Consolidated equalization boards to meet April 13th

NOTICE OF MEETING

OF CONSOLIDATED EQUALIZATION

BOARD OF GETTYSBURG

SDCL 10-11-66

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN That the Board of County Commissioners and one representative each from the City of Gettysburg and the Gettysburg School District, sitting as a Consolidated Board of Equalization of Gettysburg, South Dakota, will meet in the Commissioner’s Chambers in Potter County on TUESDAY, the 13th of April, 2021 (the second Tuesday of April) for the purpose of reviewing, correcting, and equalizing the assessment of the City of Gettysburg for the year 2021. Consolidated Board will convene at 1:00 PM on the 13th. Consolidated Boards will continue until no later than May 4th, 2021. All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessments are required to submit written notice to the County Auditor or Director of Equalization no later than April 6th, 2021

Any questions should be directed to either the Auditor or Director of Equalizaiton

Auditor phone (605) 765-9408 Auditor email pcaudit@venturecomm.net

Director phone (605) 765-2481 Director email pcdoe@venturecomm.net

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $25.52.

-032521-040121