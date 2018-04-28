Consolidated Board of Equalization met April 17

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS PROCEEDINGS

APRIL 17, 2017

GETTYSBURG, SD

Chairman Frost called an adjourned meeting of the Potter County Board of Commissioners to order at 1:00 P.M. in the Assessors Room at the Courthouse. Other Commissioners present: Williams, Worth, Iverson, and Zweber.

CONSOLIDATED BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION WITH

GETTYSBURG CITY

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn as a Board of County Commissioners and convene as a Consolidated Board of Equalization with Gettysburg City. All voted aye. Motion carried. Each member signed the oath to fairly and impartially perform their duties as a member of the Consolidated Board of Equalization. Members present: Williams, Worth, Iverson, Frost, & Zweber. No member from the Gettysburg School or City of Gettysburg were present.

2018-1 Delton Woodford filed an objection to the real property assessment on Legal Description Lots 1 & 2, Block 69, Platt’s Addition, Gettysburg, SD, 310 S. Exene St. Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to make no change to the value. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to adjourn as a Consolidated Board of Equalization with Gettysburg City. All voted aye. Motion carried.

COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn as a Consolidated Board of Equalization and convene as a County Board of Equalization. All voted aye. Motion carried. Each member signed the oath to fairly and impartially perform their duties as a member of the County Board of Equalization.

DISABLED VETERAN EXEMPT

PROPERTY TAX STATUS

Three applications for property tax exemption status according to SDCL 10-4-40 was reviewed. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to approve the applications for Disabled Veteran Exempt Property Tax Status. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ASSESSMENT FREEZE FOR

ELDERLY AND DISABLED

Eight applications for the Elderly and Disabled Assessment Freeze were reviewed and all requirements had been met to qualify for the 2018 tax freeze. Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to approve the elderly and disabled tax freeze. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FLOODED FARM LAND

Application for Flooded Lands were reviewed. Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to approve the applications for Flooded Farm Land. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WHITLOCK RIVERVIEW

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to approve assessment for the land at Whitlock Riverview. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATUTORY EXEMPT

PROPERTY 2018

Moved by Worth, seconded Williams to approve the following tax-exempt properties. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Gettysburg

Ralph Lieu Post of the American Legion

Lot 19 and S 261/2’ of Lot 20 Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n

Ionic Lodge AF & AM #83

Lots 13, 14 and 15 Blk 17 Western Town Lot Company Add’n

Grace Bible M B Church

Lots 1, 5, 6, 7 & 8A Blk 84 Western Town Lot Company Add’n, S 25’ of Lot 5 & all of Lot 6 Blk 1 Pott’s Add’n, S 75’ of Lots 7 & 8 Blk 83 Western Town Lot Company Add’n.

Medicine Rock Senior Citizens Center Inc

Lots 13 thru 18 Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n

Sacred Heart Church

Lots 1 thru 13 Blk 58, Lots 1 thru 10 Blk 59 Western Town Lot Co Add’n

Dakota Sunset Museum

Lots 10 thru 21 Blk 22 Bryson’s Add’n

Lots 20 and 21 Blk 27 Bryson’s Add’n

Gettysburg Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Lot 2 Blk 1 Smith’s Add’n

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

S 60’ of Lots 1, 2 and 3, Blk 1 Schlachter’s Add’n

S 60’ of Lots 4, 5 & 6, Lots 7 thru 12 Blk 1 Schlachter’s Add’n

The United Methodist Church

Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 & 19 Blk 59 Lots 3 & 4 Blk 29 Bryson’s Add’n

Gettysburg/Whitlock Bay Development Corp

Industrial Park Lot B

Gettysburg Medical Center

Lot 1 Gettysburg Medical Center Add’n.

Mid-Dakota Rural Water

Industrial Park Lot C

Potter County Conservation District

A parcel of land beginning 300’ S of the NE corner of the SE 24-118-76, extends 250 ’W, 200’ S, 250’ E Then 200’ N to point of beginning

Hoven

John J Peters Post #159

W 60’ of Lots 1 & 2 & 12 to 17 inclusive Blk 10 Way’s Plat

Hoven Area Health Center

Unplatted, Hoven Town

St Anthony’s Church

Lot 10 less S 150’ Way’s Plat, Lot 2 less N 35’ of Outlot 2, Outlot 8 &S 1and ½” of Lot 2, all of Lots 3 & 4 Blk 16 Way’s Plat (Treasure Hut)

Blue Blanket Valley Senior Citizens Inc

Lots 11 & 12 Blk 16 Way’s Plat (partial exempt)

Knights of Columbus Council #4750

Lots 9 & 10 Blk 16 Way’s Plat

Glory Bound Baptist Church

Lots 6 & 7 and the S 112’ of Lot 8 Block 4 Original Town

Dakota District of the Wesleyan Church

Lot B of Southside Drive Add’n

Lebanon

Lebanon Legion Auxiliary

Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4 Blk 6 Lebanon Town

Christ Lutheran Church

Lots 10, 11 & 12 Blk 3 Lebanon Town

Tolstoy

Church of God

Lots 10 thru 17 Blk 19 Tolstoy Town

Dakota District of the Wesleyan Church

Lots 1, 2 and 3 Blk 11 Tolstoy Town

Methodist Church

Lots 13, 14 & 15 Blk 18 Tolstoy Town

MOBILE HOME

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to remove a mobile home from the tax assessments as the mobile home was moved off. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN AS BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth, to adjourn as a Board of Equalization and convene as a Board of County Commissioners. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson seconded by Williams to hire full time deputy auditor at $14.00 per hour. All in favor. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $70.63

-042618