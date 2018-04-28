Consolidated Board of Equalization met April 17

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS PROCEEDINGS
APRIL 17, 2017
GETTYSBURG, SD
Chairman Frost called an adjourned meeting of the Potter County Board of Commissioners to order at 1:00 P.M. in the Assessors Room at the Courthouse. Other Commissioners present: Williams, Worth, Iverson, and Zweber.
CONSOLIDATED BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION WITH
GETTYSBURG CITY
Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn as a Board of County Commissioners and convene as a Consolidated Board of Equalization with Gettysburg City. All voted aye. Motion carried. Each member signed the oath to fairly and impartially perform their duties as a member of the Consolidated Board of Equalization. Members present: Williams, Worth, Iverson, Frost, & Zweber. No member from the Gettysburg School or City of Gettysburg were present.
2018-1 Delton Woodford filed an objection to the real property assessment on Legal Description Lots 1 & 2, Block 69, Platt’s Addition, Gettysburg, SD, 310 S. Exene St. Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to make no change to the value. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to adjourn as a Consolidated Board of Equalization with Gettysburg City. All voted aye. Motion carried.
COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn as a Consolidated Board of Equalization and convene as a County Board of Equalization. All voted aye. Motion carried. Each member signed the oath to fairly and impartially perform their duties as a member of the County Board of Equalization.
DISABLED VETERAN EXEMPT
PROPERTY TAX STATUS
Three applications for property tax exemption status according to SDCL 10-4-40 was reviewed. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to approve the applications for Disabled Veteran Exempt Property Tax Status. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ASSESSMENT FREEZE FOR
ELDERLY AND DISABLED
Eight applications for the Elderly and Disabled Assessment Freeze were reviewed and all requirements had been met to qualify for the 2018 tax freeze. Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to approve the elderly and disabled tax freeze. All voted aye. Motion carried.
FLOODED FARM LAND
Application for Flooded Lands were reviewed. Moved by Worth, seconded by Iverson to approve the applications for Flooded Farm Land. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WHITLOCK RIVERVIEW
Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to approve assessment for the land at Whitlock Riverview. All voted aye. Motion carried.
STATUTORY EXEMPT
PROPERTY 2018
Moved by Worth, seconded Williams to approve the following tax-exempt properties. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Gettysburg
Ralph Lieu Post of the American Legion
Lot 19 and S 261/2’ of Lot 20 Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n
Ionic Lodge AF & AM #83
Lots 13, 14 and 15 Blk 17 Western Town Lot Company Add’n
Grace Bible M B Church
Lots 1, 5, 6, 7 & 8A Blk 84 Western Town Lot Company Add’n, S 25’ of Lot 5 & all of Lot 6 Blk 1 Pott’s Add’n, S 75’ of Lots 7 & 8 Blk 83 Western Town Lot Company Add’n.
Medicine Rock Senior Citizens Center Inc
Lots 13 thru 18 Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n
Sacred Heart Church
Lots 1 thru 13 Blk 58, Lots 1 thru 10 Blk 59 Western Town Lot Co Add’n
Dakota Sunset Museum
Lots 10 thru 21 Blk 22 Bryson’s Add’n
Lots 20 and 21 Blk 27 Bryson’s Add’n
Gettysburg Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Lot 2 Blk 1 Smith’s Add’n
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
S 60’ of Lots 1, 2 and 3, Blk 1 Schlachter’s Add’n
S 60’ of Lots 4, 5 & 6, Lots 7 thru 12 Blk 1 Schlachter’s Add’n
The United Methodist Church
Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 & 19 Blk 59 Lots 3 & 4 Blk 29 Bryson’s Add’n
Gettysburg/Whitlock Bay Development Corp
Industrial Park Lot B
Gettysburg Medical Center
Lot 1 Gettysburg Medical Center Add’n.
Mid-Dakota Rural Water
Industrial Park Lot C
Potter County Conservation District
A parcel of land beginning 300’ S of the NE corner of the SE 24-118-76, extends 250 ’W, 200’ S, 250’ E Then 200’ N to point of beginning
Hoven
John J Peters Post #159
W 60’ of Lots 1 & 2 & 12 to 17 inclusive Blk 10 Way’s Plat
Hoven Area Health Center
Unplatted, Hoven Town
St Anthony’s Church
Lot 10 less S 150’ Way’s Plat, Lot 2 less N 35’ of Outlot 2, Outlot 8 &S 1and ½” of Lot 2, all of Lots 3 & 4 Blk 16 Way’s Plat (Treasure Hut)
Blue Blanket Valley Senior Citizens Inc
Lots 11 & 12 Blk 16 Way’s Plat (partial exempt)
Knights of Columbus Council #4750
Lots 9 & 10 Blk 16 Way’s Plat
Glory Bound Baptist Church
Lots 6 & 7 and the S 112’ of Lot 8 Block 4 Original Town
Dakota District of the Wesleyan Church
Lot B of Southside Drive Add’n
Lebanon
Lebanon Legion Auxiliary
Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4 Blk 6 Lebanon Town
Christ Lutheran Church
Lots 10, 11 & 12 Blk 3 Lebanon Town
Tolstoy
Church of God
Lots 10 thru 17 Blk 19 Tolstoy Town
Dakota District of the Wesleyan Church
Lots 1, 2 and 3 Blk 11 Tolstoy Town
Methodist Church
Lots 13, 14 & 15 Blk 18 Tolstoy Town
MOBILE HOME
Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to remove a mobile home from the tax assessments as the mobile home was moved off. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ADJOURN AS BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth, to adjourn as a Board of Equalization and convene as a Board of County Commissioners. All voted aye. Motion carried.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Iverson seconded by Williams to hire full time deputy auditor at $14.00 per hour. All in favor. Motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
