County 2017 cash balance published

ANNUAL REPORT FOR POTTER COUNTY

AS OF AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS–MODIFIED CASH BASIS

Road and Bridge Other Governmental Total

General Fund Fund Funds Governmental Funds

Beginning Balance 2,366,270.36 343,015.63 142,153.82 $2,851,439.81

Revenues and Other Sources (minor level):

axes:

urrent Property Taxes 1,754,302.20 286,074.82 61,746.74 $2,102,123.76

elinquent Property Taxes 9,997.90 1,451.10 413.83 $11,862.83

enalties and Interest 3,612.04 540.26 143.98 $4,296.28

heel Tax 47,797.74 $47,797.74

ther Taxes $-

icenses and Permits 5,918.00 300.00 $6,218.00

ntergovernmental Revenue:

ederal Grants 6,042.89 23,459.30 $29,502.19

ederal Shared Revenue 1,085.43 192.15 43.84 $1,321.42

ederal Payments in Lieu of Taxes 34,662.00 $34,662.00

tate Grants 6,356.25 128,581.58 $134,937.83

tate Shared Revenue: 83,589.69 920,818.80 34,520.82 $1,038,929.31

harges for Goods and Services:

eneral Government 48,291.03 6,713.45 $55,004.48

ublic Safety 6,672.50 1,069.00 $7,741.50

ublic Works 4,342.00 $4,342.00

ealth and Welfare 5,136.70 2,034.03 $7,170.73

rban and Economic Development $-

onservation of Natural Resources 2,623.75 $2,623.75

ines and Forfeits:

osts 1,036.00 $1,036.00

iscellaneous Revenue and Other Sources:

nvestment Earnings 21,348.43 4,347.76 1,213.13 $26,909.32

entals $-

pecial Assessments $-

ontributions and Donations $-

Refund of Prior Year’s Expenditures 4,091.04 675.02 545.29 $5,311.35

ther Miscellaneous Revenue 5,622.78 7,055.02 $12,677.80

Total Revenue and Other Sources 2,000,388.63 1,401,876.25 132,203.41 $3,534,468.29

Expenditures and Other Uses (subfunction level):

egislative 97,385.46 $97,385.46

lections 2,516.98 $2,516.98

inancial Administration 178,324.42 $178,324.42

egal Services 101,371.45 $101,371.45

ther Administration 279,392.50 $279,392.50

aw Enforcement 291,379.00 $291,379.00

rotective and Emergency Services 114,149.35 $114,149.35

ighways and Bridges 1,982,181.13 $1,982,181.13

conomic Assistance 64,884.84 $64,884.84

ealth Assistance 18,833.14 $18,833.14

ocial Services 2,500.00 600.00 $3,100.00

ental Health Services 23,077.93 $23,077.93

ulture 131,200.97 $131,200.97

ecreation 18,280.00 $18,280.00

oil Conservation 125,944.06 $125,944.06

rban Development 8,674.30 $8,674.30

conomic Development 2,500.00 $2,500.00

Total Expenditures and Other Uses 1,346,265.05 1,982,181.13 114,749.35 $3,443,195.53

Transfers In (Out) (300,000.00) 300,000.00 $-

Special Items Insurance Proceeds – 50,557.24 $50,557.24

Increase/Decrease in Fund Balance 354,123.58 (229,747.64) 17,454.06 $141,830.00

Ending Fund Balance (Exh III):

Nonspendable (257,695.45) 134,236.51 $(123,458.94)

Assigned 1,872,073.00 370,873.31 32,225.21 $2,275,171.52

Unassigned 849,121.17 $849,121.17

Governmental Long-term Debt $3,000,833.75

The preceding financial data does not include fiduciary funds or component units. Information pertaining to those activities may be obtained by contacting the County Auditor at (605) 765-9408.

Published once at the total approximate cost of $226.91.

