County reviews updates needed to courthouse

Chairman Zweber call the April 6th, 2021 meeting to order. Present: Everson, Hagny, Tanner and Frost.

MARCH 2nd & 16th, 2021 MINUTES

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to approve March 2nd and 16th, 2021 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RAUSCH PLAT

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Tanner to approve the Rausch Plat. All voted aye. Motion carried.

I HEREBY CERTIFY THAT THE FOLLOWING IS A CORRECT COPY OF THE RESOLUTION DULY PASSED BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA AT A MEETING HELD ON THE 6TH DAY OF APRIL, 2021.

“BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF POTTER COUNNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, THAT THE PLAT SHOWING: RAUSCH OUTLOT IN THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 4-T12ON-R74W OF THE 5TH P.M., POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, HAVING BEEN EXAMINED, IS HEREBY APPROVED IN ACCORDANCE WITH PROVISIONS OF SDCL 11-3, ANDANY AMENDMENTS THEREOF.”

SHAWNA SHAW, COUNTY AUDITOR

POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

ROD ANNUAL REPORT

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to approve 2020 Register of Deeds Annual Report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. March Payroll Comm 4215.93, AUD 5543.91 Treas 8359.69, St Attn 6851.27, Gen Govt 1513.71, DOE 7188.97, ROD 9197.15, VA 703.86, Sheriff 18,725.31, Library 6464.19, Ext 1614.98, R&B 44,386.80, FEMA 835.41, SDSRP 3120.00, Invesco 25.00, Accounts Management 450.00, GW 19,313.85, SDRS 9212.62, Colonial Life 631.00, BCBS 20,338.02, Dearborn 253.76, Aflac 1509.84, Ameritas 269.12, A & B Business Inc. 383.98, Amazon 842.28, American Solutions 84.19, American Solutions 769.17, Amy Wager 61.44, Avera Gettysburg Hospital 1468.00, Aver Medical Group 95.00, Big State Industrial Supply 646.00, Center Point Large Print 127.62, City of Gettysburg 21.30, City of Gettysburg 119.60, City of Hoven 64.24, City of Mobridge 2380.13, Connecting Point Computer Center 1260.00, Connection Point Computer Center 1197.00, Dakota Supply 315.21, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 54.54, Decker Repair & Welding 1851.70, Department of Transportation 661.39, Edith Schwenn 800.00, Election Systems & Software 94.80, Floyds Truck Center 38.19, Gas N Goodies 34.37, Gas N Goodies 228.95, Great Western Tire Inc 5382.50, Hoven CO-OP 35.68, Hoven Media 341.18, The Hoven Review 37.00, Jean Senyak 43.68, K. Thompson Law Prof LLC 553.10, Konrad Law Prof LLC 678.24, Langer’s Family Foods 19.78, Langer’s Family Foods 10.24, Lincoln County 164.90, McLeod’s Office Supplies 149.13, McLeod’s Office Supplies 578.46, MidAmerican Books 254.35, Midway Parts 529.33, Modern Marketing INC 441.00, Montana Dakota Utilities 55.05, New Creations 125.34, Potter County News 211.69, Potter County Treasurer 245.65, Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center 101.00, Redwood Toxicology Lab 89.40, Sandy Hagny 150.50, Sanford 2100.00, Schatz Electric INC 977.71, Schlachter Lumber 18.99, Schlachter Lumber 139.99, Schlachter Lumber 876.72, South Dakota Wings 195.00, SDACC 2217.00, SDACO 370.00, Servall 118.75, Servall 279.50, Servall 119.85, Shawna Shaw 52.50, Shawna Shaw 58.50, Craig Smith 431.80, Stan’s 1218.94, The Lodge Deadwood 279.00, Transource Truck & Equipment 1259.06, True Value Hardware 65.88, Venture Communications 988.54, Voyager 913.05, Great Western Bank 1445.38, Johnson Controls 13155.62, Montana Dakota Utilities 1166.56, SDACC 849.00, SDACO 62.00, B & R Truck Repair 1487.87, Butler Machinery CO. 732.31, Dakota Supply 8.05, Hoven CO-OP 57.80, Johnson Controls 618.53, Lamb Motor CO INC 36446.00, Marty’s Repair Service 165.50, Montana Dakota Utilities 2059.50, Runnings Supply 300.93, Schlachter Lumber 75.19, SD Association 50.00, Serval Uniform & Linen Supply 119.85, Stan’s 776.73, Transource Truck & Equipment 72.77, True Value Hardware 34.99, Zuber Refrigeration & Heat 11.56, Tracy Peterson 308.29, Tracy Peterson 209.29, LEC INC 2188.00, PC Treasurer 10.00, LEC INC 912.20, PC Treasurer 10.00, LEC INC 1056.20, PC Treasurer 10.00

MAY COMMISSIONER’S MEETING

May Commissioners meeting will be on the May 11th at 8:00 a.m.

OFFICER’S REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to approve the report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT

WITH THE TREASURER

AS OF 3/31/2021

Cash Items $2,353.54

NSF RETURN $1,036.48

Checks on Hand $22,436.79

Credit/Debit Cards $140.83

Great Western $161,789.72

Plains Commerce Checking

$59,947.97

Plains Commerce Fund Investments $800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$3,205,587.23

TOTAL CASH

BALANCE $4,253,292.56

Total Assets in Custody of County

as of 3/31/2021

County Amount $3,016,317.16

Amounts Held For Other Gov $775.91

Amounts Held For Others $1,236,199.49

TOTAL ASSETS $4,253,292.56

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

– CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner presented her 2nd quarter signature report.

Emergency management has a regional exercise in June.

LEPC meeting will be held this month.

Burn Ban was discussed and tabled to the April 13th meeting.

JOHN UMIKER

Umiker voiced his opinion on the 2nd amendment and ID required to vote.

DOE – ADAM ROSELAND

DOE Roseland met with the commissioners.

Annual conference for DOE was attended.

Preview of next week’s Equalization Board Meeting. Consolidated board for the City of Gettysburg. 12 total appeals.

DOE Roseland presented a summary of building permits for 2021.

DOE Roseland explained 2020-2022 growth, and building permits.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DOE Roseland has completed his Certification. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson for Adam Roseland to receive $1040 salary increase. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY – SUPT BRAD SALTSMAN

HWY Supt. presented vehicle reports.

Discussions on gravel being moved out, gravel is not being made by Brownlee Construction at this time.

Jensen’s Rock and Sand has a stockpile of concrete and hauling to our yard and that the county will have crushed and use for road construction.

212 construction will have left over supplies for the county highway to use. Contractors are hauling dirt from the county Hwy dept. and will return the dirt and clay back to our yard.

Load limits are off except for dump road and Tolstoy road. Roads need to be posted with load limits.

Discussion of Mapping Software-program for the Highway. Mapping program will keep track of culverts and their conditions This can also be used with signs. Saltsman will continue to look for a mapping program.

Discussion of spending limit for culverts.

Discussion on Dodge Draw Culverts if they will need replaced or relined. Discussion of bids for the culvert project.

Repairing of the Airport Road and Garfield road were discussed

Discussion of bid on East and West Whitlock Road.

Derek McTighe discussed Suicide Road and Survey is 80% complete

Bridge Access Grant for Bridge Removal Grant. Our cost 18.05% if award grant. Along with a past grant we can have. This is for Suicide Road.

Moved by Hagny to approve Federal Aid Bridge Resolution for County and Urban Projects. Seconded by Frost. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost seconded by Hagny to advertise for bids on a new county shop. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Other discussions for highway: New or used semi is still being looked for, Plow truck being looked for, new work pickup is being equipped, SDACHS meeting attended, Seasonal Employees – start date possibly May 1st if Brownlee Construction has started crushing gravel, Motor-grader #28 has 160 warranty hours left.

Highway maintenance 10 hour/4 days will begin the week of April 11th.

FUEL BID AGTEGRA $2.10, CHS $2.17, HOVEN COOP $2.14

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to approve fuel bid from Agtegra for $2.10. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ronnie Simon contacted Supt. Saltsman-the City of Lebanon would like to contract with Potter County for road blading and snow removal. Supt. Saltsman will discuss with States Attorney Smith.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

End of April is Sex Offender/Sheriff Conference.

May 3-7 in Pierre Academy for Instructor Class.

June the Sheriff’s department will do the bike safety class in Gettysburg.

Deputy Holzer’s will be done with the academy in May.

Sheriff Hamburger has been contacted on the 2nd Amendment.

STATES ATTORNEY – CRAIG SMITH

VIA PHONE

Discussion of the 2nd Amendment Resolution with Sheriff Hamburger voicing his opinion and Supt. Saltsman reading a letter to the Commissioners.

WHEREAS, The Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of our nation. The Second Amendment to the Constitution states “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed”; and

WHEREAS, the Constitution of the State of South Dakota in Article 6, Section 24 states, “Right to bear arms. The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be denied.” and

WHEREAS, the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms is guaranteed as an individual right under the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and under the Constitution of the State of South Dakota; and

WHEREAS, the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms for the defense of Life, Liberty and Property is regarded as an inalienable right by the citizens of Potter County, South Dakota; and

WHEREAS, the people of Potter County, South Dakota, derive benefit from ownership and possession of all safe forms of firearm, use, recreation, hunting and shooting in Potter County allowed under the United States and South Dakota Constitutions. and

WHEREAS, it is the desire of the Potter County Board of County Commissioners to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America and Article 6, Section 24 of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota protecting citizens’ rights to keep and bear arms;

WHEREAS, the Potter County Board of County Commissioner fully supports the Ninety-Six Legislature of the State of South Dakota Concurrent Resolution 607 which strongly favors and supports the constitutional right of citizens to own and possess firearms. It also firmly opposes any effort by the current administration to require the registration, confiscation or mandated sale of firearms, and any other unconstitutional restriction on the individual right to keep and bear arms;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Potter County Board of County Commissioners strongly supports the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America and Article 6, Section 24 of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota and that the Board strongly believes that it is the right of the citizens of Potter County to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty and property; and

FURTHER BE IT RESOLVED, to defend the rights and liberties of the citizens of Potter County, the Potter County Board of County Commissioners hereby declares:

Potter County, South Dakota, a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

Moved by Commissioner Everson and seconded by Commissioner Frost, that the above resolution be adopted.

VOTING AYE

Everson

Frost

Hagny

Tanner

Zweber

VOTING NAY

None

ABSENT AND NOT VOTING

None

Motion passed and resolution adopted this 6th day of April, 2021.

Jesse Zweber, Chairman

Potter County Board of Commissioners

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to enter into executive session for legal. All voted aye.

Everson in charge of the newspaper recorder.

JOHNSON CONTROLS –

TOM HUNSTAD

Tom Hunstad presented a power-point on updates that can be done to the courthouse

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

