Council approves contingency transfer

RESOLUTION #2020-12-31
CONTINGENCY TRANSFER
Motion by Ellwanger, seconded by Archer, to approve Resolution #2020-12-31. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION #2020-12-30
TRANSFER FROM
CONTINGENCY FUND
WHEREAS, insufficient appropriation was made in the 2020 adopted budget for the following departments to discharge just obligations of said appropriations; and
WHEREAS, SDCL 9-21-6.1 provides that transfers be made by resolution of the board from the contingency appropriations established pursuant to SDCL 9-21-6.1 to other appropriations;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the appropriation be transferred from the contingency budget to the following department budgets:
101-44600-42200
Ambulance
Professional Svs. $ 1,000.00
TOTAL $ 1,000.00
Attest:
Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer
Witness
Bill Wuttke, Mayor
Published once at the total approximate cost of $16.18.
-011421
