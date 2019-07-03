Council position filled

During the regular meeting held Monday, July 1, the Gettysburg city council appointed a representative to serve on the council from Ward 1.

Brad Frost was appointed to serve on the council as the alderman from Ward 1. Ward 1 is located in the North part of the city, starting at the west city limits, North of Commercial Avenue to the point of Mannston Street, North to Blaine Avenue, then East to Harrison Street, South to Logan Avenue, and East to the county road which is 311th Avenue.

Frost will be sworn in during the next month’s meeting.

-MMcR