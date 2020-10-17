County covers topics of jail, culverts, and deputy during meeting

Chairman Zweber called the October 6th meeting to order. Present: Iverson, Everson, and Hagny. Absent: Frost.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to amend the agenda to add Sept. 1st & 30th minutes to be approved. All voted aye. Motion carried.

MINUTES

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to approve the minutes from September 1st & 30th. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. September payroll Comm 4230.63, AUD 4953.41, Treas 8083.86, SA 6791.97, Gen Gov 1270.97, DOE 8652.01, ROD 8997.03, VA 621.08, Sheriff 14,589.41, Lib 6103.59, Ext 1567.23, Weed 1168.95, R&B 52,328.02, FEMA 842.37. SDSRP 3120.00, INVESCO 25.00, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT 225.00, GREAT WESTERN 20,534.17, SDRS 8578.16, COLONIAL LIFE 567.46, BCBS 20,705.27, DEARBORN 244.06, AMERITAS 248.50, HOVEN MEDIA 548.68, HUB INTERNATIONAL 184.00, SHERIFF ASSO 80.00, TYLER TECH 2222.64, JESSE ZWEBER 105.00, MDU 34.14, GREAT WESTERN 623.08, MDU 474.57, VERIZON 167.92, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 0.00 , A & B BUSINESS, INC. 143.51 , AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 4139.28 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 531.81 021650, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 885.60 , AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00 , AVERA MEDICAL GROUP 132.00 , B & R TRUCK REPAIR 1214.51 REPAIRS/MAINT., B&M BODY AND REPAIR 97.12 , BANK OF THE WEST 123.42 , BARKSDALE CUSTOM EMBLEMS 26.50 , BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. 525.00 , BROWNLEE CONST, INC 456.55 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1120.71 REPAIRS/MAINT., CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62 , CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 319.80 , CHERI WITTLER 278.00 , CITY OF GETTYSBURG 21.30 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 416.35 , CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF LEBANON 360.00 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2475.09 , CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 2200.00 , CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 2509.06 , CORE LOGIC 1209.95 , DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3359.47 , DAKOTA SUPPLY 113.62 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 64.83 , DANI’S THISTLE SPRAYING 18024.75 , DARCY LOCKWOOD 30.00 , DEAN SCHAEFER COURT REPORTING 90.00 , DEAN’S REPAIR 665.52 REPAIRS/MAINT., DECKER REPAIR 270.77 , DEMCO 170.86 , ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE531.14 , FLAT CREEK CONSTRUCTION 99852.46 SUPPLIES, GAS N GOODIES 35.76 , HOVEN CO-OP 442.99 , HOVEN COOP SERVICE 11065.31 UTILITIES, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 343.63 , THE HOVEN REVIEW 37.00 , JEAN SENYAK 50.40 , JEAN SENYAK 96.60 , JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 2019.86 REPAIRS/MAINT., JOHNSON CONTROLS 3887.20 , LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 70.67 , LEWIS & CLARK BEHAVIORAL 184.00 , LUCY LEWNO 331.50 , MARK KATTERHAGEN 30.00 , MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 788.71 , MIDAMERICA BOOKS 170.55 , MIDWAY PARTS, INC. 151.38 , MIDWAY PARTS 994.97 SUPPLIES, MODERN MARKETING, INC 280.32 , NEW CREATIONS 50.02 34371, 34385, NEW CREATIONS 114.74 SUPPLIES, OFFICE OF FIRE MARSHALL 60.00 , POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 259.80 , POTTER COUNTY NEWS 1550.17, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 82.85 5057, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 67.65 5059, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 43.05 5066, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 196.80 PUBLISHING, SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 559.78 , SDACC 2217.00 , SERVALL 339.30 , SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 321.63 SUPPLIES, SHANE WAGER 200.00 , SHAWNA SHAW 210.00 , STAN’S 1758.83 TRAVEL & CONF., US POSTAL SERVICE 64.00 , VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 768.47 , VERIZON WIRELESS 167.92 , US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 959.07 , WALWORTH CO.TREAS.,CUSTODIAN 380.00 , YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 100.00, YANKTON COUNTY TREASURER 122.50

Officer’s report august. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson

OFFICER’S REPORT FOR AUGUST

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to approve August officer’s report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH

THE TREASURER AS OF 8/30/2020

Cash Items $990.00

NSF RETURN $1,036.48

Checks on Hand $ 18,227.70

Great Western $23,231.54

Plains Commerce Checking

$880.99

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$ 3,356,704.82

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$4,201,071.53

Total Assets in Custody of County

as of 8/30/2020

County Amount $2,836,925.57

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,538.41

Amounts Held For Others

$1,360,607.55

TOTAL ASSETS $4,201,071.53

Officer’s report September moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson.

OFFICER’S REPORT FOR JULY

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to approve July’s officer’s report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 9/30/2020

Cash Items $1,369.63

Credit/Debit Cards $

NSF RETURN $1,182.48

Checks on Hand $17,021.61

Great Western $95,760.63

Plains Commerce Checking

$8,691.45

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,257,972.76

TOTAL CASH

BALANCE $4,181,998.56

Total Assets in Custody of County

as of 9/30/202

County Amount $2,485,051.95

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,538.41

Amounts Held For Others

$1,693,408.20

TOTAL ASSETS $4,181,998.56

LIBRARY

Moved by Everson seconded by Hagny to disposal old computers and screen. S#2UA4122G6D, #2UA4122G5F, #CNX6190XHT. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FUEL BIDS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to approve the fuel bids for 8/21/20 Hoven Coop $1.46/gallon, 9/24/2020 Hoven Coop $1.38/gallon. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Commissioners discussed the H&H study. The field survey has been completed by Brosz Engineering and we are waiting for the paper work to be completed by Brosz.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney discussed Covid to follow the Governor’s plan. Discussion with Election and protection of the workers.

States Attorney Smith discussed Circuit Court ordered that everyone must wear a mask in court.

States Attorney Smith presented Resolution 2020-10620 for title transfer.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny. Aye: Everson, Hagny, Iverson & Zweber. Absent: Frost. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-1062020

FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AN ADMINISTRATIVE FEE FOR CERTIFICATE OF TITLE TRANSFERS BY MAIL

WHEREAS, by motion of the Board effective October 6, 2020, the Potter County Commissioners establish an administrative fee of $25.00 as allowed by SDCL 32-3-18.1 for certificate of title transfer applications pursuant to SDCL 32-3-18 that are received and processed entirely by mail in the Potter County Treasurer’s Office; and

WHEREAS, all administrative fees collected will be deposited in the County General Fund; and

WHEREAS, the Potter County Treasurer shall not charge the fee to active duty military providing military ID’s, any insurance company or dealer licensed in South Dakota.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Potter County Treasurer’s office charge a $25.00 administrative fee effective October 6, 2020, for title applications received and processed entirely by mail.

The motion for the foregoing resolution was made by Commissioner Everson and seconded by Commissioner Hagny.

VOTING AYE

Everson

Hagny

Iverson

Zweber

VOTING NAY

None

ABSENT & NOT VOTING

Frost Motion carried and resolution adopted this 6th day of October, 2020.

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw, Potter County Auditor

TAX DEED

States Attorney Smith discussed tax deed for Dale Nauman. Commissioners agreed for Nauman to pay all taxes, interest and costs due by next commissioners meeting, November 5th, 2020, with a $1,000 penalty. Stipulation will be made that Nauman agrees to keep all his real property taxes from becoming delinquent for the next five years. SA Smith will send letter to him.

States Attorney discussed Avera St Mary’s Hospital Bill. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to pay $664.31 to Avera St. Mary’s. All voted aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney discussed the Walworth County jail and if it is cost effective.

States Attorney discussed the inventory of culverts. All culverts, whether sold or used by private individuals, should have description and inventory kept on them.

SDRS

States Attorney Smith discussed one employee who has not contributed to SDRS since 2015.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to move into executive session for legal session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to move out of legal session. All voted aye. motion carried

HIGHWAY SUPT LONG VIA PHONE

Supt Long discussed agreement for work being done on East Whitlock Road. Original agreement was for $12,000. Additional break up on the road was discovered and agreement has been amended to $16,000. The county is responsible for 75% of the cost.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson for chairman Zweber to sign the new agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt Long discussed an estimate for repairing a culvert at Todd Mangin’s and an estimate for two culverts at Paul Kellogg’s. Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to repair culvert at Mangin’s for $19,382.24 and Kellogg’s for $22,460.36 by R&K Mechanical. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Everson discussed the repairs needed to Mannston St. Supt Long will discuss repairs with City Maintenance Anderson.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed contracts with Faulk County Jail.

Discussion on the Walworth County Jail and who would be on the jail board.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to appoint Sheriff Hamburger as board member for the Walworth County jail. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed training during emergency management disaster and discussed purchasing accessory for the sheriff’s department and city cops to train with. Hamburger will contact Mogard on cost sharing.

Discussion of sheriff deputy on administrative leave with no pay.

EMERGENCY MANAGER

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner stated the PDM Plan and HSMAT plan are both complete and she is waiting on the final reports.

EM Sautner discussed quarterly reports and discrepancy on two bill that were received from NECOG. This will be discussed at the next meeting.

Discussion of the Emergency Exercise drill in Lebanon held September 19th.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to move into executive for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to move out of executive for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

COLONIAL LIFE

Dan Schneider presented a comparison chart on insurances for dental, disability, vision, accidental, etc.

Commissioners agreed to have Dan come and visit with employees.

RISTY BENEFITS

Roger Risty & Sonja Nordbye met with the commissioners to discuss employee benefit insurance.

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded Everson all voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

