Cop’s Corner

Start the new year safely

During the Christmas and New Year holiday periods, we often see a rise in drunk-driving deaths. As a result, you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The campaign, which runs Decem- ber 15-January 1, aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk.

Be Responsible

Since the public health emergency began, we’ve seen drivers making riskier decisions when they’re behind the wheel. As the year comes to a close and a new one begins, make it a point to drive safely — and drive sober — every day.

Have a Plan Whether You’re Driving, Riding or Hosting

If you’re celebrating and drinking this holiday season, always remember to plan ahead with a sober driver to take you home. If you’re the designated driver, it’s important to take the role seriously and don’t consume alcohol. Here are some more safety tips:

• Never drink and drive.

• Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking.

• If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

• Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Happy Holidays from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Gettysburg Police Department Chief David Mogard Gettysburg Police Department