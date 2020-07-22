County fair will see changes for 97th annual event

Steps being taken to address coronavirus safety concerns

With the 97th Potter County Fair just over a week away, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused questions to be raised concerning the annual event.

A letter was sent to the 4-H families in Potter County by Kari Rogers, president of the Potter County 4-H leaders, in an effort to address concerns for the county’s Achievement Days.

“We are all working our hardest to find the best balance of letting the youth in the county still experience our wonderful 4-H program all while keeping everyone safe and healthy and staying in accordance with guidelines set forth by the CDC and State 4-H/SDSU,” the letter stated, adding that while it is understood that it is not an ideal situation, everyone’s continued patience and understanding are appreciated during these difficult times.

Standard Guidelines across all events

The letter asked that people feeling ill or experiencing Covid-19 or flu like symptoms to please stay home. It was also asked that a six foot distance be maintained between those attending the fair, and although masks are not required, they are strongly recommended. A limited number of masks will be available at the fairgrounds, but people are encouraged to wear their own. Hand sanitizer will be available in areas throughout the fairgrounds.

All 4-H related events taking place at the 2020 Potter County Achievement Days will be limited to a maximum of 50 people at any given time. This number will include 4-H members, judges, staff, leaders, and spectators.

There will be thorough cleaning and sanitization between all activities, change overs, and all frequently touched surfaces.

Static Exhibits

On Saturday, Aug. 1, the Static Exhibits are usually entered at the fair, and that is planned, but with a different approach this year.

The youth will have the opportunity to have their static exhibits projects judged and given a ribbon placing, but after they are judged on Saturday morning, the exhibitors will be taking them home. No 4-H static exhibits will be staying on display at the fairgrounds this year.

Project check-in will be done by family groupings, instead of the traditional project areas. Families will be assigned check-in times in order to maintain safe social distancing guidelines.

Upon check-in at the exhibit building door, families will be given a specific table to set all of their projects and from there the judges will come to the tables to judge all project. Exhibitors will be given the chance to interview judge one project if they would like to.

After judging is complete, projects will be checked out by a leader and sent home with the family. Family photos will be taken with projects in order to give the community a chance to see the hard work put in by the 4-H members.

Livestock Shows

Youth will still have a chance to show their livestock, but there will be some changes to this year’s shows.

Efforts will be made to keep the six foot distancing between competitors during shows. The swine show will be run in a similar fashion to State Fair swine show with pens in the ring.

The judge will not shake hands or give the “champion slap” to the winning animal. Youth will be discouraged from approaching the judge for a handshake.

If a member has more that one animal that will be shown in the same class, the member will be able to show each animal themselves or have another youth family member show the animal for them. This year non-family youth will not be allowed to show the second animal.

After the animal’s show is complete the members and families are able to take the livestock home. They do not need to keep animals at the fairgrounds for the entirety of the achievement days. For example, beef can go home after beef show, however, members and family are welcome to keep them there if they choose to do so.

The Round Robin will be done as a quiz bowl this year. The contestants will be given a quiz bowl packet to be completed and scored. If there are any ties, they will be broken by verbal questions given by the judge.

4-H Livestock Premium Sale

Due to restrictions and guidelines this year, there will not be a live auction 4-H livestock premium sale. Instead, previous donors will be asked if they would like to make a donation of any size to the 4-H sale fund. All donations raised will then be split evenly among the registered county livestock exhibitors.

The 4-H leaders ask everyone for their patience and continued support of the Potter County 4-H program as they work their way through this difficult situation. “We truly are doing whatever we can to make the best of an atypical situation,” Rogers wrote in the letter. “We are all looking forward to 2021, in hopes of going back to a “normal” Achievement Days.”

If you have question, contact Jean Senyak at the Potter County Extension office, 605-765-9414 or email potter.county@sdstate.edu.