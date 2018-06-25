County commissioners in violation of open meetings law (audio included)

It took just 15 minutes for South Dakota’s Open Meetings Commission (OMC) to find the Potter County Commissioners in violation of the state’s open meetings law.

That determination was made by unanimous vote during a public hearing in Pierre on Thursday, June 7.

The hearing was the result of a complaint filed by Potter County State’s Attorney Craig Smith on behalf of the Potter County News. The complaint charged that the county commissioners held an illegal meeting in which county business was discussed with the sheriff. The offense occurred following the adjourned meeting on Dec. 28 of last year.

Smith attended the OMC hearing as a fact finder in the incident, and made it clear that he was not there on behalf of the Potter County Commissioners.

Commissioners Bill Frost and Ken Iverson represented the Potter County board.

Molly McRoberts, who is the managing editor of the News, made a presentation to the OMC addressing concerns on what she believed to be a violation of the open meeting laws.

She explained that the commissioners do not record their meetings, and because of that the newspaper sends a member of the staff to make an audio recording. This ensures the most accurate information is available to provide correct details for the readers and taxpayers of Potter County.

When the meeting was adjourned on Dec. 28, the recording was stopped and the reporter, along with the county auditor, left the meeting. The commissioners stayed in their meeting room on the third floor of the Potter County courthouse, where no other offices are located.

“That’s where the commissioners and sheriff remained to discuss county business, off the record, with quorum and without minutes being taken or a recording made,” McRoberts told the OMC.

During the open county commission meeting on Dec. 28, the recording clearly demonstrates that plans were made to hold the illegal meeting. When it was suggested that they would talk after the meeting was adjourned, members of the commission laughed and looked directly at the newspaper reporter. Before that statement was made, a member of the commission specifically asked if they could do that, referring to meeting after they were adjourned.

McRoberts said that indicated the commissioners knew it was not appropriate to meet following adjournment.

“A comment was made by a commissioner that it was okay to meet as long as no decisions are made,” said McRoberts. “The law clearly states that to be untrue, and a violation of the open meetings law.”

Smith did not have the matter investigated by law enforcement because the meeting was requested by Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger. Smith found the facts in the case showed a clear violation, which stated:

• On Dec. 28, 2017, the county commission made plans during the regular meeting to discuss county business regarding law enforcement after the regular meeting was adjourned.

• They adjourned the public meeting, but remained in the meeting room with a full quorum where they discussed county business with the sheriff.

The recorded portion of the meeting clearly shows the intent to meet after the adjourned session.*

McRoberts stressed the importance of the jobs done by the commissioners. “These people who serve on our county commission were elected by those of us who put our faith and trust in them. To the best of my knowledge, they are men of integrity, and are doing a hard and thankless job to the best of their ability,” she said. “However, in small towns, gossip reigns, and when meetings are held in secret or unnecessary executive sessions keep the public out of the conversation, it is insulting and sends the message that those who put them in office are not capable of understanding what they are doing in that office.”

She added that secrecy breeds distrust and gossip, which is often far worse than the reality of the situation. “It is important for our local boards to understand how important they are to our communities, and to remain open and honest with their constituents,” she said.

McRoberts said her hope was that the commissioners would be reprimanded for these actions and encouraged to be open with the public’s business going forward.

Smith’s factual statement provided findings that county business was discussed in the meeting held after the regular meeting was adjourned.

The commissioners admitted to that in a letter sent to the OMC.

Commissioner Frost told the OMC that the sheriff spoke at the Dec. 28 meeting about the policeman who was hired for the City of Gettysburg, saying the sheriff took some figures to the city council meeting and briefly discussed going to county-wide law enforcement.

Frost said that was the only thing they discussed about city/county business while they were visiting with the sheriff in the adjourned session. Frost went on to say that the majority of the meeting they talked about the sheriff’s family, and his wife who was going through cancer treatments. “That’s pretty much all that was talked about,” he said. “There were no decisions made, and it was more of an impromptu meeting about what the city had done as far as hiring people, and I would say we probably weren’t in that room more than 10 minutes, 12 minutes at the most, after the public meeting ended. We just visited briefly about those things.”

McRoberts said that the amount of time was not as important as the fact that her readers were denied information about their county’s business by their elected officials.

Frost went on to say that different members of the board also visited with people in different offices at the courthouse since it was the end of the year. He said they visited with them “just to see how things were going” and that was why their vehicles remained at the courthouse for more than the 10 to 12 minutes their “impromptu” meeting lasted.

It was pointed out by the OMC that there was a factual statement provided which read, “It is undisputed that county-wide law enforcement was discussed during the time period after the adjournment.” Frost was asked if that was a correct statement. Smith provided him with a copy of that document during the hearing, and after reviewing it Frost said that it “was probably correct.”

It was reiterated that no action was taken and they did not spend any money, but they did discuss county business.

OMC member Lisa Rothschadl, who is the Bon Homme County States Attorney, said that although it was a brief discussion, it shouldn’t happen and based on the admission of the county commission and the fact that they did commit the violation, she made a motion to find that there was a violation of the open meetings law.

A second to the motion was made by OMC member John Steele, who serves as States Attorney for Aurora County. He added that something like county-wide law enforcement is very much a matter of public concern and public interest, and McRoberts was correct when she said readers of the newspaper like to be informed as to what those discussions are and where they’re headed.

“And when your sheriff comes in and says, ‘I just want to have an impromptu meeting,’ that’s not impromptu anymore, and there’s no exception to the law for impromptu meetings, because anytime a quorum is discussing public business, it needs to be done in a public session with proper notice,” said Steele.

Sully County States Attorney and OMC member Emily Sovell said she agreed there was a violation, but also understood that it can be hard in a small town. “Everybody knows everybody and are concerned about what’s going on in their personal lives, but that’s why we have to be extra cautious in rural communities to make sure we keep all the stuff related to county business in the regular meeting,” she said.

OMC member and Grant County States Attorney Mark Reedstrom said, “I think it was perfectly proper for the sheriff to visit with the entire county commission and talk about how his wife was doing and how their kids were doing and how the Minnesota Twins were doing, or any other topic, but county-wide law enforcement is official government business and that’s the line that was crossed.”

With that, the OMC cast the unanimous five to zero vote, finding the Potter County Commissioners in violation of the open meetings law.

“I guess the lesson in this is that you’ve got to be careful,” said OMC chairman and Meade County States Attorney Kevin Krull.

Steele commended Smith for presenting a factual statement that eliminated the need for the OMC to be digging into evidence and trying to figure out what really happened. “That’s the kind of statement I like the state’s attorneys to provide to us,” he said.

Smith told the OMC that not long after the offense by the county commissioners took place, during a school board meeting in Gettysburg a question was raised regarding school business after the board meeting was adjourned but while a quorum was still present. The school board president said it could not be discussed since the meeting was adjourned, adding that it could be put on the agenda for the next meeting.

It was added that the OMC hearings help make a positive difference in the way local boards conduct business.

In addition to the two representing the Potter County Commission at the OMC hearing, the board also includes Bruce Williams, Delvin Worth, and Jesse Zweber. Although violation of the open meetings law can carry misdemeanor charges, the penalty imposed by the OMC is a public reprimand.