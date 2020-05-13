County FSA can assist with crop acreage reports

While open for business with appropriate social distancing, the local USDA Service Center continues to work with ag producers by phone and using online tools whenever possible.

The Potter County office for USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is currently open to phone and virtual appointments only, but can still work with producers on timely filing crop acreage reports. FSA staff can provide assistance over the phone, by email and through virtual meetings via Microsoft Teams.

At this point in time, the acreage reporting date remains July 15 for Potter County.

“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Kay Schmidt, FSA’s County Executive Director in Potter County. “Our FSA staff is still able to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”

The Potter County FSA office is working to provide maps to producers through mail, email and phone appointments for pickup from office drop box with instructions for completing the maps. After planting is complete, producers should return completed maps by mail, email, or fax by July 15.

The FSA office needs each map labeled with; 1) the crop planted, 2) intended use, 3) plant date, and 4) shares. Please differentiate between spring or winter wheat, oil or confection sunflowers, etc. This will need to be done for both crop and grass acres; as well as wildlife food plots, etc. If you have prevent plant acres, please indicate “PP” and the intended crop on the map. You will also need to draw out the boundaries between planted and PP acres.

The Potter County FSA office is using Microsoft Teams software to virtually meet with producers to review maps and documents for certification. Producers who want to schedule a virtual appointment can download the Microsoft Teams app on their smart phones and call the FSA office for an appointment. You can also use Microsoft Teams from your personal computer without downloading software.

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

• If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to plant.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions, please contact FSA’s Potter County office at 605-765-2575 ext 2.

All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call their Service Center to schedule a phone appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.