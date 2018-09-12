County Commissioners appoint shop foreman

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING

SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2018

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams. Absent: Zweber.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn into Executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Williams, seconded Worth to adjourn from Executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to appoint Tim Gordon as Highway Foreman, as approved by Highway Supt. Steve Smith. All voted aye. Motion carried. Wage $16.37 per hour.

Discussion of snow plowing for the County Courthouse parking lot. The County Highway Department will plow the Courthouse parking lot.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

