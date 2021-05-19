County discusses American Rescue Act funds

Chairman Zweber called the May 11th meeting to order. Present Everson, Tanner, Frost & Hagny via phone.

Commissioner Everson in charge of Potter County News recorder.

APRIL 6TH, & 13th, 2021 MINUTES

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve April 6th & 13th 2021 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BEER LICENSE

Moved by Tanner, seconded by Frost to approve Alcohol License for West Whitlock Resort, Browns Hunt Club, Bob’s Resort, Forest City Outdoors & South Whitlock. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. April Payroll COMM 4215.96, AUD 5562.91 TREAS 8254.86, ST ATTN 6177.72, GEN GOVT 1427.58, DOE 7251.17, ROD 8978.94, VA 703.86, SHERIFF 19,893.39, LIBRARY 6264.39, EXT 1952.80, R&B 44,449.17, FEMA 835.40, SDSRP 3120.00, INVESCO 25.00, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 450.00, GW 19,574.42, SDRS 9359.36, COLONIAL LIFE 748.96, BCBS 19.650.78, DEARBORN 253.76, AFLAC 1549.08, AMERITAS 269.16, MIKE JAGER 32.08, DIV OF MV 21.20, CITY OF LEBANON 60.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3359.47, WILLIAM FROST 223.44, GREAT WESTERN 439.82, GREAT WESTERN 97.36, HUB INTERNATIONAL 684.00, HUB INTERNATIONAL 1850.00, SANDY HAGNY 23.00, SERVALL 119.85, VENTURE 165.93, JESSE ZWEBER 123.90, VOYAGER 1383.76, SDACH 75.00, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 1470.14 , AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 19425.99 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 921.80 , AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 162.01 , AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 359.11 , AMERICAN SOLUTION 538.10 SUPPLIES, APPLIED CONCEPTS INC 152.62, ARMAND ADVERTISING 643.20, ATCO INTERNATIONAL 93.80 SUPPLIES, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 251.13 SERVICES & FEES, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 1191.86 REPAIRS/MAINT., BALCO UNIFORMS INC 538.73, BARBARA VANDERVORST 50.46, BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 237.60 SUPPLIES, CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 875.16, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 22.40 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 94.60 , CITY OF HOVEN 60.72 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 4732.62 , COLTEN LESMEISTER 58.56 REPAIRS/MAINT., CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 2720.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3359.47, DAKOTA SUPPLY 554.09 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 38.98, DARCY LOCKWOOD 37.50, DEAN’S REPAIR 65.25 , DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 83.95 REPAIRS/MAINT., DMC WEAR PARTS LLC 5372.53 REPAIRS/MAINT., DON FROST 1575.00, FAULK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 1080.00, GREAT WESTERN BANK 1219.27, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 207.90 SUPPLIES, HARMELINK & FOX LAW OFFICE, PC 234.01, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 1133.59 UTILITIES, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 281.28, HUB INTERNATIONAL 654.00 INSURANCE, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 560.00, JAMES LEMBKE 21.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., JEAN SENYAK 96.60 , JEANIE LAGAN 105.00 , JIM IVERSON 1307.87, KONRAD LAW, PROF. L.L.C. 1283.61, LAMB CHEVROLET 701.01 REPAIRS/MAINT., LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 70.46 , LEWIS & CLARK BEHAVIORAL 368.00, LINCOLN COUNTY 765.50, LUCY LEWNO 474.53, MARK KATTERHAGEN 37.50, MARK KRAFT 60.02 TRAVEL & CONF., MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 888.55 , MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 771.49, MICHAEL TODD & CO.,INC 489.86 SUPPLIES, MIDAMERICA BOOKS 209.50 , MIDWAY PARTS 682.94 SUPPLIES, MOBRIDGE REGIONAL HOSPITAL 2963.00, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 520.18 UTILITIES, OAHE PEST ELIMINATION 57.50 \, PAIGE WORTH 171.95 , POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 220.00 , POTTER COUNTY NEWS 266.42, RED RIVER GRAIN COMPANY 2161.50, POTTER CO. REGISTER OF DEEDS 30.00, SAFETY SERVICE 721.59 REPAIRS/MAINT., SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 706.48, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 464.77 SUPPLIES, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 1301.79, SDSU EXTENSION 5155.00 , SERVALL 389.40 , SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 277.86 SUPPLIES, SHANE’S PHARMACY 499.74 , SHAWNA SHAW 94.50, CRAIG SMITH 430.00, STAN HOUSTON EQUIP CO INC 7450.00 SUPPLIES, STAN’S 965.32 TRAVEL & CONF., SUMMIT SIGNS & SUPPLY INC 3056.00 SUPPLIES, TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 28.10 REPAIRS/MAINT., TRIPLE S TARPS 811.47 REPAIRS/MAINT., TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2333.77, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 15767.50, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 1007.82, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 165.99 UTILITIES, VERIZON WIRELESS 170.98 UTILITIES, YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 100.00.

OFFICER’S REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approve the report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH

THE TREASURER AS OF 4/30/2021

Cash Items $1,016.37

NSF RETURN-Allison Goebel

$1,036.48

Checks on Hand $ 260,370.61

Credit/Debit Cards $282.12

Great Western $10,704.61

Plains Commerce Checking $1,792.61

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$5,485,629.14

TOTAL CASH

BALANCE $ 6,560,831.94

Total Assets in Custody of County

as of 4/30/2021

County Amount $3,634,202.73

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$1,526.26

Amounts Held For Others

$2,925,102.95

TOTAL ASSETS $6,560,831.94

LIBRARY – BARB VANDERVORST

Librarian Vandervorst will be writing a grant to replace a youth computer. Part of this grant will also update the book checkout system.

Linda Todd has resigned with May 15th being her last day.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to hire Emily Bicek, Alex Seurer, and Sean Seurer at $9.00 each per hour for summer seasonal employment. Start date My 25th. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Holly Wright and Barb Worth have resigned from the Library Board.

STATES ATTORNEY – CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith updated the commissioners on Nauman’s tax deed fine. Deed was filed back to the estates.

Agreement of lost wages was discussed for the Sheriff’s department.

City of Lebanon agreement expired December 31, 2020 and automatically renews for one year.

Discussion of a court dates set in September for 2-3 days.

Discussion of Suicide Road and the surveying is done.

Discussion on how to proceed with bids for the shop.

Discussion of medical marijuana taking place soon.

SHERIFF-HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the month report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed having an agreement with sheriff employees that are newly hired on.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, Seconded by Tanner to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

Sheriff Hamburger will be holding a Bike Rodeo June 3rd in Gettysburg.

EMERGENCY MANAGER –

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Regional Exercise June 8th in Mobridge.

New Regional Coordinator – Amanda Silbernagel

Burn Ban was discussed and will stay on.

ACTIVE 911

Bill Vandervorst, Brady Hartung, Steven Zuber, Ron Baker, and Darin Stoecker were in attendance for Active 911.

Vandervorst discussed the difference from Code Red compared to Active 911. Active 911 is on a free trial currently. Vandervorst will present a contract from Active 911 at the next commissioners meeting.

AMBULANCE-STEVEN ZUBER

AND BRADY HARTUNG

Zuber and Hartung approached the commissioners on the American Rescue Act funding. Steven Zuber presented quote on a life pack cost around $21,000 for the Gettysburg Ambulance and Brady Hartung discussed a power load for the ambulance in Hoven cost around $40,000. The requests will be put towards the 2022 budget. The Gettysburg Ambulance receives an allotment of $10,000 per year and Hoven Ambulance $6,000 per year.

At this time the American Rescue Act funds can be used make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

HIGHWAY SUPT. – BRAD SALTSMAN

Load limits are removed off of Tolstoy pavement

Dump road – finished graveling on 5/6/21

Supt. Saltsman is working on a haul agreement between SDDOT and Potter County for Mannston St.

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AGREEMENT AND RESTORATION OF HAUL ROAD

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approval signage on South Dakota Department of Transportation Agreement and Restoration of Haul Road, contingent to the States Attorney approval. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRASPORTATION AGREEMENT FOR USE AND RESTORATION OF HAUL ROAD

Agreement No. 1

This Agreement is made by and between the State of South Dakota, acting by and through its Department of Transportation, hereinafter referred to as “STATE”, and Potter County, South Dakota, hereinafter referred to as “GOVERNING AGENCY.”

WHEREAS, STATE has authorized the PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING FOR HIGHWAY PROJECT NUMBER, NH 0212 (165) 224; PCN 039l and in order to complete said project it may become necessary for the Contractor to utilize a portion of the S. Mannston St Highway System of the GOVERNING AGENCY for the conveyance of construction equipment and materials to the project site;

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual promises and obligations set out in the Agreement, the parties agree as follows:

1. The portion of GOVERNING AGENCY’S highway system which may be used as a haul road by STATE is identified as follows and will hereinafter be referred to as the “HAUL ROAD”:

2. Unless otherwise agreed herein, the STATE of STATE’S designee will restore the HAUL ROAD, after it has been used to convey construction equipment and materials, to the condition which existed immediately prior to STATE’S use or as near as possible thereto. Estimates and projections concerning loss of useful life will not be considered in determining the restored condition of the highway roadbed and highway appurtenances.

3. An inspection team, consisting of representatives of the GOVERNING AGENCY and the STATE, will inspect the HAUL ROAD prior to its use as a haul road to determine and record its existing condition, including the type, thickness, and width of surfacing material in place. Authorized representatives of the GOVERNING AGENCY and the STATE will sign the report of the inspection, thereby agreeing to the original condition of the HAUL ROAD as contained in the report.

4. The GOVERNING AGENCY will be responsible for the maintenance of the HAUL ROAD during the time the HAUL ROAD is used as a haul road.

INWITNESS WHEREOF, the said parties hereto have caused this agreement to be signed by their respective and duly authorize officers.

Gettysburg, South Dakota

State of South Dakota

Department of Transportation

Date: 5/11/2021

Attest:

Shawna Shaw, Potter County Auditor

FAS 155 repair was discussed to include grinding, chemical cost, and injection. Cost $27,000 per mile and work to be done by Loiseau Construction. Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to have 3 miles repaired contingent to funds available. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Lonnie Potts met with Supt Saltsman and would like to crush gravel for the county. Cost of gravel $.75/ton plus crushing. This will be tabled to the June meeting.

June 3rd will be our next Commissioners meeting.

Bridge Grant – Potter County received a bridge grant for the Suicide Road bridge to be removed. Our cost share is 18.05% and will be covered by a grant that we received a few years ago. Supt Saltsman will send out advertisement for removal.

Brosz Engineering has the surveying done for Suicide Road and we should receive the report soon.

Gravel – Brownlee has begun gravel crushing. Supt. Saltsman explained the samples that were done by Brownlee. 8 gravel samples were taken by Supt. Saltsman and delivered to Brosz Engineering for testing.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to hire Roy Combellick at $16.50 per hour and Gary Oaks at $17.25 per hour, for seasonal highway maintenance with start date May 3rd, 2021. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt. Saltsman is working on specs for the new highway shop.

Truck – Supt. Saltsman explained a grant through DENR with the county receiving 50% of cost towards a truck. The purchase of the truck is contingent upon receiving the reimbursement award. Potter County is using an existing bid, from Marshall County, for the purchase price. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to purchase a Mack truck from Transource, total cost $133,000. All voted aye. Motion carried. Grant application is due June 25th. The Transource purchase order stipulated if we did not get the reimbursement award Potter County does not have to purchase the truck.

New toilet for Gettysburg shop will be purchased.

GARFIELD AVENUE

Moved by Everson, seconded by Tanner to hire Loiseau Construction to grind the road surface from Highway 212 to 311th Ave. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chip-seal for this project would be put out for bids.

ADAM ROSELAND

Adam Roseland, Gettysburg City Councilman, met with the commissioners to discuss stipends for ambulance services in county.

Councilman Roseland discussed water service for the Fairground with cost share between the City of Gettysburg and Potter County.

GROW SOUTH DAKOTA –

BRENDA WAAGE

Brenda thanked the county for the allotment of $5000 received in 2021. 2020 Investment report for Potter County was presented. Covid funds are available through Grow South Dakota.

Commissioners stated that bids on propane are needed for the County Shops.

ADJOURN

Moved by Tanner, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNT

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

