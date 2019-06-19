County building permits required

Potter County residents are reminded to check with Angelia Hiles, Director of Equalization, to obtain a permit before building.

The county has an ordinance which requires a building permit for any construction or property alterations. There is a small fee for the permit, but a fine of $200 for failure to get a permit before making the building improvements.

The purpose of the building permit is for the county assessor to be aware of property changes in order to fairly assess all taxpayers.

The permit may be obtained from the Director of Equalization’s office on the second floor of the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg. It is a one-page application.

Residents of Gettysburg and Hoven must apply for their building permits with their respective city office.

For additional information, see page 3 of the News or contact the Potter County Director of Equalization by calling 605-765-2481 or emailing pcdoe@venturecomm.net.

-MMcR