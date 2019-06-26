Corbin Hill

Corbin Garrett Hill, 35, of Harrold, died June 17, 2019 from complications of a seizure disorder.

He was born March 12, 1984 in Newcastle, Wyoming, the son of Roger and Emily Hill. He attended high school in Agar, later receiving his GED. He moved to Watertown where he attended college studying criminal justice.

Corbin is survived by his son Kale, his parents Roger and Emily of Harrold, his two brothers: Roger Jr. (Jennifer) of Box Elder and Dustin (Nicole) of Rapid City, three sisters: Samantha Twiford (fiancé Jim) of Wheatland, WY, Gypsie (Jamie) Salathe of Harrold, and Chancey (Jerry) Stickler of Lexington, OK. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Brandi Valentz of Gettysburg.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Corbin’s family suggest memorial contributions be made to Feigum Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.