Council approves contingency transfer

RESOLUTION #2020-12-31

CONTINGENCY TRANSFER

Motion by Ellwanger, seconded by Archer, to approve Resolution #2020-12-31. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #2020-12-30

TRANSFER FROM

CONTINGENCY FUND

WHEREAS, insufficient appropriation was made in the 2020 adopted budget for the following departments to discharge just obligations of said appropriations; and

WHEREAS, SDCL 9-21-6.1 provides that transfers be made by resolution of the board from the contingency appropriations established pursuant to SDCL 9-21-6.1 to other appropriations;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the appropriation be transferred from the contingency budget to the following department budgets:

101-44600-42200

Ambulance

Professional Svs. $ 1,000.00

TOTAL $ 1,000.00

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $16.18.

-011421