Michael Schlachter. First runner up was Peyton Stevens, daughter of Tracy and Shane Stevens. The queen was chosen through an interview process by judges from Aberdeen, and will compete in the State Junior Snow Queen Festival in Aberdeen early next year. Queen Emma was crowned by last year’s winner, Olivia Jost. The program followed the theme “‘Tis the Season to Crown a Queen.” Izzy Mikkelsen, accompanied by Jerand Chase, took top honors in the junior talent competition at the GHS Snow Queen contest. They will advance to the State Junior Snow Queen talent show in Aberdeen in January. Izzy sang the Dolly Parton song, “A Coat of Many Colors.” She is the daughter of Amber and Andy Mikkelsen, and Jerand is the son of Chandra and Jeremiah Chase.

Lake Oahe west of Gettysburg yielded some beautiful fish this fall. Scott Gregg of Pierre reeled in a big walleye that weighed 16 pounds 1.6 ounces, measured 31.8 inches long, with a girth of 22 1/8 inches. He caught it on Nov. 1 and it fell just short of the state record. Normally a walleye half this size would be considered big, so it was exciting to see the whopper in the local waters.

The Potter County Commissioners received a note from the family of the late Jerry Houck regarding the service provided to the family by Potter County Deputy Sheriff Levi Broker. As a result of his actions, Deputy Broker was presented with a Life-Saving Award for going above and beyond his duties. He transported Houck to the Avera Missouri River Health Center when no other means of transport were available. Broker was presented the recognition by Sheriff Curt Hamburger.

The Gettysburg American Legion Auxiliary honored U.S. military veterans with a Quilt of Valor during the Veterans Day program held at the Gettysburg School Gym on Monday, Nov. 14. The program was postponed due to school closure on Nov. 10-11 due to icy weather conditions. Veterans who were presented Quilts of Valor are Donald Stocker – Vietnam, Stanley Sheldon – Cold War, and Jim Schneider – Vietnam. Jim’s quilt was accepted on his behalf by his son, Patrick. The Quilts of Valor program has been active in Gettysburg for five years, and during that time there have been 98 quilts presented to area veterans who have been touched by war.

Mrs. Amber Smith has joined the staff in the secial education department at the Gettysburg school, but will also be directing the high school’s one act play.

Thirty-nine cast members, seven assistant directors, and one music player made up this year’s Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Hansel and Gretel in Gettysburg. Directors, who also perform in the show, work with the students for a week to produce a musical that was presented on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the school gym.

It is all about camaraderie and being together with other Purple Heart recipients that gave this year’s decorated Veterans pheasant hunt a grade of A+ according to the hunters. Seven purple hearts were awarded to five Veterans who were selected from across the country through a drawing to participate in a five day, all-expense paid pheasant hunt in Gettysburg, S.D., hosted by the Winston Toomey VFW Post 8530.

People in the area no longer need to drive to a city for a vehicle detailing. According to Michael Fischer, owner of Totally Detailed, the business is one of those conveniences that big towns have but small towns want, and with the expertise of detailing specialist Zach Flad, is now available in Gettysburg.

Tanner Eide, a junior at GHS, was elected to serve as the district FFA president during meetings in Miller on Nov. 1, and also earned third place in Employment Skills. Bobbi Eide, a GHS freshman, placed first in Prepared Public Speaking and third in Employment Skills. Their parents are Shon and Gerri Eide of Gettysburg.

Two new positions have been filled by Attorney General Mark Vargo, and one will be headed by a Gettysburg woman. Mary Beth Holzwarth has been named South Dakota’s Human Trafficking Coordinator, with Allison Morrisette taking on the duties of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They began their duties on Monday, Nov. 28. For the past 13 years Holzwarth has served as the CEO of Endeavor 52, a grassroots organization dedicated to child sexual assault prevention.

December

Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will soon welcome a new Physician Assistant to the medical team. KaraLynn Kuhn, PA, will join the six current providers to care for Gettysburg and the surrounding communities on Dec. 19.

The Gettysburg VFW Winston Toomey Post 8530 presented a donation of $1,000 to the American Legion Auxiliary Quilts of Valor project. The presentation was made by VFW member Adam Roseland and VFW Post Commander Curt Hamburger to American Legion Auxiliary President and Prairie Quilter Joane Beringer.

Although Gettysburg has 12 EMTs currently on their roster, not all are active and only six will be living in town starting in the new year. With that in mind, new members are needed to help keep the ambulance service available to the community. An informational meeting is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Gettysburg Fire and Rescue Hall. Anyone who has ever thought about being part of the emergency service is encouraged to attend to find out how they can make that happen.

It felt like something was missing on the 100 block of S. Exene Street in Gettysburg this week, when the big awning came off the old American Legion Club building to get it ready for the new CC Bar sign. Workers with Advanced Design Awnings and Signs from Minnesota have been updating and replacing awnings across town through a project with the Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Economic Development Corporation. The local development group worked with businesses to help with the project costs in an effort to update and beautify the community. In this case, a completely different awning will replace the sign on the building that was purchased by Monty, Nancy, Janet, and Matt Cronin earlier this year. While you are driving around looking at the holiday lights that are dressing up the community, be sure to check out the new awnings on the businesses.

Members of the Potter County Battler football team were honored by the all-state team. Alex Tanner, a senior at GHS, was named to the 9B All-State football team as a linebacker, and also an honorable mention to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 team. Junior Ryder Falkenhagen was named as an honorable mention 9B All-State defensive back. Tanner and Falkenhagen were also named to the Yellowstone Trail Conference team named along with teammates Carter Luikens, a junior on the team, and senior Chase DeRouchey. The head coach for the Battlers is Vern Smith, with assistants Brady Hartung and Keith Scott.

Gettysburg men were recognized for their old west style sharp shooting during the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) National Championship Cowboy Action and Wild Bunch Shooting Land Run competition held in Oklahoma. The event is part of a shooting sport where the contestants use the style of firearms used in the Old West. Jim Iversen, GHS class of 1979, won the national championship in the Gunfighter Senior division, beating out the closest competition by 17 points. His son, Dalton Iversen, a 2022 GHS graduate, earned fifth place honors in the nation in the Gunfighter category. The event qualified the men to compete in the World Championship in Phoenix, Arizona early next year.

Students from the Gettysburg FCCLA chapter brought home the gold from the region meeting in Pierre last week. The Senior Knowledge Bowl team included Olivia Mikkelsen, Taelor Zweber, Tyler Simon, Alex Tanner, and Jhett Simon. Wiley Cronin and Aiden Larson earned top honors with their illustrated talk.

It didn’t seem at all unusual for vehicles to wait at the intersections in town to give teams of horses and wagons the right of way as they gave tours through town on Sunday night, Dec. 11. The holiday fun was part of Gettysburg In Action’s “Miracle on Main Street” holiday event. A visit from Santa, soup supper, Christmas carols, and fireworks were all part of the fun that also raised over $3,500 for the Gettysburg swimming pool project. The timing for the event was perfect, too. By Monday afternoon, classes were dismissed due to the storm front moving into the central part of the state.

Potter County Battler Tanner Frickson had a great start to the wrestling season when he earned his 100th win as a varsity wrestler during a match at the Faulkton Invitational on Dec. 10. The Hoven High School senior wrestles as 138 pounds for the Battlers and is the son of Peter and Sandra Frickson. The wins were made during varsity competition, and Frickson started wrestling varsity as a seventh grader, and started competing in AAU wrestling in the fifth grade. His wrestling coaches are Michael Schlachterr and Lance Stuwe. A 100th win is the wrestling equivalent to getting 1,000 points in basketball.

A variety of around 200 seasonings and spices are available to shoppers at Gettysburg’s hometown grocery store. John Langer of Langer’s Family Foods checked the inventory that ranges from meat rubs to cake sprinkles, all under the Langer’s label.

Beautiful music resounded in Hoven’s historic St. Anthony of Padua “Cathedral on the Prairie” on Sunday, Dec. 4. Two large choirs, two soloists, a narrator, and a 22-piece orchestra were featured at the 18th annual pre-Christmas concert with the theme “One Small Child.” A 60-member All-Faiths Regional Festival Choir, directed by Elizabeth Bengs and rehearsals accompanied by John Fisher and Dr. William Wieland, and Northern State University’s 32-member Chamber Singers, directed by Dr. Timothy Woods, again performed with Conductor Thomas Fortner and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO).

The new year brings another workout option to the community through the wellness center at the Avera Missouri River Health Center. Filled with a variety of workout equipment, community members will be able to use the facility at no cost other than an initial fee for a key fob. The wellness center will be available after hours, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. from Monday through Friday, and any time on Saturday and Sunday.

Tanner Eide was successful at the state oral interp competition on Friday, Dec. 2 in Mitchell. Eide preformed in the storytelling division. There were 15 participants in his division all presenting pieces about perseverance. He presented the piece “The Little Engine That Could” and received a gold rating at State. The director of oral interp is Ms. Lanae Spargur. Eide is a junior at GHS.

It felt like a long winter last week when the first major snow storm of the season swept across the state. It lingered in Potter County, starting with the release of classes at the Gettysburg school at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. School was closed the rest of the week as the slow moving storm made travel tough and shut off power for several hours during the week. On Thursday morning as the storm ramped up and residents woke to dropping temps, stiff winds, and heavy snowfall in addition to no power, the crews were out trying to clear a path for emergency travel.

Five members of the Gettysburg High School senior government class were selected by their instructor, Mr. Keith Scott, to compete in the annual American Legion Oratory contest. The event was held last week at the GHS library and is sponsored locally by the Ralph Leui Post #135. First place went to Tyler Simon, with Alex Tanner placing second and Jaidn Wager placing third. Also participating were Katie Robbennolt and Taelor Zweber. The Legion’s Americanism Officer is Larry Madsen, Simon will advance to the district competition held in the new year. Judges were Lilli Cronin Storer and Pastor Scott Crook.

People in the area were bracing for bad weather to bring in the Christmas holiday. The previous week’s storm brought complications of wind, snow, brutal cold, and loss of power. The pre-Christmas storm had much of the same, but spared the loss of power for the Gettysburg area. It also forced some to reschedule holiday travel plans. Advisories were in place across the state for no-travel, and with it came some delivery delays from mail to milk.

By Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, Gettysburg residents were greeted by a blue sky, sunshine, and virtually no wind, making the morning temps near 20 degrees feel almost spring-like after windchills over 40-below still fresh in memories. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 20s and 30s throughout the week.

There are some of the highlights from the past year in Potter County. Although it was a mixed bag, it opens up possibilities for more good news in the new year. Happy New Year 2023!