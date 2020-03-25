County Commissioners held special meeting March 23

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

MARCH 23, 2020

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Zweber at 9::00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Present: Frost, Iverson, Everson. By phone: Hagny.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to approve closing of the courthouse to the public. Roll Call: Aye: Frost, Iverson, Everson, Zweber & Hagny. Nay: None. Motion carried.

On March 23, 2020, the Potter County Board of County Commissioners voted to address the COVID-19 health emergency and to protect the public from the unintended spread of the COVID-19 virus by closing the Potter County Courthouse to the general public from 1:00 P.M., Monday, March 23, 2020, until May 5, 2020 County Offices will be available to the public during regular business hours by telephone, email and fax machine. During the period of time of the closure of the Potter County Courthouse, the Potter County court system remains open and all people will have access to the court system. In order to access the court system all a person needs to do is contact the Potter County Clerk of Courts at (605) 765-9472, the Potter County State’s Attorney’s Office at (605) 765-2494 or the Potter County Sheriff at (605) 765-9405. The court system in Potter County remains accessible to anyone in the public that needs it.

Cindi Forgey met with the commissioners and will be gone the next 2 weeks.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

