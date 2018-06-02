County primary elections June 5

There will be a Republican primary election for two Potter County offices.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, June 5, and voters will decide who will serve as the county’s register of deeds between incumbent Elaine “Dugger” Storkson and challenger Sheila Schatz.

Republicans in District 1 will decide who will serve on the county commission between incumbent Bill Frost and challenger Cody Nauman.

Republicans will also determine who will run in the general election in November for the position of SD governor and congress.

All voters of all parties will vote on constitutional amendment Y regarding Marsy’s Law.

Sample ballots are located on pages 16-17 of the News. The explanation of the constitutional amendment is located in last week’s paper, and all are online at www.pottercountynews.com

The polls will be open on June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg American Legion Building and the Hoven Legion Hall.

Absentee voting may be done now through the county auditor’s office.