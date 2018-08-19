County Commissioners review county budget

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

BUDGET

AUGUST 8, 2018

The budget meeting was called to order by Chairman Williams at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Iverson, Frost and Zweber. Absent: Worth.

BUDGET

The Budget was reviewed and changes were made. County Auditor will be working on the Provisional Budget.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, second by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published one time at the total approximate cost of $9.52

-081618