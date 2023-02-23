County hit by statewide storm

To get the Gettysburg Police Department emergency alert texts, sign up by texting 57442 to the number 888777.

This week’s winter weather is predicted to blow in with many of the usual complications — wind, snow, and a significant dip in temperatures. The treacherous weather predictions were already calling for travel restrictions by early in the week, and as the snow and wind started to pick up in Potter County on Tuesday, plans were made to postpone some of the week’s events.

The FFA Businessman’s Appreciation Breakfast set for Thursday, Feb. 23 has been rescheduled to Tuesday of next week. The Region 4B game scheduled for Tuesday was moved back to Monday night for the Lady Battlers to host the Lady Pirates from Highmore/Harrold, which ended in a victory for the home team and plans to host the team from Lyman County later in the week.

But it all depends on what the forecast brings.

The wrestling team left Tuesday morning to make sure they would be in Rapid City for the tournament on Thursday and Friday, and advisories are already being recommended for no unnecessary travel this week due to dangerous wind chills and blowing snow.

Everyone is encouraged to get the Gettysburg Police Department emergency text service, which will alert to emergency services in the area. The Potter County Sheriff and Emergency Manager also post information online and as emergency notices on phones.

-MMcR