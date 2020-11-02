County ready for General Election on Tuesday

This year’s general election is being touted as one of the most important in recent history. With that in mind, voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to determine who will represent them in the U.S. Congress, the S.D. State Legislature, along with votes on gambling and marijuana rights.

This election will also determine who serves as President of the United States.

The polling places are located at the American Legion Community Building in Gettysburg, and the Hoven Legion Hall in Hoven.

Absentee voting will be available until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. Auditor Shawna Shaw said that as of Monday, there were 533 absentee ballot requests, with 422 already returned.

Poll workers will be on hand in Gettysburg and Hoven, and there are another two people, one Democrat and one Republican, who make up the Resolution Board. If there are any questions on a ballot, they make the final decision on how the ballot should be marked.

Anyone who makes a mark on the ballot that they would like changed, should ask for a new ballot at the main desk when voting. Once the ballot is put in the ballot box, a new one may not be requested. That leaves whatever mistakes may be on the ballot subject to interpretation by the Resolution Board.

There are automatic tabulating machines that underwent a public testing the morning of Oct. 27. On election night, absentee ballots are generally the first batch to be counted. Both Gettysburg and Hoven usually have their ballots to the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. She said that the auditors or election workers may not send any information to the state until all voting centers/precincts are closed.

The staff of people who help with the election are very important to the process. They come around 6 a.m. and it’s often 7:30 or 8 p.m. before they leave.

The most important thing to remember is to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shaw also reminds voters that no campaign advertising, signs, buttons, articles of clothing or any other type of campaigning may be in the polling place or within 100 feet of any entrance leading into the polling place.

Voters with disabilities may contact Potter County Auditor Shawna Shaw at 765-9408 for information and special assistance in absentee voting or polling place accessibility.

For additional questions check the SD Secretary of State website at sdsos.gov.

Sample ballots are on pages 12-13.