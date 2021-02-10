Council approves new ambulance purchase

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

February 1, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on February 1, 2021 at 7:00PM at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Fran VanBockel (via ZOOM), Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Greg Gerber, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Michael Fischer, Kathleen Schlachter, and a few participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the February 1, 2021 proposed agenda. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve the minutes of the January 4, 2021 regular council meeting and the minutes of the January 14 and January 18, 2021 special meetings. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,164.35

Ambulance $632.60

Council$4,077.50

Finance Office $2,947.52

Mayor $1,290.00

Parks $340.40

Police $7,579.86

Rubble Site $480.08

Sewer $3,111.68

Snow Removal $278.88

Streets $6,383.40

Swimming Pool $632.60

Water $5,493.47

West Nile $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

y Department $34,412.34

Net Payroll $24,719.26

Aflac Insurance $619.33

Agtegra Fuel $14,983.57

American Red Cross Prof. Svs. $200.00

Anderson Western, Inc. Millings $3,000.00

Avera Health Plans Health Ins. $9,734.63

Avera/DASFlex Flex Plan $1,447.81

Bank of the West Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes $7,430.61

Banyon Data Systems, Inc. Prof. Svs. $1,190.00

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op Lights $22.50

Child Support Services Payroll Deduction $401.00

City of Gettysburg Petty Cash $55.64

Conradie, Susanne Prof. Svs. $987.50

Crimestar Law Enforcement Prof. Svs. $300.00

DCI Credit Svs. Payroll Deduction $150.00

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies Streets, Police, &

Water Supplies$726.42

Dean’s Repair Police Repairs/Maintenance $211.84

Decker Repair & Welding Snow Supplies $68.90

Dept. of Motor Vehicle Travel & Conference $66.00

Dollar General Streets & Finance

Office Supplies$69.90

Emergency Medical Products Ambulance Supplies $760.92

Everest Emergency Vehicles New Ambulance $191,535.00

Gas-n-Goodies Police Car Washes $18.00

Gettysburg Development Corp. BBB Taxes $1,729.04

Great Western Bank Finance Office Supplies $1,274.11

Heartland Payment Systems CC Fees $213.84

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. Garbage $5,922.26

Hoven Coop Service Co. Streets Repairs/Maintenance $240.00

Keep It Safe Computer Backups $160.00

KLJ Engineering Sewer Prof. Svs. $547.26

Logan Electric Streets & Lights Repairs

/Maintenance & Equipment$7,300.36

Marco Copier Lease $90.93

Menard’s Streets Supplies $122.93

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems Water Usage $14,953.35

Midway Parts Streets Supplies $364.27

Mogard, David Travel & Conference and

Police Supplies$117.48

Mogard, Maria Police & Finance

Office Supplies$28.63

Montana Dakota Utilities Gas, Electric and Lighting $5,903.25

New Creations Police & Finance

Office Supplies$59.10

Potter County News Finance Office & Police

Supplies and Finance Office

& Snow Publications$448.21

Potter County Treasurer Annual NECOG Dues $581.00

Praxair Ambulance Oxygen $260.16

Principal Financial Group Life Insurance $77.68

Runnings Farm & Fleet Streets Supplies $97.96

Schatz Electric, Inc. Airport Supplies $444.65

SD Dept. of Revenue Water Testing Fees $211.00

SD One Calls One Calls $6.30

SD Retirement Systems Retirement $3,798.92

Servall Rugs $211.57

Sirchie Police Supplies $161.80

Standard Ins. Co. Monthly Dental &

Vision Ins. – ACH$533.36

True Value Police & Streets Supplies $156.89

US Bank/First Nat’l Sewer Loan $8,930.13

US Postal Service Water Bills Postage $168.72

Venture Communications Telephone/Fax/Internet $995.66

Verizon Wireless Streets & Police Phones $400.58

Vilas Pharmacy Ambulance Supplies $352.56

Wager, Shane Monthly IT Retainer $180.00

WEX Bank Fuel $458.92

Zuber Refrigeration Firehall Repairs/Maintenance $459.71

TOTAL CHECKS $316,661.42

Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

One bid for the “2021 Hospital Streets Project” was opened and presented: Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. – $120.00 per ton laid for 7-1/2 Blocks of (2) 2” lifts with TAC oil; $120.00 per ton laid for 3 Blocks of 2” Overlay with TAC oil; $150.00 per hour for blade for finish work on 7-1/2 blocks (The City will be liable for all material on or off street for blade work and will do all watering and packing.); $150.00 per ton for patching throughout the town (tonnage unknown). Discussion. Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, to accept from and award to the bid submitted from Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. on the 2021 Hospital Streets Project in the total of line items and amounts listed above. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment – Kathleen Schlachter, on behalf of the Fair Board, discussed upcoming and future activities and/or improvements the Fair Board will be addressing, in the future, for the fairgrounds. Schlachter stated the fairgrounds would like to have a fire hydrant put in on the premises and would like to run a new, larger water line from same and get a separate water meter from the Conservation District. Discussion. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to table discussion until next meeting wherein an estimate on total cost will be brought in for review. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz advised the Notice of Public Hearing on Application for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages for 2021 – Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine had been published and a motion is needed approving the application for new license. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the Application for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages for 2021 – Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried

Schatz stated a motion was needed approving second reading of Ordinance #2021-1-4 and publication of same.

ORDINANCE # 2021-1-4

SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS

ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budget for the purpose of purchasing a new ambulance.

Section 1.

There is hereby appropriated by Supplemental Appropriation Ordinance for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, for the fiscal year 2021, a supplemental appropriation for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, due to purchasing a new ambulance for 2021

Revenue: 01-10100

Cash $191,535

Expense: 101-44600-43400

Ambulance Machinery & Equipment $191,535

Section 2.

Said sums to be supplemented from the General fund cash

ATTEST:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

WITNESS:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

First reading: January 4, 2021

Second Reading: February 1, 2021

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve second reading and acceptance of Ordinance #2021-1-4 (Supplemental Appropriations Ordinance regarding funds for purchase of new ambulance) along with approval for publication of same in local newspaper. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, Ordinance #2021-02-01 Chapter 10.28.120 Parking Restrictions be approved as printed for first reading with the following roll call vote: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard advised that for 2020, law enforcement was reimbursed $96,419.37 through the COVID Relief Fund. Officer Haupert’s squad is having quite a few repair difficulties and Chief Mogard would like to possibly purchase a new squad for Officer Haupert with part of said funds. Discussion. Mogard would also like to replace the portable radios for both the Police Department and the Ambulance Department and radios for the actual ambulances, themselves, using part of said funds, as well. Discussion. It was stated that Mogard should start looking into bid pricing on a new squad to present at future meeting and ambulance radios would need to be further discussed with EMT Director, Steven Zuber.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.105, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.09, #1 Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.27, AvGas at $3.544, and Jet-A at $2.017. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Gerber gave maintenance report. Schatz advised that a 212 Highway Project update was put in all Council’s packets just as informational. Discussion.

Gerber discussed locating equipment the Maintenance Department would like to purchase due to the extent of work coming up with the 212 Highway Project. There will be 40+ curb stops and water lines that will need to be located for digging purposes and everything was bore underneath the highway. This 212 Highway Project will have extensive digging and purchasing a new Gen-Eye Hot Spot Pipe Locator would be extremely beneficial. A quote from Northwest Pipe Fittings was given in the amount of $3,602.40. Discussion. Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, to approve the Maintenance Department to purchase the new Gen-Eye Hot Spot Pipe Locator in the amount of $3,602.40 from Northwest Pipe Fittings. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Gerber also explained that there are two pieces of safety equipment the Maintenance Department would like to purchase due to the equipment they currently have is passed their time limits in doing what they are meant to do. The first piece of equipment is a 4-Gas Detector w/ Calibration Kit. The current gas detector they have is 15 years old and needs to be updated to comply with safety regulations. This piece of equipment detects the gas in the lift stations and manholes. A quote in the amount of $1,190.72 was given by Northwest Pipe Fittings. The second piece of equipment is a battery operated 18” Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan and batteries to be used to blow and circulate fresh air into the lift stations and manholes when working in them. The current fan they have is approximately 11 years old and is ran by gas. Again, a quote was given by Northwest Pipe Fittings in the amount of $7,000.43. There is a 2021 SDML Worker’s Compensation Fund Trenching and Confined Space Entry Safety Equipment Grant the City will be applying for, and if they approve the City’s application for these two pieces of equipment, the grant will cover 50% of the total cost. Therefore, the total current cost of the 2 pieces of equipment quoted is $8,191.15, and if the grant is accepted, the City will be paying 50% of the cost which would total $4,095.58. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the Maintenance Department to send in the grant application, hoping for approval wherein the grant would pay 50% of total cost, but to order the 4-Gas Detector w/ Calibration Kit and the battery operated 18” Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan and batteries even if the grant is not approved due to this is regarding safety equipment and is absolutely necessary. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Gerber gave a park update and explained that Anderson would like to purchase and get approximately 15-20 trees put back in the park area. The Park Committee will research types of trees and pricing and will bring an estimate to a future meeting.

The Street Sealing Project was discussed at January’s meeting. It was reiterated that the rules recently changed and that if total cost was under $100,000.00, bids did not have to be taken out. A quote from ProSeal, Inc. was given of $1.37 per square yard, 54,000 square yards for clean, prep & sealcoat (2) applications with sand, .45 crack seal per linear foot, and mobilization and freight on sealer at $2,500.00. Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve and accept the quote from ProSeal, Inc. in the approximate amount of $87,000.00, more or less. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving to run an ad for swimming pool personnel for two weeks. Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, to approve running ad for swimming pool personnel in local newspaper for two weeks. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the finance report. In general updates, Schatz reminded everyone that the High School Government Days are happening this Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the American Legion at 11:45AM. Anyone who would like to attend from the City office is welcome to do so. Also, Schatz informed that the 2021 District Meetings will be virtual this year and are on March 24, 2021 at 5:30PM CST. Schatz asked to please let her know who would like to attend so she can get registration completed accordingly. Lastly, Schatz informed that there was (1) petition taken out, thus far, and was handed back in fully completed for the vacancy of Ward 1 Alderman.

Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $2,394.02. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that maintenance employee, Tyler Jost, is up for his 4-year longevity raise which will need to be discussed in Executive Session.

Schatz advised the Council of a quote in the amount of $1,650.00 received from Kohlman, Bierschbach & Anderson, LLP to complete the City’s Annual Report for 2020. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve hiring Kohlman, Biersbach & Anderson, LLP and signing the contract to complete the City’s 2020 Annual Report for $1,650.00. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained the Council had passed a motion at the December 7, 2020 meeting approving to hire Code Enforcement Specialist – Joel Johnson to handle City of Gettysburg’s Code Enforcement for a 1-year contract for 2021, beginning when he can make his initial inspection. It was discovered that Mr. Johnson requires the annual contract fee to be paid upfront, not when he arrives to do his initial inspection in the Spring. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to amend prior motion to state the approval of hiring Code Enforcement Specialist – Joel Johnson to handle City of Gettysburg’s Code Enforcement for a 1-year contract for 2021 and to allow payment of the annual contract fee of

$1,500.00 upfront. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz presented Council with a draft advertisement written up by Code Specialist – Joel Johnson to be published in the local newspaper explaining the City hiring an independent contractor to make inspections in our community to identify violations of the ordinance as they relate to property maintenance, etc. Schatz asked for a motion approving the same so could be published. Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, to approve running the code enforcement advertisement regarding code inspection, as written, with the exception of deleting the entire second sentence. It was agreed it would be published for two weeks a couple of weeks prior to the initial community inspection. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave update on final CRF Funds for 2020.

Building Permits/Moving Permits/Demolition Permits: None

Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to go into Executive Session for legal and personnel at 8:28PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Nay; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:03PM.

Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve maintenance employee, Tyler Jost’s, 4-year longevity raise to go into effect on his work hire anniversary. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:03 p.m.

Discussion had on finishing ordinance reviews.

Correspondence: Dec. 2020 Bank Reconciliation; 2020 NECOG Performance report; SDML Info. on Tax Limitation and Opt Outs.

Round Table: Mogard informed that some free furniture was picked up in Pierre recently for use in the police building and the finance office. Mogard also asked if being able to purchase the portable radios discussed earlier was decided upon or not. It was stated they would like Mogard to bring in pricing and warranty information for next meeting and the radios would be readdressed at that time.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to adjourn meeting at 10:10PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

