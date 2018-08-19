County Commissioners review county budget

POTTER COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES
BUDGET
AUGUST 8, 2018
The budget meeting was called to order by Chairman Williams at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Iverson, Frost and Zweber. Absent: Worth.
BUDGET
The Budget was reviewed and changes were made. County Auditor will be working on the Provisional Budget.
ADJOURN
Moved by Williams, second by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
Published one time at the total approximate cost of $9.52
-081618
