County accepting bids for Contract Weed Sprayer

The Board of County Commissioners of Potter County is accepting sealed bids for the position of County Contract Weed Sprayer. All chemical will be provided by Potter County Weed & Pest.

Bidder will provide 8’ broadcast spraying within the Road Right of Way for the entire county with spot spraying to follow. Bids must include hourly rate per unit, type of equipment and number of units in the bid. Successful bidder must hire their own qualified sprayers, attend all meetings, provide all support equipment necessary following sprayer with water and chemical on board, provide spray width of 8’ and be able to apply 10 gallons per acre of water carrier with herbicide.

Successful bidder will work with Potter County Highway Superintendent and Weed & Pest Supervisor on location of spraying.

Contractor and all employees must have a South Dakota Commercial Applicator Pesticide License. No aerial spraying applications will be accepted. Liability insurance must accompany the bid. Contract will run from July 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

Sealed bids will be accepted until noon on July 7, 2021, at the Potter County Auditor’s office. Bids will be opened and read aloud at 9:00 am on July 8, 2021 during the regular commission meeting at the Commissioner’s room of the Potter County Courthouse

Bids clearly marked “Contract Sprayer Bid” may be delivered or mailed to the Potter County Auditor’s office

201 S Exene St. Gettysburg SD, 57442. For more information contact Brad Saltsman, Weed & Pest Supervisor, at (605) 769-1011.

The Potter County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and bids, or to accept any proposals or bids which it deems to be in the best interest of Potter County

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $36.31.

-062421-070121