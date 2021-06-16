County calls special meeting on June 9

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

JUNE 9, 2021 MEETING

Chairman Zweber called the June 9th, 2021 meeting to order at 11:00 a.m.

HIGHWAY

Roy Brownlee, Kurt Kaiser and Highway Supt Saltsman discussed the specs of gravel that Brownlee Construction has mined at the Hoven pit.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to use gravel that Brownlee has mined. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FUEL QUOTES – AGTEGRA $2.358, HOVEN COOP $2.37, CHS $2.385

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Tanner to accept quote from Agtegra for $2.358/gallon. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt. Saltsman stated Loiseau Construction will begin work on June 21st.

Discussion of highway employee workplace accident.

Discussion of Highway fuel tanks for the new building.

CONNECTING POINT

SERVER PROPOSAL

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Tanner to approve proposal from Connecting Point $8685.10. Roll Call: Hagny-yes, Tanner-yes, Everson- yes, Frost-yes. Motion carried.

DROUGHT DISASTER

DECLARATION 2021-6/9

Tabled for the June 21st meeting.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $15.99.

-061721