Coronavirus symptoms or questions? Call Avera first.

Gettysburg patients exposed to Coronavirus or displaying symptoms need to call before going directly to clinic or hospital

It’s important to call 1-877-AT-AVERA (1-877-282-8372), or the clinic at 605-765-CARE (2273), first rather than going directly to your local clinic in order to protect other patients and staff.

The toll-free number is Avera’s Medical Call Center that is staffed 24/7. At this number, people will talk to qualified staff who will discuss their concerns and symptoms and determine if that patient needs to be seen by a provider.

The test is only available to individuals who have been screened by a provider and referred for the test. About 80% of patients who have COVID-19 can be treated at home. The rate of patients who experience serious complications is only slightly higher than that of seasonal flu.

There is also a smartphone app called AveraNOW that is a great resource.

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever of over 100 degrees, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who is experiencing difficulty breathing or an extremely high temperature should call1-877-AT-AVERA.

For additional information on COVID-19, please go to www.avera.org/COVID-19