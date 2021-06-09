Corn board, bike rodeo, and burn ban discussed

Chairman Zweber called the June 3rd, 2021 meeting to order. Present: Everson, Frost, Tanner and via phone – Hagny.

MINUTES

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to approve May 4th, 2021 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

GETTYSBURG WHITLOCK BAY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION – KARA WILLIAMS

Kara Williams shared information on a Cornboard Manufacturing facility. City of Gettysburg is being considered for the manufacturing site.

Williams reported on updates with GWBDC and the Triple B tax.

American Recovery Plan was discussed.

Chamber of Commerce is organizing 140th anniversary for Gettysburg and an All-School reunion for June 2023.

Williams discussed how funding works and GWBDC covers 25% or less for big projects. Grow South Dakota and NECOG are other investors that companies can use with GWBDC funding.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

MEDICAL MARIJUANA ORDINACE

States Attorney Smith explained the ordinance. Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to run publication POTTER COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 2021-1

A TEMPORARY ORDINANCE REGARDING THE ISSUANCE OF LOCAL MEDICAL CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENT LICENSES AND/OR REGISTRATIONS. All voted aye. Motion carried. First reading will be June 21st at 8:00 a.m.

Discussion of plats that were on the agenda. These will be presented at a later date.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Executive moved by Everson, seconded by Tanner to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

STATE OF SD DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SUB-RECIPIENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN WITH POTTER COUNTY

States Attorney explained the agreement and reimbursement.

Moved by Tanner, seconded by Frost to approve the State of SD Health Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

TAX DEEDS

States Attorney Smith discussed upcoming Tax Deeds and Treasurer Lagan sent notices out in February. The county will proceed with the Tax Deeds.

ACTIVE 911 AGREEMENT

States Attorney Smith discussed the agreement.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

2021-1 Hospital Indigent person for $3371.82. Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to deny claim. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPT. BRAD SALTSMAN

Highway Supt Saltsman presented the sign survey of Suicide Road. Discussion of proper procedure of abandonment. Advertisement for bids on bridge destruction will be placed in papers.

GRAVEL

Supt Saltsman presented gravel sample report from Department of Transportation from the Hoven Pit. Saltsman talked to Brosz engineering and they suggested doing a LA Abrasion test. Saltsman explained that the gravel from Pott’s pit is gone and there is some gravel at the shop.

OTHER DISCUSSIONS:

Haul Road Agreement has been signed and waiting for our copies.

Patching of potholes and alligator cracking on Mannston Street.

Work on CR155/311th Ave to begin late June or early July weather dependent.

Discussion of hole in the chip seal on FAS 155 that needs to be patched.

Discussion of highway timesheet

Shop –

Bid Specs done and the announcement is ready to be sent out. Supt Saltsman contacted Rod Fortin, Legislative Audit, and discussed setting a budget. Design Bid Build vs Design Build were discussed.

Supt Saltsman will hire a Geotech engineer for the new highway building.

Potter County Highway will be receiving office equipment from Custer County that was surplus.

FUEL TANKS

Supt Saltsman discussed different fuel tanks and prices.

Semi-Truck – Refund application was submitted 6/1/21 with awards coming out in July.

Discussion of purchasing a mower for the Highway Shop or hiring mowing to be done. Mowing will be hired out.

Mowing will begin June 14th.

Moved by Frost to hire Brent Koops at $16.50/hour starting June 15th for mowing, seconded by Hagny. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of weeds being sprayed around the bridges.

SURPLUS ITEMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to surplus 1978 Cat Loader for public auction on July 8th, 2021, surplus propane furnace and old desk for disposal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EMPLOYEE HANDBOOK

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to amend the handbook for holiday hours. A full-time employee working a forty-hour week and a ten-hour shift may take two hours vacation time or work an additional two hours during the weekly period the holiday occurs to receive the full forty hours for the week. The failure of the employee to submit a request for the additional two hours within 30 days from the date of the wage payment shall be deemed a waiver for any additional two-hour compensation. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WEED SPRAYING

Dani’s Thistle spraying will continue work in Potter County.

WEEDBOARD MEMBERS

Eric Johansen will step on as new weed board member and Cliff Keller will step off.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

Discussion of repairs on a well that was damaged last fall. Supt Saltsman will talk to the owner to see if the repairs have been complete.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger will hold the Bike rodeo today. Hoven Service club contacted Sheriff Hamburger to schedule a bike rodeo in Hoven.

Sheriff Hamburger presented a quote on a new computer.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Tanner to purchase computer from Connecting Point for $2471.10. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sheriff Hamburger is looking into a web base archive for public records request.

Sheriff’s deputy vehicle is in the shop.

Sheriff Hamburger contacted Captain Strickland in Walworth County and the 911 board meets in July.

10:30 am Commissioner Hagny left meeting.

EMERGENCY MANAGER

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner will attend the Regional Exercise on June 8th in Mobridge.

BURN BAN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to enforce burn ban on effective immediately. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ACTIVE 911

Moved by Everson, seconded by Tanner to sign a year contract with Active 911. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. May Payroll COMM 4215.96, AUD 5391.11 TREAS 8368.78, ST ATTN 6851.29, GEN GOVT 1513.71, DOE 7313.38, ROD 8788.01, VA 703.86, SHERIFF 18,771.76, LIBRARY 5849.39, EXT 1755.04, R&B 47,003.79, FEMA 838.26, SDSRP 3000.00, INVESCO 25.00, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 200.00, GW 19,846.46, SDRS 9149.82, COLONIAL LIFE 812.48, BCBS 19,994.40, DEARBORN 253.76, AFLAC 1461.54, AMERITAS 269.16, DEPT OF HEALTH 220.00, SDACO 98.00, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00, RUNNINGS 1905.56, VOYAGER 887.23, BALCO 500.00, ATEGRA 626.38, PC TREAS 10.00, 212 MINI MALL 73.00 , A & B BUSINESS, INC. 463.57 , ADAM ROSELAND 40.00 , AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 3550.38 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 1133.09 , AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 1299.92 , AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 32.35 , B & R TRUCK REPAIR 2333.08 REPAIRS/MAINT., BROWNLEE CONST, INC 2664.32 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 685.63 REPAIRS/MAINT., CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62 , CITY OF GETTYSBURG 21.85 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 151.30 , CITY OF HOVEN 7.04 UTILITIES, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 1260.00, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 223.20, CONVERGINT TECHNOLOGIES LLC 318.65, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3359.4 , DAKOTA SUPPLY 150.73 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 32.99, DEAN’S REPAIR 130.49, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 169.45 SUPPLIES, DEN HERDER LAW OFFICE 149.30 , FOX & YOUNGBERG, P.C. 199.32 , GALLS 132.95 , GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 991.65 REPAIRS/MAINT., HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 188.46 , HOVEN REPAIR & BODY SHOP 6732.58 REPAIRS/MAINT., JAMES LEMBKE 69.14 SALARIES & WAGES, JEAN SENYAK 10.00 , KELLY OSIER 40.00 , LOGAN ELECTRIC 32.58 SUPPLIES, MCKENZIE FAWCETT 148.07, MIDWAY PARTS 103.60 REPAIRS/MAINT., MIDWAY PARTS, INC. 25.88, NATIONAL SHERIFFS ASSICIATION 68.00 , NEW CREATIONS 51.70 , NORTHERN IMPROVEMENT CO. 1560.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 220.70 , REDWOOD TOXICOLOGY LAB 115.16 , REES COMMUNICATIONS 1107.50 REPAIRS/MAINT., SD FEDRAL PROPERTY AGENCY 117.00 SUPPLIES, SDACC 673.00 , SDVSOA 100.00 , SERVALL 243.44 , SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 245.67 SUPPLIES, STAN’S 743.74 TRAVEL & CONF., SUBSRRIPTION PRODUCT 150.04 , SUNMASTERS AUTO GLASS 450.00 , TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 830.26 REPAIRS/MAINT., TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 190.97 SUPPLIES, US POSTAL SERVICE 110.00 , VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 166.25 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 993.01 , YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 50.00 , YANKTON COUNTY TREASURER 350.25 ,

DOE – ADAM ROSELAND

DOE Roseland and deputy Osier attended the annual assessor’s conference. Vanguard county wide appraisal will start in September. Residential will start first and will take 9-10 months. Commercial appraisal will come summer of 2022.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost seconded by Everson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

Moved by Everson to give Kelly Osier $1.00/per hour raise starting July 1st for completing his CAA. Seconded by Tanner. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICE OF HEARING EXAMINERS

DOE stated one case will be going to OHE in June.

OFFICER’S REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Everson, seconded by Tanner to approve the report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 5/31/2021

Cash Items $1,144.90

NSF RETURN $1,036.48 Allison Goebel

NSF RETURN $185.35 Roger Hanson

Checks on Hand $10,304.54

Credit/Debit Cards $118.00

Great Western $70,753.57

Plains Commerce Checking $3,937.73

Plains Commerce Fund

nvestments $800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $4,242,946.69

TOTAL CASH

BALANCE $5,130,427.26

Total Assets in Custody of County

as of 5/31/2021

County Amount $3,599,264.23

Amounts Held

or Other Gov $1,526.26

Amounts Held

or Others $1,529,636.77

TOTAL ASSETS $5,130,427.26

OPERATING TRANSFER

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to transfer from General Fund to Road & Bridge $300,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

LIBRARY

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to adjust starting wage for Emily Bicek to $9.45/hour. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ROD

Moved by Everson, seconded by Tanner to approve purchase of printer for the ROD office at $4610.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to surplus old ROD printer for disposal and will be removed by A&B Business. All voted aye. Motion carried.

INSURANCE

Auditor Shaw discussed insurance policy with the commissioners. This will be tabled.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

