County approves Drought Disaster Declaration, agreement for use and restoration of haul road

Chairman Zweber called the June 21st, 2021 meeting to order. Present: Everson, Tanner, and Hagny. Absent: Frost.

FIRST READING

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to approve the first reading for Local Medical Cannabis Licenses. All voted aye. Motion carried. Second reading and adoption will be held July 8th, 2021.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Tanner to approve the Drought Disaster Declaration. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-6/21

DROUGHT DISASTER DECLARATION

WHEREAS, Potter County continues to suffer from a lack of moisture resulting in a natural disaster in the form of agricultural drought conditions, resulting from inadequate winter snowfall, inadequate spring rainfall, significant above average heat conditions and desolating winds,

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners believe that said drought conditions constitute a natural disaster of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of this County, and there is no emergency plan available to alleviate the damage and economic impact resulting from these conditions; and

WHEREAS, Potter County does not have the financial resources to respond to this disaster; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of Potter County has knowledge that dry weather has resulted in poor pasture, hay and forage crops necessitating the reduction and disposal of livestock, herds;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the Board of Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, declare a natural disaster drought emergency, and it is

FURTHER RESOLVED, we, the Board of Commissioners of Potter County respectfully petition the Governor of the State of South Dakota to declare a Secretarial Disaster Declaration to exist in Potter County.

Adopted on this 21st day of June, 2021.

JESSE ZWEBER

POTTER COUNTY CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

POTTER COUNTY AUDITOR

HAUL AGREEMENT

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to accept the revised changes to the Haul Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRASPORTATION AGREEMENT FOR USE AND RESTORATION OF HAUL ROAD

Agreement No. 1

This Agreement is made by and between the State of South Dakota, acting by and through its Department of Transportation, hereinafter referred to as “CONTRACTOR,” and Potter County, South Dakota, hereinafter referred to as “GOVERNING AGENCY.”

WHEREAS, STATE has authorized the PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING FOR HIGHWAY PROJECT NUMBER, NH 0212 (165) 224; PCN 039l and in order to construct said project, CONTRACTOR finds it necessary to utilize a portion of the S. Mannston St Highway System of the GOVERNING AGENCY for the conveyance of construction equipment and materials to the project site;

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual promises and obligations set out in the Agreement, the parties agree as follows:

1. The portion of GOVERNING AGENCY’S highway system which may be used as a haul road by STATE is identified as follows and will hereinafter be referred to as the “HAUL ROAD”:

A map or diagram showing the approximate location of the HAUL ROAD is attached herto as EXHIBIT A.

2. Unless otherwise agreed herein, the CONTRACTOR or CONTRACTOR’S designeewill restore the HAUL ROAD, after it has been used to convey construction equipment and materials, to the condition which existed immediately prior to STATE’S use or as near as practical thereto. Estimates and projections concerning loss of useful life will not be considered in determining the restored condition of the highway roadbed and highway appurtenances.

3. An inspection team, consisting of representatives of the GOVERNING AGENCY, CONTRACTOR and the STATE, will inspect the HAUL ROAD prior to its use as a haul road to determine and record its existing condition, including the type, thickness, and width of surfacing material in place. Authorized representatives of the GOVERNING AGENCY, CONTRACTOR and the STATE will sign the report of the inspection. The inspection report shall establish the original condition of the HAUL ROAD.

4. The CONTRACTOR will be responsible for all maintenance of the roadbed and highway appurtenances of the HAUL ROAD during the time the HAUL ROAD is used as a haul road.

5. The GOVERNING AGENCY will be responsible for the maintenance of the roadbed and highway appurtenances of the HAUL ROAD before and after CONTRACTOR’S use of the HAUL ROAD.

INWITNESS WHEREOF, the said parties hereto have caused this agreement to be signed by their respective and duly authorize officers.

State of South Dakota

Department of Transportation

(Contractor)

Reede Construction Inc

By: Jesse Bruns

Its: Chief Operating Officer

Date: 6/9/2021

(Governmental Agency)

Potter County, South Dakota

By: Brad Saltsman

Its: Highway Superintendent

Attest:

Shawna Shaw

Finance Office Clerk

PROPANE BIDS

Moved by Everson to advertise for sealed bids for propane for the Lebanon and Hoven shops for the July 8th, 2021 meeting. Seconded by Tanner. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY SUPT. SALTSMAN

Discussion: Mosquito spraying starting this week.

Currently Potter County does not have a weed spraying contract. County will advertise for a weed spraying.

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $60.57.

-062421