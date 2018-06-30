Conversations by council on code enforcement, critters, and covenants

Conversations during the Gettysburg city council’s monthly meeting on Monday, June 4 covered a variety of topics from code enforcement to neighborhood covenants.

Todd Goldsmith of KLJ Engineers met with the council to talk about the bids for the street project. Two bids were received from Ft. Pierre businesses; Sharp Enterprises was lowest at $230,013.40, and one from Morris Inc. was at $260,921.40. The engineer’s estimate was $262,225. It was recommended to award the bid to Sharp Enterprises, pending approval by a SD DOT review. The grant for the project is a 60/40 split.

It was mentioned by a council member that Sharp worked on the local school project, so they will need to “watch them like a hawk.”

Goldsmith also provided plans for the upcoming airport project. The project construction will get underway this fall with completion date for concrete work by Oct. 15, with the pumps and tanks operational by Dec. 1. He said there will be a closed area at the airport during hunting season, but nothing will be torn up and the runway will not be impacted so planes will still be able to use it. This project is also being done through a grant, with a five percent split on the city’s portion, five for the state, and the FFA pays 90 percent. The estimated construction cost for the city with contingency will be approximately $19,000. That will give the city two self service tanks, with one for regular fuel for small airplanes, and one for jet fuel. This allows a credit card to pay for fuel, and use the existing line that is already in place. The tank sizes are 10,000 for the jet fuel and 2,000 for the small planes.

He also presented a proposal to the council for the construction engineering on the street project. He has that at a “not to exceed” limit of $25,000, which includes doing all the paper work, pre-construction meetings, observation and inspection type work, coordinate the testing, etc. He estimated around three weeks plus a week of his time before and after, dealing with various issues, contracts, paperwork, finalized and into the state. It was accepted by the council.

Animal control ordinance

Council members Dawn Nagel and Kelly Archer met to gather information on the previous ordinances that pertained to animals within the city to determine where they need to be and how to move forward. It is a work in progress.

Police report

A letter of resignation was accepted from Officer Nick Myers, which was effective immediately.

Chief of Police Dave Mogard gave his report, which included response to six alarms, 16 traffic stops, one accident, one arrest, 23 calls for service, and four county assists. He told the council he is getting quotes for surveillance equipment.

Code enforcement

Chief Mogard has letters ready to go out for code enforcement, and they are being reviewed by the city attorney. He has talked to some of the people directly, but some have not responded to calls or messages. There was discussion about the need for trimming bushes in alleyways, and some property that is recommended to be condemned. It was asked by a council member if the city is telling people they need to paint their houses, adding that the city cannot control personal economics and tell people they need to paint when they may also need to spend money on more important things like food, clothing, and heat. It was commented that while some of the properties are bad, if they don’t have the money, it can’t be done. It was commented that the problems may be as simple as cleaning up the yard. Chief Mogard explained that the information he has is based off the city ordinances, and suggested going through the ordinances to decide which should be enforced.

City finance officer Daniall Ablott said that at finance officer school, this was a reason a lot of cities hire a code enforcement officer.

It was noted that the city does not have zoning, and Gettysburg is a community of 1,100 people and needs to look at what direction it wants to go for the future. It’s directing the economic standings of some people in doing these things, and there is a human factor that becomes involved. It was also pointed out that the council approved the 2012 International Property Maintenance Book, and that’s where the police chief is getting the code information. It was suggested that they are to be reviewed to see if property was causing issues of health concerns, and not necessarily because it looked good or not.

Archer questioned covenants in certain areas within the city, and how to address those versus code enforcement and no zoning. Mayor Bill Wuttke said that the covenants are in place when the property is purchased, so those buying property know what the restrictions are when the property is bought. It was also explained that the covenants may be more limiting within that area than what the city law is based upon. The covenant on Hilltop Drive was given as an example, and it was added that if you did not want to be limited by those covenants, you did not purchase property there. The covenants can be stricter than the city restrictions.

Chief Mogard said that some people have complained that the condition of a neighbor’s property is bringing down the value of their house. It was recommended that when it becomes a health issue, then it needs to be enforced, and since people live differently, the city cannot dictate how people are going to live and there must be a degree of tolerance. However, it was agreed that the ordinances should be updated. It was also encouraged to have neighbors work out the issues between themselves rather than have the city get involved, and council members stressed that communication is important.

The issue of access for fire safety, street plows, and other emergency and service response was brought up as far as trees and bushes blocking alleys or city right of ways. However, it was also recognized that some people do not have the means to do things like cutting trees. It was recommended that the ordinances need to be reviewed and modified to fit the community, and the maintenance book was originally adopted for a general guide.

It was asked to have Chief Mogard reassess the code enforcement from a health and safety standpoint, and he will provide pictures to show the council what he is seeing. Anything that should be condemned should be shown to the health officer.

Maintenance report

Maintenance supervisor Russell Anderson said that things have been going well at the pool overall so far this summer, with very little leaking, saying it is one of the better years so far. A piece of plastic fencing in the park was knocked down by a tree branch, and dead trees will be removed and branches trimmed. It was asked to put guards on some of the smaller trees so they aren’t damaged during trimming.

Finance officer report

Archer asked about the financial reports, and questioned why some things were purchased out of town when those services may be available in Gettysburg. Ablott said that they tried to do the work in town first, but it was not able to be done, specifically citing a windshield that was cracked. Both council member Fran Van Bockel and Anderson explained that they try as much as possible to do what business they can in town.

The fiscal year begins in January, and with six months left it was explained where the city is with their budget, and that information is shown to the council each month. Ablott also told the council that she is starting on the 2019 budget, so asked that their requests be submitted.

There was also discussion about registration for the elected officials workshop in Pierre, which Archer plans to attend.

The council adjourned to executive session for personnel.

When the meeting reconvened, a motion was made to give a three percent raise to Police Chief David Mogard for the successful completion of his six month review. Chief Mogard was also told to find temporary help to assist him until another officer is hired.

Correspondence

Ablott read some information from Ward Development regarding the antennas on the water tower. They would like to add three more antennas and make other modifications. They are now paying the city $587.15 per month for the lease. She asked the city attorney, Michael Larson, to review the information. There are currently three antennas on the tower. It was pointed out that the city spent around $300,000 within the past couple years to sandblast and paint the water tower and the last time this antenna company put something on the tower, they left a rope with a clevis on it that banged against the tower.

Roundtable

Council member Adam Roseland asked to see the 2012 International Code Enforcement handbook, and Ablott will email it to him.

Archer was asked about speed limits on the streets in town and possibly lowering them on a street closer to the school. Chief Mogard cited streets that he would like to see the speed limits lowered for student safety. Anderson said the state is going to come in to put up new signs, so they will need to let them know if the speed limit should be changed or add to the sign “15 mph when children are present.”

Nagel asked if the signage project could be pushed up, specifically addressing comments from EMTs about not having streets signs clearly marking the locations. She also talked about the upcoming animal clinic in July. She had questions regarding the generator at the firehall, along with the sign at the firehall canopy. Economic Development coordinator Kara Williams will do some research on the canopy.

Williams told the council about a QuickBooks workshop held in May with 18 people from around the region attending. She said they are exploring other possible classes that could be provided. She said the firehall meeting room worked very well for program.

Chief Mogard asked about the employee using of the pool after hours, and was told by the council that it is a liability issue and should not be allowed.

The meeting was adjourned.

The minutes of the meeting were published in the June 14 edition of the News. They are also available online at www.pottercountynews.com and www.sdpublicnotices.com

-Molly McRoberts