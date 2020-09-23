Council discusses streets and siren during September city meeting

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

September 9, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on September 9, 2020, at 7:00PM at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Fran VanBockel (via ZOOM), Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer (via ZOOM), and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney (via ZOOM), Kara Williams, Economic Development, and a few participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the proposed agenda with the amendment of adding one item, the State Financial Assistance Agreement on the Gettysburg Municipal Airport. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried

Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the minutes of the August 3, 2020 regular council meeting and August 18, 2020 special meeting. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,650.15

Ambulance $491.15

Council$0.00

Finance Office $1,668.66

Mayor $0.00

Parks $1,169.64

Police $8,772.65

Rubble Site $1,849.63

Sewer $2,806.81

Snow Removal $0.00

Streets $5,619.67

Swimming Pool $3,034.35

Water $4,573.81

West Nile $124.20

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $31,760.72

Net Payroll $22,560.08

Aflac – Insurance $619.33

Agtegra – Fuel $1,595.91

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $382.04

Avera – Gettysburg Hospital – Nurse Runs $1,665.00

Avera Health Plans – Health Ins. $8,743.30

Axon Enterprise – Police Minor Equip. $441.70

Bank of the West- Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes $7,105.60

Brandt, Kassie – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Cam-Wal – Lighting $22.00

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction $568.00

City of Gettysburg – Water Deposit Refund – A. Westphal $100.00

Dakota Farm & Ranch – Supplies – Streets, Parks, Pool, Water, Police, Ambulance & Finance Office Supplies $827.38

Dollar General – Parks, Pool, Fin. Off., & Streets Supplies $177.70

Ellwanger, Eric – Tree Trimming @ Parks $15,000.00

Emergency Medical Products – Ambulance Supplies $753.06

Everest Emergency Vehicles – Ambulance Repairs/Maintenance $271.93

Gettysburg Development Corp. – BBB Taxes $3,236.59

Great Western Bank – Police & Finance Office Supplies $1,299.97

Hamburger, Melvin – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Heartland Pymt. Systems – Monthly CC Fees $88.07

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. – Garbage $6,213.59

In Stitches – Police Prof. Svs. $75.00

Joachim, Jared – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

John Deere Financial – Parks Supplies $149.41

Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, – LLC Police & Finance Office Supplies $8.98

KLJ Engineering – Airport & Sewer Prof. Svs. $2,592.46

Keep It Safe – Computer Backups $160.00

Langer’s – Pool & Animal Control Supplies $107.58

Logan Electric – Sewer Prof. Svs. $3,612.50

Lomheim Repair – Parks Repairs/Maintenance $305.19

Marco – Copier Lease $90.93

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems – Water Usage $16,040.65

Midway Parts – Parks Supplies $14.20

Midwest Alarm – Auditorium Fire Alarm Monitoring $81.00

Mike’s Repair – Parks Repairs/Maintenance $60.00

Montana Dakota Utilities – Gas, Electric and Lighting $4,745.98

New Creations – Finance Office Supplies $22.53

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc. – Sewer & Water Supplies $4,231.10

Pearman, Connie – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Potter County News – Finance Off., Council, & Animal Control Pub. $417.99

Potter County Treasurer – Election Workers $676.87

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen $187.84

Principal Financial Group – Life Insurance $80.34

ProSeal, Inc. – Streets Sealing, Crack Fill & Curb Joints $72,429.41

Red River Grain Co. – Parks & Sewer Supplies $445.84

Saltsman, George – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

SD Bureau of Administration – Police Supplies $56.09

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water Testing $211.00

SD Municipal League – Travel & Conf. $100.00

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $3,814.48

SD Solid Waste Mgmt. – Membership Renewal $100.00

Servall – Rugs $211.57

South Dakota One Call – Water Locate Fees $16.80

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH $218.96

Thomson Reuters – Police Supplies $249.00

Tibke, Kyle – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

True Value – Police, Pool, & Streets Supplies $285.06

US Postmaster – Water Bills Postage $175.28

Venture Communications – Telephone/Fax/Internet $942.63

Verizon Wireless – Streets & Police Phones $354.62

Wager, Shane – Extra IT Work & Monthly IT Retainer $420.00

WEX Bank – Fuel $346.81

Wigart, Daylon – Repairs/Maintenance – Amb. $1,639.66

TOTAL CHECKS $187,949.01

Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: None

Ordinance No. 2020-8-18 (2021 Appropriation Ordinance) was discussed in final. All changes from first reading were made and approved of and all questions were answered. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve second reading and acceptance of Ordinance No. 2020-8-18 (2021 Appropriation Ordinance) along with approval for publication of same in local newspaper. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

The 5-year Planning Committee had met back in February 2020 regarding possibly vacating several alleyways/streets and a discussion was had at that time on the recommendations of changes on the City map. With further research being completed, Roseland handed out a finalized updated listing and further discussion was had. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the determined recommendations will now be given to the City’s attorney to begin the process of verifying records, and the contacting of landowners may begin regarding vacating of certain areas. All information should also be recorded properly at the courthouse, as well. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Once the entire legal verification is complete and the proper motion is made by Council, information will be given to KLJ Engineering to complete new updated maps.

Nagel discussed the fire siren at the fire hall and problems that have been and keep occurring. Discussion was had regarding getting it repaired once and for all by installing and hard wiring in a new 120V transformer to replace the 48V system currently there with trenching in a heavier gage wire and installing a heavier duty breaker. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve ordering parts in the amount of $2,288.00 now and to move forward with getting quotes from local electricians on the labor to trench and install at which time a vote will be taken. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Archer discussed the streets surrounding the new hospital and future delivery truck traffic. VanBockel discussed proper fencing and safety regarding the Little Angel’s Park with significantly more traffic happening, especially truck traffic. The 5-year Planning Committee will meet to discuss this issue in more detail along with contacting Kristi Livermont, Director of the hospital, to be a part of the discussion. This topic will be discussed further at a future meeting.

Schatz informed that she has put in some research into our current cell phone plan with Verizon as our plan is quite old and not fitting the City’s current needs at this time. Schatz asked for a motion to change to a more efficient cell phone plan which would only increase the monthly charges by approximately $5-$10 per month. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve a new more efficient cell phone plan to be put into place with Verizon. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard asked permission to attend a Chief’s Summit in Brookings, SD on September 27, 2020. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Chief Mogard to attend the First Annual SD Chief’s Summit in Brookings, SD on September 27, 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard stated that at last month’s meeting, he was approved to attend a taser instructor’s recertification course in Aberdeen, SD. Since the class was full, Gettysburg is now going to host a recertification course here which allows (2) free spots for Chief Mogard and Officer Haupert to complete the taser instructor’s course.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Anderson explained that a virtual CIP meeting was held with KLJ and FAA regarding the 10-year plan for the airport. Further information will be discussed on this at a future meeting once the final draft is completed. The airport also had an inspection last week which went well. One PAPI light was needing replaced which has been ordered and the fire extinguisher at the fuel pump needs current inspection tags.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $1.915, Ruby Fieldmaster at $1.66, AvGas at $3.016, and Jet-A at $1.73. Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave an update on the new AWOS III system for the airport. An email was received from engineers that there was an announcement Gettysburg got their funding for the AWOS III approved. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve and sign the Grant Offer for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Project No. 3-46-0017-012-2020 at the Gettysburg Municipal Airport. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve the signing of the Notice of Award to Efraimson Electric, Inc., on the contract for bid to install the new AWOS III. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed the Airport Taxilane Project is now complete & has been approved and motions are needed to approve the final pay application and signing of the final acceptance form on the said project. Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, to approve payment on the final pay application on the Airport Taxilane Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $59,587.25 to Sharpe Enterprises, Inc. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to approve signing of the Final Review and Acceptance form on the Airport Taxilane Rehabiltation Project. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve signing the State Financial Assistance Agreement Project No. AP-0017-2020 (Fuel Tax – Beacon Lights) for the airport. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Nagel updated Council on some of the items that were discussed while he was in attendance recently at the Elected Officials workshop in Pierre, SD.

Schatz gave finance office report.

Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $925.82. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (7) water deposit refunds in the amount of $700 this month. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve (7) water deposit refunds of $100 each, totaling $700. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve signing the Anniversary Rating Supplement from South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance (SDPAA) to cover this year’s liability, property and auto insurance. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

The City’s health insurance renewal was discussed and a motion was made at the August 3, 2020 meeting approving the renewal of the Avera 2000 Gold health insurance policy for another year at an approximate 4.42% increase. Schatz asked for a motion approving Mayor Wuttke to sign the Small Employer Participation Agreement and Acceptance of Rates on the renewal. Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to approve Mayor Wuttke to sign the Small Employer Participation Agreement and Acceptance of Rates on the renewal of the Avera 2000 Gold health plan. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

At the November 4, 2019 regular council meeting, a motion was made approving The Standard Dental and Vision plans offered through the Avera Health plan. For 2021, there will be no cost increase in the Principal Life Insurance or The Standard Dental and Vision plans. Schatz is again asking for a motion approving the same with payment requirements of monthly payments via ACH or credit card on the new dental and vision plans wherein the same will then be deducted from participating employees’ payroll monthly. Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve continuing on with The Standard Dental and Vision plans offered through the Avera Health plan for 2021 and approving the payment requirement of monthly payments via ACH or credit card on the new dental and vision plans wherein the same will then be deducted from participating employees’ payroll monthly. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Also, at the November 4, 2019 regular council meeting, a motion was made to approve the option of employees’ participation in a Flex Spending Plan through the Avera Health plan. Schatz is again asking for a motion approving the same and paying for the $150.00 annual fee. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve continuing with the Flex Spending Plan through the Avera Health plan and approving the annual payment of $150.00 to do so now and in the future. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

At the August 7, 2019 regular council meeting, a motion was made to approve Care Flight membership of $49 per full-time employee as a benefit covered by the City. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve continuing with the City covering a Care Flight membership renewal of $49 per full-time employee as a benefit again, now, and in the future. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. If a resolution needs to be done to revise the employee handbook to make this a long-term benefit, we can do so at a future meeting.

Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, the City is approving its Mayor as the City’s authorized representative and has empowered the Mayor with the authority to sign grant agreement forms on behalf of the City. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve authorizing Finance Officer to pay payroll and all regular monthly bills in a timely manner to avoid penalties and to take advantage of discounts. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

The 2019 Audit is now complete and has been been approved by the State wherein a Notice of Audit will be published in the local newspaper. Schatz included copies of the audit findings in Council’s packets. Mayor Wuttke and finance officers will be meeting with the auditors in the near future to go over the findings in detail. Schatz asked for a motion to approve signing of Cahill’s representation letter and findings for the 2019 audit. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Cahill’s audit of the City of Gettysburg for year ended December 31, 2019 and to sign off on the same. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz submitted a bill to the City from Mike Devine for $200 with regards to issues he claimed to have happened from the road work done in front of his residence on East Blaine. Discussion was had. No action will be taken at this time.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the following building and moving permits:

• Building Permit: Sara Larson, nka Sara Thorne – 305 S Harrison Street – Carport/Lean-To

• Moving Permit: Roger Liebig – Lot 9 & N2 of Lot 10, Blk 4 Hurleys Addn’ – New 24×12 Shed

All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 8:20 PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Council reconvened from Executive Session at 8:37 PM.

Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to give end-of-season pool bonuses of $1.00 per hour for total hours worked to the following pool workers who finished out the season per recommendation of pool co-managers: Nadine Simon, Jamie Ahleimeier, Ethan Pitlick, Autumn Pitlick, Leah Mogard, Haylie Ahleimeier, and Makaivry Schatz. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

General Updates: Schatz informed Council she had just received via email today from the Auditor’s office the letter regarding the City’s option for requesting the maximum amount in property taxes payable for 2021 and asked for a motion approving same. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve and sign the document requesting the maximum amount of $686,451 in tax levies for the ensuing year which is due in Auditor’s office no later than September 30, 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: Airport Fuel Report; Airport Inspection Report; July Bank Reconciliation;

Round Table: Mogard stated the police department did use the City’s shop building at the airport this last month for vehicle impoundment and it does help to be able to impound the vehicles inside, especially when it is windy and rainy weather and you need to pull fingerprints. Mogard informed that the new patch design for the police patches have been completed and are on order. Mogard also stated that approximately (2-1/2) years ago, a contract was signed for the police department’s body cameras and within the contract, they are due to be replaced at this time. Nagel asked if the Council had ever decided anything regarding a permanent impound building for the police department. It was discussed but no decisions have been made at this time. Williams informed that with the information she emailed to Council earlier, NECOG was meeting today and discussing the Medicne Rock Café building. There is an offer on the table regarding purchase of the Medicine Rock Café and hopefully we will hear something positive next week and may have the Medicine Rock Café back in business in the near future. Schatz stated she had a phone call at the office earlier today from a gentleman who is hired within cities to do code enforcement. He currently covers Avon, Highmore, Hoven, and several surrounding areas and was wondering if the City of Gettysburg would have any interest in his services. He will likely be an appointment (possibly via ZOOM) at our October meeting.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to adjourn meeting at 8:48 PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

