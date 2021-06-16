County calls special meeting on June 9

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
JUNE 9, 2021 MEETING
Chairman Zweber called the June 9th, 2021 meeting to order at 11:00 a.m.
HIGHWAY
Roy Brownlee, Kurt Kaiser and Highway Supt Saltsman discussed the specs of gravel that Brownlee Construction has mined at the Hoven pit.
Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to use gravel that Brownlee has mined. All voted aye. Motion carried.
FUEL QUOTES – AGTEGRA $2.358, HOVEN COOP $2.37, CHS $2.385
Moved by Hagny, seconded by Tanner to accept quote from Agtegra for $2.358/gallon. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Supt. Saltsman stated Loiseau Construction will begin work on June 21st.
Discussion of highway employee workplace accident.
Discussion of Highway fuel tanks for the new building.
CONNECTING POINT
SERVER PROPOSAL
Moved by Hagny, seconded by Tanner to approve proposal from Connecting Point $8685.10. Roll Call: Hagny-yes, Tanner-yes, Everson- yes, Frost-yes. Motion carried.
DROUGHT DISASTER
DECLARATION 2021-6/9
Tabled for the June 21st meeting.
ADJOURN
Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR
