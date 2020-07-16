County meeting covers topics from mosquito spraying to Suicide Road

CALL TO ORDER

Chairman Zweber call the July 7th, 2020 meeting to order. Present: Frost, Iverson, Hagny. Absent: Everson.

MINUTES

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approve June 4th, 2020 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICER’S REPORT FOR JUNE

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to approve June’s officer’s report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH

THE TREASURER AS OF 6/30/2020

Cash Items $1,342.30

Credit/Debit Cards $1,666.91

Checks on Hand $23,289.77

Great Western $60,256.20

Plains Commerce Checking $11,834.52

Plains Commerce Fund

Invest $800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,604,108.45

TOTAL CASH BALANCE $4,502,498.15

Total Assets in Custody of Count

as of 6/30/2020

County Amount $3,047,284.88

Amounts Held For

Other Gov $3,538.41

Amounts Held for

Others $1,451,674.86

TOTAL ASSETS $4,502,498.15

CLAIMS

Moved by Hagny, Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. June payroll: COMM 6300.81, AUD 7311.18, TREAS 11,765.44, ST ATTN 9464.91, GOVT 2138.83, DOE 7115.11, ROD 12,268.63, VA 931.61, SHERIFF 19,685.81, LIBRARY 9959.57, EXTENSION 2434.39, WEED 516.79, R&B 82,852.12, FEMA 1160.42, SDSRP 4530.00, INVESCO 25.00, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 250.00, GW 31,249.00, SDRS 12,954.24, COLONIAL LIFE 631.00, BCBS 19,284.83, DEARBORN 47.50, AFLAC 1251.58. DEARBORN 157.40, AMERITAS 277.26, USPS 220.00, VOYAGER 866.80, KAUP 107.90, HOLZER 18.82, MDU 34.88, DAKOTA HAUS 107.90, GAS & GOODIES 97.99, SDACO 50.00, GW BANK 28.55, MIKE JAGER 445.02, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 24.60, DAKOTA SUPPLY 284.79, VENTURE 966.69, 212 MINI MALL 53.00 , A & B BUSINESS, INC. 76.33 , AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1611.68, SYNCB/AMAZON 1215.32 , AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 862.56, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 135.00 , B & R TRUCK REPAIR 7957.88, BROWN AGRONOMY LLC 145.70 , BROWNLEE CONST, INC 33,683.20, BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY 399.92, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 2740.97, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 24.05, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 55.35 , CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2450.04 , CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 1265.00 , CURT HAMBURGER 214.85 , DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3301.77, DAKOTA SUPPLY 292.65, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 8.59 , DEAN’S REPAIR 224.15 , DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 294.55, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH 40.00 , DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 18.36 , DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 440.00 , DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 104962.37 , DIGITAL ALLY 4010.00 , DON FROST 2485.00 , DS SOLUTIONS 175.00 , EAPC ARCHITECTS ENGINEERS 1250.00 , EQUIPMENT BLADES INC 448.00, ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 103.60 , FIELD & STREAM 19.97 , GAS N GOODIES 219.78 , GOVERNMENT FORMS & SUPPLIES 2541.88 , GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 1371.02, GREAT WESTERN BANK 20.70 , HOVEN CO-OP 272.69 , HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 289.74 , HOVEN REPAIR & BODY SHOP 770.60, HUB INTERNATIONAL 1425.00, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 80.00 , JEANIE LAGAN 12.65 , JOANN PAULSON 1500.00 , JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 2511.13, KONRAD LAW PROF LLC 1663.40 , LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 185.34 , LINCOLN COUNTY 289.75 , LOVE OF QUILTING 20.97 , LUCE FUNERAL HOME 875.00 , MANDY LUIKENS 50.00 , LYLE SIGNS 2030.53, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 1469.47 , MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 432.15 , MIDWAY PARTS 1325.35, MINNEHAH COUNTY 166.66 , MODERN MARKETING, INC 738.65 , MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 217.01, NAFZIGER LAWN & TREE 237.00 , NEW CREATIONS 15.90 , P.C. FAIRBOARD 185.51 , POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 273.10 , POTTER COUNTY NEWS 615.97 , REDWOOD TOXICOLOGY LAB INC 281.08 , REES COMMUNICATION 100.00 , SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 2187.08 , SCHLACHTER LUMBER 98.08 , SCHLACHTER LUMBER 53.04 , SD STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY 1741.80 , SDACO 88.00 , SDSHS 40.00 , SDSU EXTENSION RAPID REG CENT 15.00 , SERVALL 268.20 , SERVALL 205.63, SOUTH DAKOTA WINGS 195.00 , STAN’S 682.98, THOMSON REUTERS – WEST 438.52 , TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 394.83, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 133.12, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPNAY 123.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 162.63, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 1047.21 , VER BEEK LAW PROF. L.L.C 291.00 , VERIZON WIRELESS 176.92 , ED WAGER ELECTRIC INC. 1466.56, WALK-N-ROLL 648.12, WALWORTH CO.TREAS.,CUSTODIAN 380.00 ,

Discussion of donation made by the Maas Foundation

FIRST AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT FOR ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to approve the First Amendment to Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith discussed a road that received gravel in years past and this is not a county road and should not be graveled by the county in the future.

Abandonment of Suicide road was discussed. States Attorney Smith will prepare a petition for abandonment of the road by landowners. It will not abandon the section line. It was recommended Supt Long start with land owner signatures adjacent to the road so they are aware that the road will be abandoned for purpose of public safety. The petition requires signatures in excess of 1% of the number of voters voting for governor in the last election.

DISCRETIONARY

FORMULA RESOLUTION

States Attorney Smith and DOE Roseland discussed the Discretionary Formula. States Attorney recommendation to adopt the resolution. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approve Discretionary Formula SDCL 10-6-35.2. All voted aye. Motion carried.POTTER COUNTY RESOLUTION NO. 2020-707

DISCRETIONARY FORMULA SDCL 10-6-35.2

WHEREAS, the County of Potter, State of South Dakota has deemed it in the best interest of the County to adopt a Resolution implementing a Discretionary Formula for the reduced taxation of new structures and additions and partially constructed structures pursuant to SDCL 10-6-35.2.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the following properties shall be, and hereby are, specifically classified for the purpose of taxation pursuant to SDCL § 10-6-35.2:

Any new industrial or commercial structure, or any addition, renovation, or reconstruction to an existing structure, located within a designated urban renewal area as defined in SDCL § 11-8-4, if the new structure, addition, renovation, or reconstruction has a full and true value of thirty thousand dollars or more (SDCL § 10-6-35.2(1));

Any new industrial structure, including a power generation facility, or an addition to an existing structure, if the new structure or addition has a full and true value of thirty thousand dollars or more (SDCL § 10-6-35.2(2));

Any new nonresidential agricultural structure, or any addition to an existing structure, if the new structure or addition has a full and true value of ten thousand dollars or more (SDCL § 10-6-35.2(3));

Any new commercial structure, or any addition to an existing structure, except a commercial residential structure as described in SDCL § 10-6-35.2(5), if the new structure or addition has a full and true value of thirty thousand dollars or more (SDCL § 10-6-35.2(4));

Any new commercial residential structure, or addition to an existing structure, containing four or more units, if the new structure or addition has a full and true value of thirty thousand dollars or more (SDCL § 10-6-35.2(5));

Any new affordable housing structure containing four or more units with a monthly rental rate of the units at or below the annually calculated rent for the state’s sixty percent area median income being used by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, for a minimum of ten years following the date of first occupancy, if the structure has a full and true value of thirty thousand dollars or more (SDCL § 10-6-35.2(6));

Any new residential structure, or addition to or renovation of an existing structure, located within a redevelopment neighborhood established pursuant to SDCL § 10-6-56 if the new structure, addition, or renovation has a full and true value of five thousand dollars or more. The structure shall be located in an area defined and designated as a redevelopment neighborhood based on conditions provided in SDCL § 11-7-2 or 11-7-3 (SDCL § 10-6-35.2(7)); or

Any commercial, industrial, or nonresidential agricultural property which increases more than ten thousand dollars in full and true value as a result of reconstruction or renovation of the structure (SDCL § 10-6-35.2(8)); and be it

FURTHER RESOLVED, that any structure classified pursuant to this Resolution shall, following construction, initially be valued for taxation purposes in the usual manner, and that value shall be referred to in this Resolution as the “Pre-Adjustment Value”; and be it

FURTHER RESOLVED, that the assessed value to be used for tax purposes of any structure classified pursuant to this Resolution shall, following construction, be calculated as follows:

a. For the first tax year following construction, 20% of the Pre-Adjustment Value;

b. For the second tax year the following construction, 40% of the Pre-Adjustment Value;

c. For the third tax year following construction, 60% of the Pre-Adjustment Value;

d. For the fourth tax year following construction, 80% of the Pre-Adjustment Value;

e. For the fifth tax year following construction, 100% of the Pre-Adjustment Value;

and be it

FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Board of County Commissioners may, if requested by the owner of any of the above described property, not apply the above formula, in which case the full assessment shall be made without application of the formula. In waiving this formula for the structure of one owner, the Board of County Commissioners is not prohibited from applying the formula for subsequent new structures by that owner; and be it

FURTHER RESOLVED, that for purpose of this Resolution, the assessed valuation during any of the five years may not be less than the assessed valuation of the property year preceding the first year of the tax years following construction; and be it

FURTHER RESOLVED, that any structure that is partially constructed on the assessment date may be valued for tax purposes pursuant to this Resolution and the valuation may not be less than the assessed valuation of the property in the year preceding the beginning of construction; and be it

FURTHER RESOLVED, that the formula will only be available and applied to persons and entities that have applied for and obtained a valid building permit for the assessed structure; and be it

FUTHER RESOLVED, that following the five-year period under this section, the property shall be assessed at the same percentage as is all other property for tax purposes.

Approved this 7th, day of July, 2020

Potter County Commission

s/s Jesse Zweber Chairman

Attest:

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

(Seal)

States Attorney Smith discussed the Treasurer’s Office collecting administrative fees, for persons who buy license plates in Potter County. This will be tabled until the August meeting.

States Attorney Smith discussed the letter that was sent to GFP on June 10th. He has not had any response with GFP helping with the cost of the culvert’s replacement on the road to West Whitlock.

States Attorney Smith discussed Intergovernmental Agreement for Creation of Victim Witness Coordinator. SA Smith recommends the commissioners sign the agreement.

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA LOCAL GOVERNMENT COVID RECOVERY FUND REIMBURSEMENT AGREEMENT

Lillian Cronin discussed Recovery Fund Reimbursement Agreement.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for chairman Zweber to sign the agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION FOR COVID 19

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson for chairman Zweber to sign the resolution. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Potter County Resolution Number 2020-707

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF CONTRACTUAL DOCUMENTS WITH THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA FOR THE RECIEPT OF CARES ACT FUNDS TO ADDRESS THE

COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS

WHEREAS, pursuant to section 5001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Pub. L. No. 116-136, div. A, Title V (Mar. 27, 2020) (the “CARES Act”), the State of South Dakota has received federal funds that may only be used to cover costs that: (a) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); (b) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020, for the State of South Dakota; and (c) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020; and

WHEREAS, Potter County acknowledges that the State of South Dakota, in its sole discretion, may retain full use of these funds for the purposes delineated in the CARES Act; and

WHEREAS, Potter County acknowledges that in order to provide financial assistance to counties and municipalities in South Dakota, the State of South Dakota, in its sole discretion, may allocate CARES Act funds Act on a statewide basis to reimburse counties and municipalities as delineated herein; and

WHEREAS, Potter County seeks funding to reimburse eligible expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, Potter County acknowledges that any request for reimbursement of expenditures will only be for expenditures that were not accounted for in the budget for Potter County most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and

WHEREAS, Potter County acknowledges that it will only seek reimbursement for costs incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020;

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the County Commission of Potter County that the chairman of the Potter County Commission may execute any and all documents as required by the State in order to receive CARES Act funds.

It is further

RESOLVED that any request for reimbursement will be only for those costs authorized by the State that: (1) Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; (2) Were not accounted for in the County budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and (3) Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.

It is further

RESOLVED that the County will not request reimbursement from the State under the CARES Act for costs for which the County previously received reimbursement, or for which the County has a reimbursement request pending before another source.

Approved and adopted this 7th, day of July, 2020.

Jesse Zweber, Commission Chairman

Potter County, South Dakota

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw, Auditor

Potter County, South Dakota

VICTIMS WITNESS COORDITATOR

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny for chairman Zweber to sign the Intergovernmental Agreement for Creation of Victim Witness Coordinator. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Cronin discussed the Mitigation Resolution. Cronin suggested striking this from the plan.

Regional Mitigation meeting for our area is July 14th on Zoom.

LIBRARY-HOLLY WRIGHT

Holly Wright, member of the library board discussed wages for the librarian.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPT JD LONG

Lee and Dale Goebel met with the commissioners to discuss gravel they have stock piled is sold to other customers. The County is committed to buying another 30,000 if it is available.

BIDS FOR GRAVEL CRUSHING

Brownlee Construction was the only bid presented.

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Frost to accept Brownlee’s bid at ¾” Gravel Surfacing $6/ton, Rock 3”- 6” at $10/ton, Clay $5/ton, pit run $5, with state specs being followed for gravel surfacing, and will load and scale pit run and clay. All voted aye. Motion carried

BIDS FOR MOTORGRADER

Only bid received by Jeff Kroll, Butler, presented two different options for a 2019 & 2020 Motor Grader.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to accept the bid from Butler on 2019 140M3 AWD for $372,519. All voted aye. Motion carried. This will be budgeted for 2021.

BIDS FOR TRACTOR RENTAL 2021

Only bid received by Ben Wieseler, C&B Operations, budget 2021.

Motion by Frost, seconded Iverson to approve tractor bids from C&B for the 2021 mowing season. $20 per engine hour with a total estimated annual use of 1800-2000 hours. The county will only pay for the hours used. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE

MOSQUITO SPRAYING SERVICES

A contract was presented from Ryan Persoon, Game, Fish & Parks for Mutual Agreement between West Whitlock Resort and Potter County.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson for chairman Zweber to sign the agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FUEL BIDS

Fuel bids were presented CHS $1.485, Agtegra $1.43, Hoven Coop$1.45. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to accept bid from Agtegra at $1.43. All voted aye. Motion carried.

All future bids must be presented on letterhead from company giving the bid.

HIRING OF HIGHWAY

MAINTENANCE FOR MOWING

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to hire Brent Koops for mowing at $16.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CHANGE ORDER OF COST

ON CULVERTS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to accept the change order on the price for the culverts on West Whitlock Road with an additional $1500.00 added. All voted aye. Motion carried.

MOSQUITO SPRAYING CONTRACTS Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to accept the Mosquito contracts from Seneca, Lebanon, West Whitlock Resort and Hoven. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of spraying Canadian Thistle.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

FOR PERSONAL

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Discussion of the Seven County shared jail expected costs in Walworth County.

Sheriff Hamburger met with Faulk County on future jail use if the contract with Walworth County does not work out.

EMERGENCY MANAGER

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner presented her signature sheet to be signed by Chairman Zweber.

PDM

Discussion of the PDM plan is almost final.

PDM RESOLUTION

Tabled until August meeting.

LEMPG

Sautner discussed being removed from LEMP. The end of the year for LEMPG is in September. EM Sautner will make a presentation at the next meeting.

Full scale exercise for Potter County is September 19th, 2020.

GROW SD

Conference call with Grow SD – Jared Groos

Jared Groos presented 2019 Investment in Property for Potter County. Grow SD is requesting $5000 for the 2021 budget.

Supt Long discussed rock on Quiett’s land to be hauled and stock piled. Supt Long will talk with SA Smith on a written-up agreement between Quiett’s and Potter County.

Supt Long discussed culverts washed out by Friedel’s property and the replacement of culverts. The land owner may receive a culvert from the County but they must do the repairs.

Supt Long discussed the road in front of the hospital and applying for a Community Access Grant in the future.

Supt Long discussed cost sharing a bridge with Sully County. This will be turned into a box culvert by the State.

EXTENSION OFFICE – JEAN SENYAK

Extension Office Jean Senyak, met with the commissioners and stated driver’s license is going very well.

Driver’s license will be closed on July 29th, August 5th & September 2nd due to the county & state fair.

Senyak discussed the upcoming Potter County Fair. Waiver’s will be sent out to the director of 4H for our modified fair. There will be no pig project this year. Leaders will be meeting to discuss the modifications to the fair.

CONSERVATION DISTRICT –

ROD LEMLER

Rod Lemler met with the commissioners. Discussion of a secretary possibly being hired by the county for 3 hours a day 4 days a week. Conservation is asking commissioners for $20,000 to be budgeted for 2021.

FAIRBOARD –

KATHLEEN SCHLACHTER

Fairboard member Kathleen Schlachter met with the commissioners.

Discussion of bathroom at the fairground with a bill presented to be paid.

Electrical was done at the fairgrounds.

Schlachter asked if some weed spraying could be done and mosquito spraying before the events in July and August.

A $10,000 check was presented from the Maas Foundation to the Fairboard to be used towards the new arena at the fairgrounds.

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION COMMUNITY ACCESS GRANT APPLICATION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost for chairman Zweber to sign the grant application. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of 2021 budget for hiring part-time maintenance mowers.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $226.64.

-071620