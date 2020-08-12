County holds August meeting

Potter County Board

of Commissioners Minutes

August 4th, 2020

Chairman Zweber called the August 4th, 2020 meeting to order. Present: Frost, Iverson, Everson and Hagny.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve the July 7th, 2020 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Everson met with Russel Anderson, city maintenance Supt, to repair drainage pipe in front of Mrs. Schwenn’s house on Garfield.

CLAIMS

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Everson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. July payroll

Comm 2330.65, AUD 5428.69, Treas 8436.61, SA 6791.98, Gen Gov 1471.30, DOE 6240.55, ROD 8545.10, VA 621.08, Sheriff 14,474.13, Lib 6840.59, Ext 1805.89, Weed 1195.17, R&B 62,829.74, FEMA 837.80. SDSRP 3070.00, Colonial Life 567.46, BCBS 19,284.83, Dearborn 299.44, Ameritas 254.44, GARRET JAGER 60.40. A&B 35.99, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76, HOVEN COOP 564.15, WALWORTH SHERIFF 95.00, A&B 1444.65, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 73.57, CAC 1657.92, LINCOLN COUNTY 357.25, REDWOOD TOXICOLOGY 76.52, SERVALL 102.05, TRUE VALUE 72.76, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 704.86 CONTRACTS & TONER, AGAR FIRE DEPARTMENT 849.71 FIRE DIST, AKASKA FIRE DEPT 211.85 FIRE DIST, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 690.95 4857854, 4848293, 4841480, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 75.38 4866188, 7866182, AVERA ST MARY HOSPITAL 902.00 , AVERA ST. LUKE’S CLINIC 778.32 ST2191440115XC PS0000089763, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00 CALEN DECKER, AVERA PATIENT FINANCIAL SERVI 3354.06 GT0001082891 SL0167846039, BPRO INC 1800.00 12931, BROWNLEE CONST, INC 11458.08 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 816.50 REPAIRS/MAINT., TRAVIS CARLSON 47.58 TRAVEL, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 471.90 7/31/2020, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 24.60 UTILITIES, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2459.81 911 EMERGENCY SURCHAGE TAX DIS, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 11020.00 412215 412253 412297 412368, CRIMESTAR CORPORATION 300.00 10090, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3208.72 AUGUST 2020, DAKOTA SUPPLY 259.82 SUPPLIES, DEAN’S REPAIR 65.12 47777, DEAN’S REPAIR 182.80 REPAIRS/MAINT., DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 643.66 REPAIRS/MAINT., DIGITAL ALLY 615.00 1113471, ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 1716.76 1146521 1146520 1146522, EXECUTIVE MGMT FINANCE OFFICE 13.05 , GETTYSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT 11046.98 FIRE DIST, HOVEN FIRE DEPARTMENT 6123.22 FIRE DIST, LEBANON FIRE DEPARTMENT 2933.07 FIRE DIST, GAS N GOODIES 114.11 TRAVEL & CONF., GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 1566.30 SUPPLIES, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT,INC 300.00 JUL-DEC 2020, HOVEN CO-OP 97.43 SHERIFF FUEL, HOVEN CO-OP 51.35 POTTER COUNTY LIBRARY, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 421.00 , JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 2877.64 SUPPLIES, LINCOLN COUNTY 48.50 03-02731, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 230.04 41262, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 517.84 , MIDWAY PARTS 258.79 SUPPLIES, MIDWEST OIL COMPANY 600.00 SUPPLIES, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 70.72 UTILITIES, MOTION PICTURE LICENSING 133.01 504289144, NEW CREATIONS 38.48 34267, PAIGE WORTH 189.00 TRANSPORT, PLANNING & DEVELOP DIST III 40000.00 3679, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 344.15 POSTAGE, RED RIVER GRAIN COMPANY 135.55 16763, SANDY HAGNY 11.51 REPLACEMENT CHECK #50725, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 285.28 330021, 330041, SD COUNTIES 790.00 COUNTY CONVENTION, SDACC 2217.00 CLERP 3RD QUARTER, SDSU EXTENSION 3121.25 4H SALARY, SDVSOA 100.00 MEMBERSHIP DUES, SENECA FIRE DISTRICT 418.00 DISTRIBUTION TAX, SERVALL 335.34 36872, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 249.85 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 929.60 , STAN’S 998.73 TRAVEL & CONF., THOMSON REUTERS – WEST 438.52 842678977, TOLSTOY FIRE DEPARTMENT 805.50 FIRE DIST, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 18.87 43057, US POSTAL SERVICE 150.00 184, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 2287.50 69638, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 1063.38 , VERIZON WIRELESS 134.76 9859524743, VERIZON WIRELESS 44.92 UTILITIES, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 853.61 FUEL.

OFFICER’S REPORT FOR JULY

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to approve July’s officer’s report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH

THE TREASURER AS OF 7/31/2020

Cash Items $1,171.10

Credit/Debit Cards $485.60

NSF RETURN

Checks on Hand $2,943.22

Great Western $34,717.33

Plains Commerce Checking $ 880.99

Plains Commerce Fund

nvestments $800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,560,951.24

TOTAL CASH

BALANCE $4,401,149.48

Total Assets in Custody

f County as of 7/31/2020

County Amount $2,974,884.45

Amounts Held For

ther Gov $3,538.41

Amounts Held For

thers $ 1,422,726.62

TOTAL ASSETS $4,401,149.48

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Auditor Shaw stated the 2017-2018 Legislative audit is done and will be presented in the next couple months.

PROVISIONAL BUDGET

Provisional budget will be tabled to August 10th at 8:00 a.m.

Commissioners discussed drive ways being not being bladed and a culvert that has been washed out.

Discussion of the bookmobile needing new tires.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith discussed investment policy for the county. Last resolution was August 4th, 1998.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to modify and approve the resolution for CD investments pursuant to SDCL 4-5-6.1 with no certificates of deposits to exceed a twelve (12) month period. All voted aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney Smith discussed the Library receipt of $304,810.00 from the Machan Estate. Questions have been brought up on accounting and audits. The library board will meet with the commissioners at the September meeting to provide information on the use of the funds

States Attorney Smith discussed the CARES Resolution. Law enforcement payroll may be included in the funding.

States Attorney presented a letter response from the Game, Fish and Parks on request for reimbursement for the repair of the West Whitlock road culverts.

HIGHWAY SUPT JD LONG

Discussion to surplus Kawasaki Mule. The county will keep the ATV.

Discussion of an old oil fuel tank. Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to surplus oil tank for $25.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Abler’s last day will be the 13th. Koop’s will replace Abler in the highway maintenance department for part time help.

MOWERS

Quote was presented on trading in mowers from 6’ to 8’. Bids will be obtained for 2021.

Supt. Long presented his resignation. Supt Long would like to stay on as an employee.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to accept JD Long’s resignation. Supt Long will continue as Supt for 90 days or until a new Supt is hired. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of the H&H study, for the FEMA project. This is postponed another two weeks.

Court street will be worked on next week for the upcoming 212 project.

Discussion of shoulders being pulled. There have been good and bad comments, from the public, on pulling shoulders with harvest going on.

2015 pickup lost its transmission and B&M is working on it.

SDDDOT – CONFERENCE CALL

WITH DEAN VANDEWIELE

Dean VanDeWiele gave an update on the project for 212. Milling will begin next week on 1804 with paving to follow. Material will be moved from Hoven through Gettysburg.

Mannston and Court street will be done later this month for the 212 project.

CONSERVATION DISTRICT –

ROD LEMLER

Rod Lemler met with the commissioners to discuss the budget for the conservation district. The district is requesting $23,000.

HIGHWAY SUPT ADVERTISMENT

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to advertise for highway Supt. Aye: Everson, Frost, Iverson & Zweber. No vote given: Hagny. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented Life Saving Award to those who responded to a life-threatening incident on July 8, 2020 and rendered life-saving aid. Awards presented to Chief Deputy Carlson, Kurt Kaiser, Mike Duenwald, Jesse Hartung, Riley Ladwig, Brady Hartung, Deputy Cody Holzer & Deputy Travis Bentz.

Stop the Bleeding class will be given August 12th in Hoven.

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the jail cost with Walworth County.

Discussion of academy training for our deputy’s.

Discussion of the 24/7 program possibly being restarted.

Discussion of sex and drug trafficking.

Discussion of traffic flow for the Sturgis Rally going through 212.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

– CHERYL SAUTNER

LEMPG report was presented by Sautner.

EM presented signature sheet for PDM Resolution attendance.

PDM RESOLUTION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for Chairman Zweber to sign the resolution. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION TO ADOPT THE

OTTER COUNTY PDM PLAN

WHEREAS, Potter County has experienced severe damage from strong winds, flooding, hail, heavy snow, heavy rain, and tornadoes on many occasions in the past century, resulting in property loss, loss of life, economic hardship, and threats to public health and safety;

WHEREAS, a Hazard Mitigation Plan has been developed after more than one year of research and work by the Potter County Emergency Management, NECOG, and the Pre-Disaster Mitigation committee;

WHEREAS, the Plan recommends hazard mitigation actions that will protect the people and property affected by the natural hazards that face the County;

WHEREAS, a public meeting was held to review the Plan as required by law;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Chairman and the Potter County Commissioner that:

1. The Hazard Mitigation Plan is hereby adopted as an official plan of Potter County;

2. The respective County official identified in the strategy of the Plan is hereby directed to implement the recommended action assigned to them. These official will report annually on the activities, accomplishments, and progress to Potter County Commission, and

3. The Potter County Emergency Manager will provide annual progress reports on the status of implementation of the plan to the County Commission. This report shall be submitted to the Commission by November 1st of each year.

PASSED by the Potter County Commission this 4th day of August, 2020

Jesse Zweber

Chairman

ATTESTED and FILED this 4th day of August, 2020.

Shawna Shaw

Auditor

Disaster Exercise is set for September 19th, 1:00 pm in Lebanon

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

